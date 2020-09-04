I'm Dying: TikTockers Are Shitting on Teresa Giudice's Mansion

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Saluting my troops: the loyal Going Downs subscribers who read this and Slack with me daily.

This week in Going Downs: We’re 59 days from the election, and Brenden took some excellent time to analyze why celebrities like Andy Richter are demanding that we all become poll workers. In Andy’s case, he calls them “poll heroes.” This reminds me of earlier in Covid when an elderly man was waiting outside Gelson’s Grocery Store with no mask on, collecting signatures for a local election. Civic involvement is cute, but for me, I’m not catching the virus because people coughed on me while deciding who to vote for comptroller.

This is a fun rumor. Did I cause this?

📼 Media Log 📼

I spent the week deep in some spec script work, so I don’t have any good shout-outs. I wanted to add a new section: a media log of what I’m watching and reading. Maybe you’d like to read and watch along? Comment if you’ve checked these out.

Reading: I just finished Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, an eye-opening look at the racism Koreans experience in Japan through an epic family history.

Watching: We rewatched Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, which is structurally great and a real anxiety ride. We also watched Armando Iannucci’s In the Loop, a creative pre-cursor to his show Veep. I really enjoyed it, though I felt Iannucci got stronger and sharper when he moved to HBO.

About to Read: Part for project research, part for pleasure, I’m about to start Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Issac.

About to Watch: Star 80, the 1983 Bob Fosse movie about Dorothy Stratten.

🔮 Celeb Predictions 🔮

Someone very famous is going to leave the Church-of-Must-Not-Be-Named soon; there’s just been too much mainstream press like this:

Last month I predicted that it would come out that the reason for the Armie Hammer/Elizabeth Chambers split was infidelity. Now that their divorce proceedings are under way, more rumors of that coming out are flying.

Prince Harry will EP a narrative TV series that has nothing to do with royalty. This will be because he wrote a pitch similar to one already being written, then wants to launch a career as a writer, so absorbed that pitch and claimed it as his own. Jameela Jamil will have a role in it.

A third Brad Pitt young girlfriend will come to light this week.

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

It’s very weird seeing a red carpet right now. Here’s the Tilda at the Venice Film Festival serving Immortan Joe realness.

Speaking of fashion, I just bought a bug screen for my patio. Bella Hadid’s outfit recalled the mesh that is preventing me from mosquitos.

And Bella’s also here to tell you NOT to be tired of celebrities yelling at you to vote in this graphic tee reminding you that “Your voice matters.” Not as much as her voice, because if she sends back the food on her table, that waitress is getting fired.

I fucking adored this video of Miley Cyrus clapping back at Joe Rogan for saying “drag queens all do the same thing.” Miley and I both have shag mullets, we both love country music, we both feel more related to Dolly Parton than we are, we both can’t stand Joe Rogan, and we both love drag. Call me Miley.

My other favorite video of the week is drunk Catherine Zeta Jones promoting her Casa Zeta Jones eyeliner.

catherinezetajones When you can’t hold a secret and your hair gets in the way😂Casa Zeta-Jones ‘The perfect Smoky Eye Pencil’ due date... Tomorrow 🥰Yahooooooioo

Substack won’t let users embed TikToks but I urge you to click: I used to like TikTok. Then Andrew Lloyd Weber made a WAP parody.

Here’s Kylie Jenner pooping out a monster truck in a never-before-released Kanye/Tyga video that surfaced on Instagram. It also features Kim Kardashian giving birth to Kylie, which I hate as a metaphor.

I love people on TikTok shitting on Teresa Giudice’s ugly NJ house:

“It’s the chairs with doorknockers for me.”

This run of pics.

“This window in what appears to be a two-foot high portion of the attic…This column which supports nothing.”

Finally, Trump won’t acknowledge the killing of Jacob Blake or meet his family. Donate here.

