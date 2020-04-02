If I Had Known I'd Be Wearing a Scarf This Much I would have bought an Hermès
Does 100% imported silk charmeuse filter against particles?
Counting down the days until Kanye or Carhartt starts making bandanas with extra large tying tails. Last night, our mayor issued the official recommendation to start wearing masks in public. I already have bangs and glasses, so if you see me walking into traffic thinking I’m entering a Ralph’s you’ll know why.
From 1894 until the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Paul Winchell
At age 13, Paul Winchell, a boy with dreams of becoming a doctor contracted polio. While on his bed sick and missing school, he read about the art of ventriloquism, and ordered his first dummy. A kindly teacher let him get class credit if he put together a routine, and Paul did just that, and won several local comedy competitions. Winchell’s love for ventriloquism let to an illustrious career in acting and voiceover animation. He is best known for his dummy Knucklehead and for being the original voice of Tigger in the Winnie The Pooh franchise, the Tootise Pop Owl, and Gargamel on The Smurfs. But Winchell never gave up working in the medical field. In the background of his Hollywood career, he helped patent the first artificial heart and designed over 30 inventions to help aid Leukemia research. When Winchell died in 2005 at age 82, his best friend John Fiedler, who was the voice of Piglet died the following day. Here’s Winchell playing a hippie TV commercial director with groovy slang on The Brady Bunch:
Coloring Books. Coloring + listening to an audiobook = heaven. I have two downloadable coloring book recommendations from opposing sides of the approval matrix. First, from Reba.Looking for something to do with your time while you’re at home? Download our brand new Reba coloring pages, print them on your home printer and color with your family! See more at bit.ly/ColorWithReba
And another fully downloadable, totally framable collection from Public Domain Review
Help people identify things and marvel over what things could be. On Reddit’s r/whatisthisthing, you could engage in some deep unfounded speculation, or help solve a mundane mystery! People post photos of things they find, from household objects, insects and random garbage. For example: This is not a judge’s gavel…
Messy Nessy Chic has compiled a photo gallery of 1970s “conversation pit” sunken living rooms. I want one. There’s one with a hot tub in the base!
A former sous chef in Tacoma will deliver yelled messages for you to friends and family out their windows as a sort of personal town crier. @Tacoma_Shout_OutsWhile many employers face incredibly uncertain times, tough decisions need to be made. I for one know this too well. That’s why when @theredhot asked me to shout out their ENTIRE TEAM, I jumped at the chance.
Please, patronize this restaurant when this is all over and you won’t be disappointed. Great people serving great food #tacomashoutouts .
.
.
.
.#tacoma #stayhealthy #laughteristhebestmedicine #tacomawashington #washingtonstate #hollaforadolla #tacomawa #stayhappy #sendlove #spreadlove #spreadpositivity
PSA: The 6 feet thing is incredibly difficult in cities if you don’t know how to communicate and use your words. I think people get awkward or afraid to talk to strangers, or afraid they’ll offend people. Here’s a script of friendly phrases. USE THEM instead of trying to physically tailgate people, squeeze by super fast, or stand awkwardly staring at someone picking out peanut butter.
Clear your throat, make eye contact and be friendly. Pause your podcast.
“Excuse me, I was wondering if I could pass you?”
“Thank you so much!”
Other ways of doing this:
“Actually, I’m headed the other way.”
“I’ll walk in the street/on the grass, no worries.”
“Pardon me.”
If they have headphones in, wave your hands, point in the direction you want to go and smile, hopefully.
I came across a mini-McMillions scam from the past. From 1981-1988 someone stole $500,000 in quarters from pay phones.
It was believed by investigators to have been the work of just one man, since the phone locks were considered to be un-pickable. And, to show that he had a sense of humor, the crook always checked into cheap motels using the alias “James Bell.” By not staying in one location very long – he stole from phones in at least 24 different states – he was able to stay one step ahead of police.
Finally, in late August of 1988, police identified the suspect as 49-year-old James Clark of Buena Park, California and issued a warrant for his arrest. Clark was a former automotive transmission machinist and he had fashioned a lock pick out of piano wire. Through distinct scratches left on each payphone, he was definitively linked to the theft of the coins from twenty-three telephones in Columbus, Ohio in May and June of 1985.
Clark plead guilty to one count of theft and two counts of coin machine tampering. His penalty was three consecutive one-year terms in the slammer, plus orders to reimburse Ohio Bell for $802.50. Seems kind of lenient for stealing half a million dollars.
Devil worship stuff? Why Not. A few years ago, This American Life did a good overview episode of the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. The Senate even held hearings on whether or not young people were super into the devil. This was how we got Parental Advisory labels on CDs, largely spearheaded by Tipper Gore. When you’re done with it, I definitely recommend watching Satanic-Panic inspired indie horror House of the Devil (2009).
The rich are not taking this well. Hazel Cills for Jezebel on the millions of dollars being poured into high-end pseudoscience right now ($375 vibrational therapy anyone? “detox water drops?”) in “Buying Immunity.”
Amanda Chantal Bacon, creator of the wellness brand Moon Juice, offers her current daily routine on Instagram: “liposomal C a few times a day, high doses of D, Reishi everyday, Zinc+B6, sleep, regulate cortisol (mediation + adaptogens), broth with garlic and ginger, Acupuncture, optimal magnesium levels, a cold minute to your shower,”
This comes on the heels of JStor’s excellent history of the rich fleeing cities during pandemics, “The poor, having no choice, remained.” And The Daily Beast’s awesome story of what Real Housewives are up to right now. Sonja is stuck at a wellness retreat…forever.
Then there’s Sonja Morgan, who, months before pandemic pandemonium hit the U.S., had booked a stay at a spa in Desert Hot Springs, California, and now is stuck juicing and doing colonics for the foreseeable future. “I haven’t had hard food in 10 days,” she says.
9. Make your own business cards. Even if you’re out of work. You’ll need them when we’re all back together. I do this once a year and it makes me so much more confident at networking events. I make a 100 pack and it takes me a year to give them out but, I do. It makes me feel cool and professional. There’s no need to wait for your job to make them for you either. At the end of the day, you work for yourself. Moo.com is the best, and you can upload your company’s logo. They have great templates and there’s coupon codes all over the place.100% Recycled Cotton loyalty cards designed by Design Studio @studioingwood for Molly Anna Hair. ✔️
-
#RecycledPaper #LoyaltyCard #DesignStudio #hashtagMOO
No celebs today! They’re too boring! Email me with tips, ideas, and internet rabbit holes. clairecdowns@gmail.com
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.