If I Had Known I'd Be Wearing a Scarf This Much I would have bought an Hermès

Counting down the days until Kanye or Carhartt starts making bandanas with extra large tying tails. Last night, our mayor issued the official recommendation to start wearing masks in public. I already have bangs and glasses, so if you see me walking into traffic thinking I’m entering a Ralph’s you’ll know why.

From 1894 until the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Paul Winchell

At age 13, Paul Winchell, a boy with dreams of becoming a doctor contracted polio. While on his bed sick and missing school, he read about the art of ventriloquism, and ordered his first dummy. A kindly teacher let him get class credit if he put together a routine, and Paul did just that, and won several local comedy competitions. Winchell’s love for ventriloquism let to an illustrious career in acting and voiceover animation. He is best known for his dummy Knucklehead and for being the original voice of Tigger in the Winnie The Pooh franchise, the Tootise Pop Owl, and Gargamel on The Smurfs. But Winchell never gave up working in the medical field. In the background of his Hollywood career, he helped patent the first artificial heart and designed over 30 inventions to help aid Leukemia research. When Winchell died in 2005 at age 82, his best friend John Fiedler, who was the voice of Piglet died the following day. Here’s Winchell playing a hippie TV commercial director with groovy slang on The Brady Bunch: