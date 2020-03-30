If I had a private gym, I would never know where the LaBianca/Manson murder house was

I’ve been doing a lot of walking. Today, I walked to the LaBianca House on 3311 Waverly Drive. I also walked by the Snow White Cottages. Supposedly, Disney housed animators working on the Snow White movie here. Weird to work inside the place you’re drawing, no? The Snow White cottages were also where Elliott Smith lived, and are in Mulholland Drive.
From 1894-the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Gwen Verdon.
Gwen Verdon was afflicted with polio at a young age, but was encouraged to take dance classes as a therapy for her weak legs. Verdon became one of the most famous dancers and Broadway performers of all time. She was a frequent non-credited creative collaborator with her husband Bob Fosse. Below is her incredible performance in Damn Yankees with him. I just started Fosse/Verdon and I highly recommend it for all the choreography, the Michelle Williams crying, and the too-relatable struggles of creative work. It’s free on Hulu.
A great instagram follow is Dan Mirk, a super funny writer on Dark Ages (TBS) who is doing some wonderful pandemic themed cartoons.
You can’t travel, but you do have time to make travel photo albums. Just upload those iPhone pictures onto an easy template, and you’ll have a nice album in a few weeks. Artifact Uprising makes the most pretty ones. Shutterfly is a great budget option - I made an engagement album for $15 bucks last year, using a couple of coupon codes I found around the web.Time-traveling in print today with @travelbrinkley.
During these days of isolation, many of you may find yourselves looking to relive past travels as you dream of the future. Here to help you create a place to keep those photos safe and close (in print!)... we are sharing 5 Steps to Start Your Travel Book Collection → link in bio
Relatable: “There used to be a bed in there.”
Welp. “Influencers Are Ignoring Lockdown Orders and Embracing #VanLife.” via Jezebel. This article comes on the heels of WeWoreWhat (Danielle Bernstein) and Arielle Charnas “relocating” to the Hamptons. The latter tested positive for the virus, recovered for only a few days then headed to the Hamptons with her kids, husband and nanny. WeWoreWhat is doing jeggings photoshoots down there, I guess, despite multiple news reports asking that summer home people not flood the region which has limited hospital space. Both Charnas and Bernstein deleted their accounts and some posts after comments asked them how they were just picking up and heading out of the city.To the end of the dock and back, a love story 😏 transparency: blazer - gifted, set - bought, sneakers - bought, bag - bought with press discount, dock - mom
If you’ve run out of things to talk about with each other, you’re not alone. I suggest The New York Times’ “36 Questions that Lead to Love,” a nice conversation starter kit that references a real psychological study of intimacy. The study concluded that by being vulnerable with each other we can accelerate our closeness to one another.
What would constitute a “perfect” day for you?
When did you last sing to yourself? To someone else?
If you were able to live to the age of 90 and retain either the mind or body of a 30-year-old for the last 60 years of your life, which would you want?
Longread. Yesterday the Utah Governor essentially decriminalized polygamy - it is no longer a felony. That’s good, less things should be felonies considering we have the largest incarceration rate in the world. But you know how we never really see a wife with 3 husbands in Utah? The Guardian explains…is this a good thing for women?
“If you want to end the narrative that there are abuses in polygamous communities, you’ve got to take them out of the shadows,” Darger said. “The majority of them are innocent, faithful and civic-minded families. Marginalizing them as committing felonious behavior allows the stereotypes to exist; that polygamy equals abuse. Those kinds of stereotypes exist because no one dares speak up and say anything different,” he said. “The law gives people license for bigotry.”
A schedule of all the Zoom Drag Shows you can take in via DragChaser. Times are set to Israel so you’ll have to convert. (pun unintended). Looks like the most beautiful queen in the world, Jaida Essence Hall is doing a ton of shows this week!
Dear Prudence tries to answer for a roommate who offered to pay their roommates’ rent during the corona times. The roommate asks in return, “Can I make them do my chores?” How Victorian - trade your lodging and scrub to pay the bills. The answer…
Now’s a great time to steal a Van Gogh I guessA painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight raid at a Dutch museum that is closed because of the coronavirus, authorities say. Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raidTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,...apne.ws
CELEBS
I had thought I’d seen it all with Ben Affleck’s rising phoenix back piece. Then I saw Shia LaBoeuf’s chest tattoo. BTW I STAN Mia Goth, his sort of ex wife who he might be quarantining with.
Brody Jenner, 36 is dating a 20 year old TikTok star named Daisy Keech, spending q-tine with her, and apparently calling the paps to alert them to come and take photos.
Prince Charles is out of self-isolation, despite being tested positive less than 7 days ago. I guess science and the 14-day full quarantine doesn’t apply if you’re born to the right family. Good luck to his chefs and foot soldiers.
