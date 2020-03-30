If I had a private gym, I would never know where the LaBianca/Manson murder house was

I’ve been doing a lot of walking. Today, I walked to the LaBianca House on 3311 Waverly Drive. I also walked by the Snow White Cottages. Supposedly, Disney housed animators working on the Snow White movie here. Weird to work inside the place you’re drawing, no? The Snow White cottages were also where Elliott Smith lived, and are in Mulholland Drive.

From 1894-the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Gwen Verdon.

Gwen Verdon was afflicted with polio at a young age, but was encouraged to take dance classes as a therapy for her weak legs. Verdon became one of the most famous dancers and Broadway performers of all time. She was a frequent non-credited creative collaborator with her husband Bob Fosse. Below is her incredible performance in Damn Yankees with him. I just started Fosse/Verdon and I highly recommend it for all the choreography, the Michelle Williams crying, and the too-relatable struggles of creative work. It’s free on Hulu.

CELEBS