i went to a convention for women obsessed with paper agendas...on March 13

For the last several months, I have been working on this deep dive into the internet subculture known as the “Planner Community,” or #PlannerAddicts; the women who take paper organizers extremely seriously. Today, it was published on Bustle! Read it here!

What I didn’t know, as I entered the Hyatt Regency SFO to cover it, is that while I was there the convention would become in violation of State and Federal orders by the end of that day. Meanwhile, attendees from other countries got visas just to attend the convention and wound up stuck in the states.

(Photo: mine). A woman told me she was from “the intelligence community” and told me she would “find me” if I wrote anything bad about #PlannerGirls. I had a nightmare about this.

This feature, with the amazing help of my editor Kat, delves into the reasons this community exists. Women plan, because women have to plan.

I asked one boyfriend if he planned his own life the PlannerCon way. He laughed and said, “I just take life one day at a time.” I made a point to ask every man I saw. I would ask a #plannergirl to show me her planner, then I’d ask the man standing next to her if he thought of his life in those terms. Two men sarcastically took out cellphones from their pockets and waved them as if I had never heard of a calendar app. Another man I asked pointed to his head and said, “Everything I need is in here.” And if it's not in there? Well, it's probably in his girlfriend's head: In the overwhelming majority of cohabiting heterosexual couples, women are the primary meal prepper and grocery shopper. Only 10% of moms say these tasks are split equally, according to Pew.

Stars 🌟

I think this is the week that celebrities are just cracking. For so long, the rules didn’t apply to them, and they spent 1 long month adhering to the rules we all had to…and they’re done. I do this not to shame, but to say that in America, if you have enough money you aren’t subject to the same laws. Capitalism sucks. Examples:

Then there’s the other signs of just full on losing it.

Britney Spears posted a quote from Osho (the cult leader from Wild Wild Country known for allegedly committing bioterrorism and attempted murder)

Elizabeth Chambers (Armie Hammer’s wife) posted a hopeful message about a vaccine, while reminding us she’s “not a proponent of vaccines.”

But what I really want to talk about is the Mossimo/Lauri Laughlin varsity blues scandal. As of yesterday, it was reported the criminal trial it may be potentially postponed due to the virus. Last week, the faked rowing photos of daughter Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were made public. These pictures were allegedly used to convince USC that they deserved athletic scholarships.

I asked my Dad, James Downs, who has dedicated nearly 20 years of his life to the sport of rowing his professional opinion on these pictures. My father has competed on a semi-pro level in sculling (single-rower racing), and trained with International Olympic rowing coaches from around the world. See below for the exclusive interview.

