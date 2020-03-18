Fun Stuff
This
Do a jigsaw puzzle. Yes, they momentarily fully ruin your life as you struggle to eat around them at the kitchen table, and the dust is probably toxic. Trust me, puzzles save lives.
My friend Cait Raft has a comedy show/conspiracy theory titled, “Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born Takes Place In An Alternate Reality Where 9/11 Never Happened.” It’s so, so funny and great. Watch the whole thing online here!
I highly recommend playing JackBox Games with friends over Google Hangouts. Quiplash is the best, but others are super fun too. Only one player needs to buy a party pack and broadcast it via Google Hangouts.
Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that adds a group chat to movie watching to make it a fun, remote activity.
A new 4-part docuseries followed amazing animator and director Hiyao Miyazaki around for almost a decade tracking his creative process. Stream 10 Years with Hayao Miyazaki (click English subs) for free here.
Me with freshly washed hands.
Celebrity Gossip I Have No One To Discuss With
Amanda Bynes posted an ultrasound and then deleted it. It’s presumably with her fiancé Paul (pronounced “Pole”). She is still under conservatorship by her parents and is not legally allowed to marry him without her parents permission.My love 🖤
It’s worth catching up on the ordeal of ex-CA Congressman Duncan Hunter who was sentenced to 11 months in prison for corruption yesterday. His wife was also indicted but the bulk of the $250,000 of campaign funds illegally used for expenses was spent on the 5 affairs he had between 2010-2016. Even little things like a $7 bottle of Sam Adams were paid for with campaign funds. Hunter was given a Presidential Medal last summer by Trump. He blame his children and wife for his issues.
This Fiona Apple profile in The New Yorker goes into detail about her former relationship with movie director Paul Thomas Anderson. They dated from 1997-2002, beginning when she was 20 and he was 27. In summary, he was…not a great boyfriend. PTA currently is married to Maya Rudolph with whom he has 4 children. Apple also dated Louis C.K., and briefly touches on that.
