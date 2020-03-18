Amanda Bynes posted an ultrasound and then deleted it. It’s presumably with her fiancé Paul (pronounced “Pole”). She is still under conservatorship by her parents and is not legally allowed to marry him without her parents permission.

It’s worth catching up on the ordeal of ex-CA Congressman Duncan Hunter who was sentenced to 11 months in prison for corruption yesterday. His wife was also indicted but the bulk of the $250,000 of campaign funds illegally used for expenses was spent on the 5 affairs he had between 2010-2016. Even little things like a $7 bottle of Sam Adams were paid for with campaign funds. Hunter was given a Presidential Medal last summer by Trump. He blame his children and wife for his issues.

This Fiona Apple profile in The New Yorker goes into detail about her former relationship with movie director Paul Thomas Anderson. They dated from 1997-2002, beginning when she was 20 and he was 27. In summary, he was…not a great boyfriend. PTA currently is married to Maya Rudolph with whom he has 4 children. Apple also dated Louis C.K., and briefly touches on that.

