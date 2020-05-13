Today’s guest post is by TV writer and husband to me, Brenden Gallagher. I’ll be back tomorrow with all the celebs and lynx! In the meantime, subscribers will get bonus content in their inboxes today! - Claire

How Ethical is Zoom TV?

By Brenden Gallagher

This is the first time in my life that nepotism has worked out for me, though when I turned 18, my dad told me if college didn’t work out, he could get me a job as a corrections officer at the nearby prison. He was a mental health counselor, not an inmate, but it’s still a good line.

Lately, many network TV shows are making headlines by creating Zoom episodes during quarantine. Most notably, Saturday Night Live has produced a number of episodes during the pandemic.

While this pivot to Zoom has been largely sold as a feel-good story, I think we should be asking questions about these projects. Is Saturday Night Live’s usual crew being paid while the show continues? If costume designers, make-up artists, and post-production are still working, are they working with proper social distancing and safety protocols?

I am a television writer, and before that I was, like many TV writers, a writers’ assistant. I am a member of two unions, IATSE, which represents pretty much everyone on a film set whose name you don’t know, and the WGA, which represents writers, most of whose names you might know if they have a good publicist. Publicists, incidentally, are also in IATSE, in the same local as cinematographers for some reason.

I am very involved in my unions. I was the political coordinator of IATSE 871 last year and I am currently a WGA show captain, which is like a shop steward. Being involved in my unions has given me a deeper appreciation for what we call “below the line” crew, which derives from an old filmmaking term regarding the crew members position on a budget. Because they come on earlier and cost more, directors, writers, and actors are “above the line.”

You may be tempted to view this in terms of importance or quality, but I would remind you that Kevin James and Larry the Cable Guy are above the line while iconic editor Thelma Schoomaker and cinematographer Roger Deakins are below the line.

Back to SNL. As a variety show that often combines remotely produced video with in-studio sketches, and a tradition of “the show must go on,” I am tempted to give them a little leeway. But, I was particularly bothered by the episode of CBS legal drama All Rise that was produced to take place over Zoom.

In this case, not only do we have all the same questions about logistics and pay to consider, but also, is this really an episode of All Rise? A full-scale network TV show carries a crew of over 100 people that make it tick. If an episode is created with, maybe 25, of those people, can you still consider it an episode of All Rise? At least have the dignity to call it something terrible like All Rise: the Zoom Chronicles Digital Series.

One actress told Vulture that the production was like a “‘big-budget guerrilla indie film,’ where she was her own camera crew, grip, and gaffer, and handled location scouting, lighting, set design, props, wardrobe, hair, makeup, IT, and even craft service.”

Yeah, as someone who got his start in the business as a locations assistant shoveling dirty diapers off of Harlem rooftops, driving a 15 foot box truck through lower Manhattan, and plunging leaking toilets for Guts host Mike O’Malley (who is very nice by the way), no you didn’t.

Personally, I’m much more comfortable with Disney Sing-Along specials, socially distanced music videos (like Ariana and Bieber), and Zoom table-reads for charity because they highlight the fact that this is not a normal way of doing business in Hollywood and the strong union-backed production world is on hold.

But, even with these productions, it’s important to ask if these shows are being produced with the same standards as a regular production. If a union signatory show (meaning the production pledges to use union crew) has a Zoom episode, is the make-up being applied by a union artist? Are any edits being made by union editors? If not, have studios reported this to the appropriate unions and asked for exemptions?

We know at least one production hasn’t, as Live host Kelly Ripa made headlines for enlisting her film school grad son to act as a one man crew for her during quarantine. In my view, this isn’t a heartwarming story like helping out at the family restaurant, but devaluing and degrading good union labor. And she should be paying her crew regardless of whether or not she gave birth to them. Do you think Colin Hanks would star in a Tom Hanks produced film pro bono? Doubt it.

And, of course, never to be outdone, Ellen just straight-up fired her union crew and replaced them with scab (non-union) labor. If I have one bold prediction for Hollywood over the next year it is that DeGeneres gets a come-uppance for her history of terrible workplace behavior, but I’ll leave that to another, Claire-written, newsletter.

In conclusion, I would encourage everyone out there who doesn’t work in showbiz to think about how the way shows are produced impacts the people who work on them, even in difficult times like these.

I’m not telling you to tell your grandma not to watch next weeks’ All Rise, a show which I -- a TV drama writer -- had never heard of until today. However, I am asking you to think about the media product you consume just as you try to make ethical choices in the food you eat and the clothes you wear. Besides, it’s not like you’re really missing out on much by not watching something filmed using a webcam.

Follow Brenden Gallagher on Twitter at @brendengallagher.

Share