Hitting the Capitalist Bread Lines

For the best political satire, I highly recommend “ Craig Fixada America ” come for the roasting of Pod Save America, stay for the exclusive performance of Shaun Lopez-Blumenthal’s Hamilton-like musical, “Harrison.”

Elfsack , I just got this Gucci-inspired cardigan

Japan Trend Shop : Sake flavored Kit Kats, state of the art toasters, gold foil you can eat.

Here are 3 favorite Asian online retailers:

My favorite true crime podcast of 2019 was Root of Evil because it humanized the Black Dahlia murders into something more than just LA-noir.

Silver linings in the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral: scientists uncover historical mysteries of the church’s epic construction.

Edvard Munch created a series of paintings during and after his affliction with the Spanish Flu (now called the 1918 Flu) during the winter of 1918-1919.

Here’s Self Portrait with the Spanish Flu (1918)

Here’s Self Portrait After the Spanish Flu (1919)