Heidi Klum is Having Her 2020 Halloween Party

I regret to inform you but we will have to endure Celebrity Halloween.

I’ve come to the sobering realization that the celebs will, in fact, be dressing up for Halloween. Yes: we will have to endure A, B, C, and listers on all ends of the costume spectrum getting dressed up for a holiday that is all but canceled in Los Angeles and New York, where most of them live.

We’ll have to see the Today Show cast and Heidi Klum to get way, way too into a full transformation for parties that aren’t happening. We’ll have to see TV regulars do half-assed attempts just to have some content to seem seasonally relevant. We’ll have to see influencers try to do “topical” costumes that will veer into inappropriate and/or cultural appropriation territory. We’ll have to see celebrities who moonlight as light mommy bloggers like Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, and January Jones dress up and tell us it’s not for them at all - it’s for the children.

I came to this dark revelation after seeing Glenn Close don a “post-incarceration” Cruella de Ville look to appear on a Zoom fundraiser.

glennclose Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT. I’ll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid “Sho” Campbell.



HOMEMADE CRUELLA:

Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder.

Wig—online

Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips

Leopard scarf=silk long Johns

Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store

Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife

Makeup: Didn’t have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner...next time.

Then this week, I saw this cringe picture of Julie Bowen as Captain Underpants at a secret premiere event for Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween. Looks like the CA mask mandate and 6 feet of social distancing was not enforced for the staff. I tried to find more info about this party but couldn’t. I hope the woman dressed as Breakfast at Tiffany’s doesn't get Rona. The “film,” is rated 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

itsjuliebowen Celebrating #hubiehalloween “opening night” on Netflix with my favorite - and most horrifying to my kids - Halloween costume, Captain Underpants!

I’ve never been someone impressed or excited by celebrity Halloween costumes. They’re almost too good to be fun. Like when Kim Kardashian literally wore Cher’s old clothes to be Cher for Halloween back in 2017. Or how Heidi Klum gets Academy-Award-winning makeup artists to spend 20 hours to transform her into a flesh-eating alien. We get to see celebrities in costume most of the year, if they’re actors or singers; Halloween is a holiday for the rest of us, who have to make due with what we’ve got laying around the house.

Speaking of Heidi, there is currently an event page up for her 2020 Halloween Party in New York City. VIPAwardShowTickets.Com lists the party at an undisclosed NYC location. Only 4 tickets left (valued at $3500).

On Oct. 31, Heidi Klum will host another one of her ultra-exclusive, A-List Halloween Parties at a private venue in New York. Klum’s party will showcase her favorite DJ, DJ Questlove. Questlove is best known as the drummer from the hip-hop band, the Roots. This is the East Coast’s most anticipated Halloween event with costumed celebrities and fright-inducing decor. Get your Heidi Klum VIP Halloween celebrity party tickets now. Klum annually hosts the most coveted Halloween party of the year, and also marks the occasion with sensational costumes which have become the stuff of legend. Now, it looks like the 44-year-old is already pulling out all of the stops for her spooky costume for 2020.

Interesting. While trick-or-treating is not canceled in New York or Los Angeles, the famed Village Halloween Parade is off this year, due to C-19.

heidiklum Anton do you know what you are being for Halloween?! 🤔🎃🕸🕷👻 #HeidiHalloween2020

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

While we’re talking about clothing, let’s talk about fashion. Tyra had no friends in the dressing room at DTWS on this day.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage was in Croatia and said, “Pink leather jacket with a gun appliqué? I’ll take 3 in my size.” He was the talk of all the Dubrovnik fashion circles, which is a thing I just made up.

A memory. The year was 2002, and I was at a Claire’s Accessories, minding my own business. Three older girls game in and started admiring these mesh arm warmers that were supposed to look like full tattoo sleeves. Von Dutch was very popular, P!nk and Avril were at their peaks, it made sense. One of the older girls said, “These are going to be the next big thing.” I thought, “Absolutely not.” And I was right…

For about 18 years. Here’s Bella Hadid sending up the Claire’s mesh tattoo sleeve as a full torso shirt this week.

Onto current events. Sometimes I feel that the Coronavirus education outreach has reached its limit; everyone who isn’t wearing a mask is making a choice to do that. Then I see this picture of Lana Del Rey wearing a mesh mask under her nose for a poetry book signing, and think, “it’s either stupidity or cruelty.”

Kanye is claiming “friends,” are writing him in for President. I’m pretty sure this is his California ballot in the photo. Don’t do this.

This is a great tweet by my icon Miley.

And lastly, I will leave you with this weekend treat. Why is Wendy Williams Pronouncing Coronvirus like this? Has she never said it out loud until this minute? I beg you to watch this video.

