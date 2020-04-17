Late one today! I had to homeschool my three kids all day. It was exhausting!Just kidding. I only have 1 kid and it’s a pug named Goober. But gosh darnit, he’s going to pass the 1st grade by the end of this school year if I die trying.

TV Writer and Comedian Joey Clift got a bunch of LA songwriters together to finally finish that Sufjan Stevens “50 States Project .” Listen to the albums here .

Messy Nessy Chic does a deep dive on the Memphis Group style of 80s decor we all love to hate. Remember DJ and Stephanie Tanner’s room? It’s that. Most surprising is the fact that Karl Lagerfield designed his apartment in this style and a young Anna Wintour brought it to the attention of Vogue.

Unfollow. Tip from my friend @ TylerMercer , on unfollowing a bunch of accounts not sparking you joy: “Mute or knock off 10 accounts on Instagram or Twitter today. You don’t need to see it, it’s stressing you out.” Just don’t unfollow me haha right?! (Sips wine)

What We Do in the Shadows , the vampire mockumentary by Taika Waititi is back on Hulu today and dear god it’s so funny. Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén are possibly the world’s most underrated comedians!

GQ did this profile of everybody’s favorite Christian rap artist, Kanye West. Yes, the answers were nonsensical. But why is nobody talking about this INSANE floor layout for his Wyoming Ranch?? It’s kind of like the Integretron in Joshua Tree. Why is nobody talking about the port-o-pot-esque wall of bathrooms? I picture a staff coming in at intervals to transform the space from bedroom to study, etc at their whims, bringing in furniture from the closets.

Theory: Johnny Depp is in the Paris Catacombs. Johnny Depp joined Instagram and posted a pic and a video from what looks to be inside a cave. I have a theory he is actually inside the Paris Catacombs, because he spends time in Paris. He seems just weird enough to be a “cataphile.” If you don’t know about the Paris Catacombs, they’re really incredible. Cataphiles spend a lot of energy mapping and carving out hidden hideaways under the streets of Paris. A good primer on them here. Also, one of my favorite longread profiles is the Stephen Rodrick one from Rolling Stone a few years back. It’s truly a wild read. johnnydepp Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute