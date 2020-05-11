happy monday to 80% of my baby daddies

Good afternoon!

My friend Cait Raft once said that in quarantine, “Mondays are the new Fridays and Fridays are the new Mondays.”

Fridays feel weird because there’s no weekend after a week of work. On Mondays, my naiveté peaks with thoughts like “Maybe this week the virus will be magically eradicated!” This is our week, fam. I can feel it. Just look at this pic of Jessica Chastain FaceTiming me.

Cait has a new celeb news Twitch show called Hot and Rich which premieres TODAY at 4:00PM PST and will be available as a podcast every other day. It was recently featured in Fast Company. Cait is so funny and I guarantee you’ll learn more about Kylie Jenner’s ugly new mansion that she purchased during the pandemic!

🔗Lynx 🐆

If you enjoy reading GoingDowns, here’s 2 ways you can help me:

❤️ “Like” this email or post - It’s a simple click that helps me a lot Subscribe for free or $6/month with bonus content!

🌶️ Stars 🍵

Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments. If you’d like a paid subscription but can’t afford it, just reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important!