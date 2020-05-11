happy monday to 80% of my baby daddies

Good afternoon!
My friend Cait Raft once said that in quarantine, “Mondays are the new Fridays and Fridays are the new Mondays.”
Fridays feel weird because there’s no weekend after a week of work. On Mondays, my naiveté peaks with thoughts like “Maybe this week the virus will be magically eradicated!” This is our week, fam. I can feel it. Just look at this pic of Jessica Chastain FaceTiming me.
Cait has a new celeb news Twitch show called Hot and Rich which premieres TODAY at 4:00PM PST and will be available as a podcast every other day. It was recently featured in Fast Company. Cait is so funny and I guarantee you’ll learn more about Kylie Jenner’s ugly new mansion that she purchased during the pandemic!
🔗Lynx 🐆
Fall down the rabbit hole finding the perfect bra. Reddit/r/abrathatfits has gotten measurements down to an exact science. This site shows just how to measure with a bra finder calculator.
Dance the sh*t out of it. An oral history of Center Stage. Extremely important reading!
Screw the California poppies, I want to go to this New Zealand Wild Lupine field.
Want to win an argument?
If you enjoy reading GoingDowns, here’s 2 ways you can help me:
❤️ “Like” this email or post - It’s a simple click that helps me a lot
Subscribe for free or $6/month with bonus content!
🌶️ Stars 🍵
RIP Jerry Stiller. “I've got a prostate the size of a honeydew and a head full of bad memories” is one of the funniest lines ever uttered in cinematic history. Watch this great Seinfeld clip of him making JLD break over and over again.
Emma Stone fans think she got married secretly. Stone was engaged to SNL segment producer Dave McCary but their wedding was cancelled due to the virus.
Speaking of love…I just can’t with this pic of Ana and Ben walking around town wearing Claire’s Boutique style matching broken heart necklaces. They’re trolling us now.
The rapper Future wished a Happy Mother’s Day to most of his baby mamas. Here’s how he wished 4 out of 6 of them a special day on Instagram:
"Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u. Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u. Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt, your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day. My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k. Joie thank u for being an incredible mom…u holding it down! Real one,stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. Paris [love] your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami”
Noticeably absent from the Mother’s Day shout out list were Cindy Renae Parker, the alleged mother of his son Legend and Eliza Reign, the alleged mother of his daughter Reign. Both ladies are currently involved in nasty legal battles with Future, which is why they were likely not included.
I guess Will Ferrell and his family are big fans of the Netflix show Cheer? (PS read my interview with the cast).
Grab the tin foil hat. This Seth McFarlane conspiracy theory is really off the rails and it keeps resurfacing on the internet. Basically McFarlane’s career milestones have been tied to world tragedies and pop cultural events. Doom seems to follow him. The theory stems from McFarlane’s own claim that he was supposed to be on the famously hijacked Flight 11 which hit the WTC on 9/11. It’s spiraled from there to include McFarlane’s links to everything from the Boston Marathon bombing to the Notre Dame cathedral fire.
#17: The Coronavirus pandemic - Family Guy
On 11/13/16, "Hot Shots", an episode all about vaccinations. Lois starts off as an anti-vaxxer but then by the end she learns that she must vaccinate Stewie. It begins with a bat who infects Stewie, the town is quarantined with kids not going to school. The second scene shows a toy helicopter crash, similar to how Kobe died (The death of Kobe Bryant being a signal to the plandemic. Kobe was buried in Corona, California) There is a scene where the bat is shown watching stocks on TV (the stock market crash). We see Stewie wearing a mask in the episode. This was also the first episode of Family Guy aired after Donald Trump was elected President on 11/9/16.
Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments. If you’d like a paid subscription but can’t afford it, just reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important!
| 9
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.