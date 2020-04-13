Happy Dyngus Day

New obsession: Mandarin Ducks. HOW ARE THEY REAL?

2. Bon Appetit is anti-eating while on Zoom. Uh...labor laws? So, to take a government-mandated 10 minute break, they seem to be recommending actually exiting the Zoom or muting the camera?? SMH. This response reeks of somebody who doesn’t work. My advice is just to push the computer far away from your face, like at a table, and mute your microphone.

It’s distracting! And some people are gross eaters, let’s be real. I’m already seeing inside the intimate space of your home, do I also need to see the inside of your mouth? I’m gently advocating for not snacking in professional meeting environments, but then again, I’m a person who feels self-conscious sipping from my Camp Snoopy water glass in video chats. I’d never fathom going full sandwich. But also: I’m not THAT busy. Are you?

3. I love Matisse cut-outs (re: my interview with Caroline Calloway about her semi-stealing them). In Matisse’s later years, he created them from his bedroom. Though Matisse mixed his own colors and made special paper in a whole multi-step process, I feel like I could make a bootleg craft paper version as wall decor.

4. The internet really wants to talk about Zumping today (getting dumped on Zoom). Here’s one girl’s tale, via Buzzfeed.

5. Longread (GQ, 2013) by Jesse Lichtenstein reaffirms why the US Postal Service was never intended as a moneymaker for the gov, in the first place. It’s a GD miracle.

Under bright lights, they carefully open the orphaned mail and packages and look for clues—a personal check, a business letter with a return address—so that it might find its way home. Working with someone else’s name, some clothes, and a dry-cleaning receipt, the sleuths at the Atlanta Mail Recovery Center once returned the World Series ring of major league pitcher Pedro Borbon.

Stars 🌟

Last week, Justin Timberlake went on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up to discuss Trolls or something from his house in Montana. That’s when he said “24 hour parenting is hard.” He and Jessica Biel are, I guess, having trouble nannyless with their only child, age 5. Meanwhile, a new Harper’s Bazaar article on fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez remarks that the couple has never had a nanny for their two kids, age 5 and NYT interviewed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Has the Biden Campaign ever contacted you?” AOC: “No.” One of my favorite profile writers, Caity Weaver, pointed out that AOC has an excellent Instagram tour/explainer on “What Exactly is inside the Capitol dome??” Truly batshit account: Turtle Creek Lane. It’s the design/decor OPPOSITE of when Chanel said “take one thing off.” Yes, that’s a “Valentine’s Day tree”

