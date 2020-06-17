Gwen Stefani Is Chill About Her ExCommunication

No more alcohol on American and United flights because of Covid-19. True lovers of spirits, like me, can rest easy knowing it’s still legal to bring the “good stuff” in 3 oz bottles packed securely with your makeup.
Esteemed film, Sonic The Hedgehog is currently eligible for the 2021 Academy Awards due to early 2020 box office success before mid-year movie theater closures. If you recall, the film (rated 47% on Metacritic) underwent serious redesign after the movie Cats called attention to just how creepy fingers and human teeth on animals are.
It has been over three months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her own home & still ZERO action has been taken against the cops involved. Here is a free email template to urge for the prosecution of the cops who killed her.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
Is David Beckham auditioning for a Wind That Shakes the Barley reboot?Another day , another walk & another hat 🎩
Nicki Minaj is using her platform to ask for bra recommendations, which, werk.Oh hey 👋🏽 if u wear a triple D cup/double E cup or bigger, what bra is actually comfortable on u? Asking for a friend. 🌈🦄🎀😜
Cardi B is re-tattooing and piercing EVERYTHING. She re-inked her peacock tattoo, then posted a series of videos detailing her getting her face and chest (3 studs! Ow!) done.1 Down
The Kardashians are on vacation in Utah, for #content, duh. I have to imagine they are also filming their show again, based on the posting. Some Kylie stans figured out that she owns and travels in a private jet that is entirely pink, inside and out.“ Kylie Air “ me like 💗💗
Gwenyth Paltrow talked about her new vagina candle, titled, “This Candle Smells Like My Orgasm” to Jimmy Fallon…with her 14 year old son Moses, adding comment to the interview.
Speaking of questionable parenting, Kaleigh Donaldson, who famously pissed off Caroline Calloway, has a great new article, “Kristen Bell Wants to Be the Heir to Ellen Degeneres. That’s Not a Good Thing.” Very juicy.
This image also relies on maintaining one’s marriage as a public spectacle, and this is where a glut of Bell’s issues lie. Bell and Shepard have been together for 13 years, they’ve been married for eight, and they have two daughters under the age of ten. While they aren’t exactly a Clooney-level power couple, they both utilize their marriage for its wacky relatability potential, something that can be highly lucrative to the right audience. Nobody buys the ‘perfect marriage’ shtick but organized chaos is more believable. The problem with Bell and Shepard’s attempts to create an I Love Lucy-style dynamic of their marriage for public consumption is that they don’t seem to possess enough self-awareness to know what works. Frankly, a lot of their conversations about their fights sound seriously toxic.
Comedian Chris D’Elia is accused of messaging multiple underage girls on social media over several years.
I love this story: Jesus can’t wait. Gwen Stefani, who is an avowed Catholic, petitioned Catholic church officials to grant her a spiritual annulment from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale so she can marry Blake Shelton with a clear conscience. (FYI, if you divorce and remarry without getting annulled by the Catholic church, you’re *technically* excommunicated but nobody is gonna stop you or the millions of other divorced non-annulled Catholics from playing Shepherd #2 in the Christmas pageant.
Stefani and Rossdale were together for 13 years and had three kids together, until he cheated on her with the nanny. :( There’s also some speculation that Gwen was “emotionally cheating” on Gavin with current boyfriend, Blake Shelton while they filmed The Voice. There’s some timeline overlap.
ANYWAY, as someone who went to Catholic school for 12 years, we children were always told that annulments aren’t ever granted (the Pope is very stingy with it) unless a.) somebody in it wants to become a priest or a nun or b.) the marriage was carried out under dark/terrible circumstances. So, Gwen was worried that if she didn’t get it annulled by the Bishop or whatnot, she’d be condemned to a life in hell. Her history with cultural appropriation / using Asian women as props could also be a factor in the “hellbound” nature of her path, but let’s stick to the point. In a new article on US Weekly, Gwen says she is tired of waiting for the dang church to make up its mind.
However, the source tells Us that the global crisis has “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.” She had previously been “committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took,” according to the source, but now wants to press forward with marrying Shelton, 43.
“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the source tells Us. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”
I guess faith has its limits.
Bold and the Beautiful, the soap opera, is trying something totally new thanks to virus times. For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, the set will consist of “blow-up dolls” and “the actor’s spouses” to fill in space usually used for extras and over-the-shoulder shots and for simulated sex scenes. For kissing scenes, “each actor will go through the motions separately, performing inches away from the camera,” before they are edited together. The show has used dolls before:
“We have some life-like blow up dolls that have been sitting around here for the past 15 years, that we’ve used for various other stories — (like) when people were presumed dead,” says Bell. “We’re dusting off the dolls and putting new wigs and make-up on them and they'll be featured in love scenes.”
I’d hate to be trapped in that closet without a flashlight.
Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.