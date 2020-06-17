Gwen Stefani Is Chill About Her ExCommunication

Cardi B is re-tattooing and piercing EVERYTHING. She re-inked her peacock tattoo, then posted a series of videos detailing her getting her face and chest (3 studs! Ow!) done.

The Kardashians are on vacation in Utah , for #content, duh. I have to imagine they are also filming their show again, based on the posting. Some Kylie stans figured out that she owns and travels in a private jet that is entirely pink, inside and out.

This image also relies on maintaining one’s marriage as a public spectacle, and this is where a glut of Bell’s issues lie. Bell and Shepard have been together for 13 years, they’ve been married for eight, and they have two daughters under the age of ten. While they aren’t exactly a Clooney-level power couple, they both utilize their marriage for its wacky relatability potential, something that can be highly lucrative to the right audience. Nobody buys the ‘perfect marriage’ shtick but organized chaos is more believable. The problem with Bell and Shepard’s attempts to create an I Love Lucy-style dynamic of their marriage for public consumption is that they don’t seem to possess enough self-awareness to know what works. Frankly, a lot of their conversations about their fights sound seriously toxic.

Speaking of questionable parenting , Kaleigh Donaldson , who famously pissed off Caroline Calloway, has a great new article , “Kristen Bell Wants to Be the Heir to Ellen Degeneres. That’s Not a Good Thing.” Very juicy.

I love this story: Jesus can’t wait. Gwen Stefani, who is an avowed Catholic, petitioned Catholic church officials to grant her a spiritual annulment from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale so she can marry Blake Shelton with a clear conscience. (FYI, if you divorce and remarry without getting annulled by the Catholic church, you’re *technically* excommunicated but nobody is gonna stop you or the millions of other divorced non-annulled Catholics from playing Shepherd #2 in the Christmas pageant.

Stefani and Rossdale were together for 13 years and had three kids together, until he cheated on her with the nanny. :( There’s also some speculation that Gwen was “emotionally cheating” on Gavin with current boyfriend, Blake Shelton while they filmed The Voice. There’s some timeline overlap.

ANYWAY, as someone who went to Catholic school for 12 years, we children were always told that annulments aren’t ever granted (the Pope is very stingy with it) unless a.) somebody in it wants to become a priest or a nun or b.) the marriage was carried out under dark/terrible circumstances. So, Gwen was worried that if she didn’t get it annulled by the Bishop or whatnot, she’d be condemned to a life in hell. Her history with cultural appropriation / using Asian women as props could also be a factor in the “hellbound” nature of her path, but let’s stick to the point. In a new article on US Weekly, Gwen says she is tired of waiting for the dang church to make up its mind.

However, the source tells Us that the global crisis has “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.” She had previously been “committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took,” according to the source, but now wants to press forward with marrying Shelton, 43. “Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the source tells Us. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

I guess faith has its limits.