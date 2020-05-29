grimes x her lawyer collab

This headline:

Eeeek. She’s doing an online art exhibition, nothing in this article mentions anything about the profits being donated for any reason.

The title piece in the collection will be a legal document that entitles the purchaser to a percentage of Grimes’ soul. The 32-year-old Canadian musician told the magazine this week that she doesn’t actually think it will sell.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” she said of the outsized starting bid. As she discussed the legitimacy of the stunt with her lawyer, she became more intrigued with the concept, she said.“Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art,” she continued. “The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.” As the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Grimes also admitted that the costly statement on “selling out” was coming at a somewhat awkward time.

“With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?” she asked, rhetorically, and added that she’ll take the “best offer” — thus leaving it up to the public to decide what her soul is worth.