grimes x her lawyer collab

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica came out last night and I have 2 questions:
Is the song of the summer on there somewhere? I think it is…
Will there be more sponsored content for The Weather Channel?
I’m starting a new Friday section in place of Lynx titled, “Now What?” for ideas on what to do with yourselves over the weekend and in the coming weeks. Concrete, mostly offline suggestions of activities for these summer weekends. Here we go!
🏄♀️ Now What? 🥑
Take a soundbath hosted at Joshua Tree’s famous Integretron.
Drive-In Movie Theaters are all the rage. This Search Engine allows you to look for ones that are open near you. You might be surprised at how many there still are, some are even playing new movies!
Botanical Gardens are opening again! In Los Angeles, Decanso Gardens is ready. The Chicago Botanic Garden opens June 9, check your local listings as gardens begin to open up.
Have an Annie Hall moment, and cook some live lobsters from your grocery store. Most Whole Foods have ‘em. Lobster Roll Kit delivery is also becoming a thing.
Download a walking history audio tour for your next walk. VoiceMap has user-generated, rated audio walks by local tour guides and historians.
I honestly think anybody can bake a pie, especially if you buy a pre-made crust. If you have willpower, it’s dessert for a few days. If you don’t it’s dessert, breakfast, lunch and dessert for 1 day. This guide tells you what fruits are in season in your area for good filling options.
Have everybody in your quar group learn a card trick. Then have a magic show.
Microchip your dogs and cats at a Vet or shelter and/or double check the microchip you have in them is still functional and you still know how to look that info up.
Here’s a great Twitter thread from a film historian on all the ways you can watch FREE silent films on streaming.
Gambling among friends and family is always a good option if not to stir up temporary manufactured drama. What day will gyms be open? How many seconds does it take to brew a Keurig cup? How many steps does it take to walk across your patio toe-to-heel? Get a dice game going. Make the stakes high and dramatic! I swear to god this isn’t GOOP, yes, I’m endorsing gambling.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
Spicy day!
Something about the Kardashians is fake? Shocking. A scathing Forbes report alleges Kylie Jenner lied about her finances to achieve billionaire status with the magazine, which previously called her a “self-made billionaire” in a 2017 cover story. After analyzing 6 months of fillings of Kylie’s makeup company, Forbes found discrepancies and allegedly forged tax documents (that her accountant helped her with), all in the name of juicing her status from a $340M net worth to a billion. But, in 2017, Kylie was actually only worth $41M, putting her at #59 on the list. Kylie had a meltdown about this on Twitter, with people hilariously posting their venmo/cashapp links in her comments section.
Speaking of fake…I guess her whole backyard is an Astroturf palace? My feet hurt just thinking of running across that plastic in 105 degree summer heat.
Eeeek. She’s doing an online art exhibition, nothing in this article mentions anything about the profits being donated for any reason.
The title piece in the collection will be a legal document that entitles the purchaser to a percentage of Grimes’ soul. The 32-year-old Canadian musician told the magazine this week that she doesn’t actually think it will sell.
“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” she said of the outsized starting bid. As she discussed the legitimacy of the stunt with her lawyer, she became more intrigued with the concept, she said.“Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art,” she continued. “The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.” As the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Grimes also admitted that the costly statement on “selling out” was coming at a somewhat awkward time.
“With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?” she asked, rhetorically, and added that she’ll take the “best offer” — thus leaving it up to the public to decide what her soul is worth.
Yeah, collab with a lawyer on fine art! My favorite collaborators are investment bankers, insurance magnates, pharmaceutical CEOS and real estate agents. Capitalism is a trip.
This Megan Fox story about the first time she dumped husband Brian Austin Green in 2015 is very sad!
Brian Austin Green was diagnosed with a “stroke-like” brain condition in December 2014, leaving him bedridden. “He could barely lift his head,” said an insider.
As this was going on, Megan Fox left LA to go to NYC that January so she could shoot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (an Oscar-nominated film, jk). She returned in August and filed for divorce, but they never went through with it.
That guy from Duck Dynasty, Phil Robertson, just found out he has a 45-year old daughter he never knew about. Robertson’s four adult children by his wife Katy Robertson (all between the ages of 42-5) received letters from a woman named Phyliss who had done a DNA test linking her to the family. Phil did his own DNA test and found a 99.9% match, which jogged his memory from that time he cheated on his wife.
"Of course, Dad didn't remember anything, no specifics about it...Mom remembered a lot more than you did," Alan said, noting that Phil had been "drunk the whole time and not in your right head."
Mariah Carey wants “justice” (yikes on the word choice rn) for the flop film Glitter, now available on streaming. The film has a 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Carey and other lambchops often point to the film’s original fated release date of September 11, 2001. It was pulled from theaters then re-released later that month, and fans feel it was tainted by the somber cloud of 9/11. I beg to differ.A lil' late, a lil' late, but to show my appreciation for #JusticeForGlitter, it’s now finally available everywhere! I thought we could all use some retro fun during this time! 💖💖💖💖💖 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 mariahcarey.io/glitter Photos: George Holz ©️2001
Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.
If you’d like a paid subscription but can’t afford it, just reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important!
