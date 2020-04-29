going downs - an announcement

claire downs
Apr 29

📯 announcement 🍵

This newsletter is 32 issues old. I’ve been doing it 5 days a week (except once when I got too drunk) since March 16, 2020 - the first day of my unemployment.

I’d like to thank all of my subscribers, new and old who’ve let me into your inbox. A daily newsletter is EXTRA and I thank you for letting me spam you.

I think we’ve built a funny little community during this time. Many of you have also generously shown monetary support in the last few weeks and I am so grateful for that.

After hearing your feedback, I am transitioning from the Venmo/Buymeacoffee model to a new program.

Starting this Friday May 1, Going Downs will be adding optional Paid Subscriptions.

Subscriptions will be $6/month or $60/year.

You’ll still get 5 days of 100% FREE messy, juicy content, don’t worry!

So why subscribe?

How do I subscribe?

On Friday, I’ll add a button to my post, you just click it and you’re good! Subscriber-only bonus content will come right to your inbox.

I’ll send more info about the podcast and the bonus content tomorrow!

Thank you again!

Claire Downs

