going downs - an announcement

📯 announcement 🍵

This newsletter is 32 issues old. I’ve been doing it 5 days a week (except once when I got too drunk) since March 16, 2020 - the first day of my unemployment.

I’d like to thank all of my subscribers, new and old who’ve let me into your inbox. A daily newsletter is EXTRA and I thank you for letting me spam you.

I think we’ve built a funny little community during this time. Many of you have also generously shown monetary support in the last few weeks and I am so grateful for that.

After hearing your feedback, I am transitioning from the Venmo/Buymeacoffee model to a new program.

Starting this Friday May 1, Going Downs will be adding optional Paid Subscriptions.

Subscriptions will be $6/month or $60/year.

You’ll still get 5 days of 100% FREE messy, juicy content, don’t worry!

So why subscribe?

Your subscriptions keep me being able to do this for free, just like NPR.

You’ll get access to the entire Going Downs archive.

The ability to comment on discussion posts

New weekly subscriber-only Bonus Content, including a new podcast!

How do I subscribe?

On Friday, I’ll add a button to my post, you just click it and you’re good! Subscriber-only bonus content will come right to your inbox.

I’ll send more info about the podcast and the bonus content tomorrow!

Thank you again!

Claire Downs