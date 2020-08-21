Goat Shit on a $2800 Dress

Welcome back to Going Downs, the newsletter about celebrities participating in politics.

Happy Friday!

Brenden and I moved into a new apartment last Friday and finally have consistent internet (hence the gaps in our content this week, sorry). With 1000 new projects to do, it’s a quarantine dream. Hanging shelves has become thrilling. Stocking White Claw in a new fridge is primo entertainment. I recommend it.

This week’s Blind Item of the Week just got revealed as to what the corrupt non-profit org is one big scam.

🛎️ Updates 🛎️

Britney Spears is taking a more active role in the FreeBritney movement, calling for her Father’s removal as a conservator. Her 55-hour husband, Jason Alexander, not that one, showed up at the protests this week.

So, I predicted Ben and Ana would break up by 7/30, but they’re more in love than ever. I guess this is real? She leaned into the mid-life crises of it all and bought him a BMW motorcycle. This photo is somethin’ else. It’s very, “Dad’s new girlfriend is funner than mommy!”

🦜 Shout-Outs 🦜

Shout-out to Chi Chi Devayne , one of my favorite contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars who passed away at the age of 34 yesterday. This was one of my favorite lipsyncs of hers: 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 👅 @__ADMN__

This 4-pack of motion sensor night lights I bought for my new apartment because blasting my eyeballs to get a drink of water at night is not cute.

Removable wallpaper is also God for renters. I recommend Spoonflower’s for its selection and ability to upload your own design.

I’m interested to know more about this Lady Gaga / Gucci murder movie ?

Screwball comedies need to make a comeback if not for their class analysis. Brenden and I have been going through them: Bringing Up Baby, My Man Godfrey, The Awful Truth.

🔮 Celeb Predictions 🔮

Chrissy Tiegen is going to make a play for an Ellen-style show.

COVID-19 cases will force the closure of TV shows that are already back filming right now.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are secretly done but are waiting to announce that news until one of them has something to promote.

Olivia Jade will face community service, nothing else, for the College Admissions Scandal.

📸 Pics of the Week 📸

Shia LaBoeuf in the Biden mask from a couple weeks ago. I can’t stop thinking about it.

Imagine opening the door to see Cher stuffing your apartment mailbox with PennySavers:

How do these 2 people know each other? Why aren’t they wearing masks? Why?

What I love most about this pic is the POS system from the restaurant behind them. So common!

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy cuddling at La Poubelle, a restaurant in my area with a name that translates to “Garbage Can,” is very crappy French food, and this week took serious violations for videos of Covid crowds that will make you shudder.

The pic and the headline…FYI the new government Covid grant for rent assistance in Los Angeles is “up to $2,000” for low income families. But go on, get goat shit on your dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker continues the charahd of doing photoshoots as a pretend sales associate at her own shoe stores. I can tell you what honey, if I can’t get a haircut right now due to CDC guidelines in LA, I’m not letting someone cinderella me some pumps. We have zappos for that.

I wish Joan Rivers was alive so she could Fashion Police Iggy Azaelea:

Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.