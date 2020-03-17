Fun Things That Have Nothing To Do With Hand Washing #2

🍀 Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! 🍀
Here’s some fun things.
Long read of the day: NYT drags The Wing, “The Wing is A Women’s Utopia. Unless You Work There.”
Here’s a quick tutorial on how to turn your Smart TV into an art gallery.
1. Settings
2. Browse Screensavers.
3. Add Screensavers for Reddit.
4. Add Image-based subreddits. We have r/artporn, r/propagandaposters, r/cabinporn, r/retrofuturism, r/arthistory, but you can find others on Reddit from architecture to ancient artifacts. You don’t need to be a Reddit user.
Boom. Your TV is an art gallery, cycling through each image.
Karina Longworth released a free episode about the 1918 flu that threatened the movie industry
Bulldog Balances Pringles
As of today, CATS (2019) is on streaming. If you didn’t buy a ticket to watch this in theaters on opening day like I did…I don’t blame you. Don’t watch it sober.
And, all that binge-watching is great for residuals…for those in Hollywood who make residuals. Here’s a petition to tell Congress to include displaced IATSE members in their Federal Relief Package.
Celebrity Gossip I Have No One to Discuss With:
Kim Kardashian saw a lobster in Calabasas.
Remember earlier this year when Karli Kloss was all… “I married the ‘good’ Kushner” earlier this year on the Project Runway/Watch What Happens Live meme tour? RIP to that. The New Yorker gives a rundown on how intertwined the Kloss and Kushner families are with the Trumps.
Presley Gerber (Cindy Crawford/Randy Gerber’s son) got another face tat. Last one said, “Misunderstood,” this one is the extremely understood LA Dodgers logo.Colorblind
Britney’s Instagram grid…is a lot of the same photo over and over. As always, hope she’s ok.
Now’s as good of time as any to fall down an Eva Amurri (Martino) rabbit hole if you haven’t. She’s Susan Sarandon’s daughter and she’s kind of like if Sarandon wasn’t cool and was an influencer living like a 1950s housewife in Connecticut. A lotta wallpaper. There’s a lot of darkness and cringe. She just had a baby with her ex, who broke up with her while pregnant, then gave her a friendship ring? She did spon-con throughout this divorce as well, changing all the posts about “we” to “I.” One time she wrote a post about her nurse dropping her baby (whose name is Major James). This was a replacement nanny because she suspected the first one was banging her then-husband (???)
