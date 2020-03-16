Fun Things

This is so old, but I highly recommend diving into the whole Geedis internet mystery from last summer. The internet came together to semi-solve a lost children’s toy franchise. Endless Thread’s episode is a good primer .

The Shedd Aquarium is letting penguins run around . Meanwhile, the National Aquarium is live streaming . Kelp is calming.

I’ve been enjoying Karina Longworth’s “ You Must Remember This ” series, “Make me Over” on the history of Hollywood Beauty treatments. Megan Koester’s episode about a horrifying early liposuction procedure was particularly interesting.

Universal will be releasing films on VOD . I personally will be starting with “Emma”

Taika Waititi and his wife quietly split up two years ago…meanwhile there’s been rumors that he allegedly cheated on her with his former assistant while working with her on Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarock. If true…that power dynamic is not okay!

My eyebrows are raised: Penelope Cruz and Wynona Rider Defend Johnny Depp (People). The stars released sworn declarations in favor of Depp against Amber Heard’s allegations.

Pictures of Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat (who are definitely not dating) at In & Out Burger