Fun Things

that have nothing to do with hand-washing

claire downs
Mar 16

Cheerful

  1. Universal will be releasing films on VOD. I personally will be starting with “Emma”

  2. Pugs in a basket

    We hate walking! 😂
    March 6, 2020

  3. Concerts and Broadway performances you can livestream (Vogue).

  4. I’ve been enjoying Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This” series, “Make me Over” on the history of Hollywood Beauty treatments. Megan Koester’s episode about a horrifying early liposuction procedure was particularly interesting.

    youmustrememberthis
    On the debut episode of MAKE ME OVER, Megan Koester (@bornferal) shares the story of Molly O'Day and Hollywood's first weight loss surgery. Episodes are available in the @youmustrememberthis feed wherever you get your podcasts.
    January 22, 2020

  5. The Shedd Aquarium is letting penguins run around. Meanwhile, the National Aquarium is live streaming. Kelp is calming.

    Evan McMurry @evanmcmurry
    oh my god, the chicago aquarium closed due to coronavirus, so they let the penguins run around and check out the other exhibits. (staff was present.)

    March 16th 2020

  6. This is so old, but I highly recommend diving into the whole Geedis internet mystery from last summer. The internet came together to semi-solve a lost children’s toy franchise. Endless Thread’s episode is a good primer.

  7. A juicy longread about the woman behind WeWork who helped tank it (Bustle)

Celebrity Gossip I Have No One To Discuss With

  1. Taika Waititi and his wife quietly split up two years ago…meanwhile there’s been rumors that he allegedly cheated on her with his former assistant while working with her on Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarock. If true…that power dynamic is not okay!

  2. My eyebrows are raised: Penelope Cruz and Wynona Rider Defend Johnny Depp (People). The stars released sworn declarations in favor of Depp against Amber Heard’s allegations.

  3. Simone Biles clapped back at USA Gymnastics on her birthday for failing to conduct an independent investigation into USAG’s handling/alleged cover up of the Larry Nassar abuse. For more info on why the Olympics, in general, are very bad from my friends at NOlympics.

    Simone Biles @Simone_Biles
    how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation

    USA Gymnastics @USAGym

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history! ✨🎉🥇👑 https://t.co/Z8eW4fsC4s

    March 14th 2020

  4. Pictures of Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat (who are definitely not dating) at In & Out Burger

  5. As predicted, Meg +Harry (just Harry) are allegedly moving to California…like I’ve been saying since last December. Finally the outlets are posting about it. My sister sent me this podcast she was on a couple weeks ago. Did KM even know what a podcast was when she went on it? Who knows…

