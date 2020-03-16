Fun Things

Cheerful
Universal will be releasing films on VOD. I personally will be starting with “Emma”
Pugs in a basketWe hate walking! 😂
Follow us @mustpugs
Credit @otisthepugwalsh
Concerts and Broadway performances you can livestream (Vogue).
I’ve been enjoying Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This” series, “Make me Over” on the history of Hollywood Beauty treatments. Megan Koester’s episode about a horrifying early liposuction procedure was particularly interesting.On the debut episode of MAKE ME OVER, Megan Koester (@bornferal) shares the story of Molly O'Day and Hollywood's first weight loss surgery. Episodes are available in the @youmustrememberthis feed wherever you get your podcasts.
The Shedd Aquarium is letting penguins run around. Meanwhile, the National Aquarium is live streaming. Kelp is calming.
This is so old, but I highly recommend diving into the whole Geedis internet mystery from last summer. The internet came together to semi-solve a lost children’s toy franchise. Endless Thread’s episode is a good primer.
A juicy longread about the woman behind WeWork who helped tank it (Bustle)
Celebrity Gossip I Have No One To Discuss With
Taika Waititi and his wife quietly split up two years ago…meanwhile there’s been rumors that he allegedly cheated on her with his former assistant while working with her on Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarock. If true…that power dynamic is not okay!
My eyebrows are raised: Penelope Cruz and Wynona Rider Defend Johnny Depp (People). The stars released sworn declarations in favor of Depp against Amber Heard’s allegations.
Simone Biles clapped back at USA Gymnastics on her birthday for failing to conduct an independent investigation into USAG’s handling/alleged cover up of the Larry Nassar abuse. For more info on why the Olympics, in general, are very bad from my friends at NOlympics.
Pictures of Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat (who are definitely not dating) at In & Out Burger
As predicted, Meg +Harry (just Harry) are allegedly moving to California…like I’ve been saying since last December. Finally the outlets are posting about it. My sister sent me this podcast she was on a couple weeks ago. Did KM even know what a podcast was when she went on it? Who knows…
