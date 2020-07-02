Exploring Chionosexuality
An attraction to snow people / Jason Momoa as live-action Frosty The Snowman
Heeyyy!!
Good god there are some good stories today. But first—
Some housekeeping: I am taking tomorrow and Monday off for July 4th weekend. I’m going to be spending that time working on a mini rebrand of this newsletter that will include some new bonus content and a tightened layout. Enjoy the weekend!
I was on the Social Discasting podcast this week, and it was super fun. It’s a thrice weekly conversational podcast hosted by my friend Brandon and they’ve had some awesome guests. We talked about lots of fun things, including William Shatner, Josh Gad, and the state of public toilets.
Also very proud of my husband’s show Warrior Nun which is receiving the highest reviews of any show he’s worked on. For reference, Brenden also worked as a PA on the show RogerEbert.com deemed “The Worst TV Show of 2015,” so this is very good for our family LOL!
Here’s a cool BTS video of how they trained for some of the martial arts scenes.
🔗 Lynx 🐆
If you watch 1 thing this weekend, watch Sixteen Thousand Dollars directed by Symone Baptiste. It’s an amazingly funny short film about what getting reparations would actually look like in the Black community. It’s literally a who’s-who of up-and-coming Black comedians in Los Angeles right now, and the film has been featured at like 10 festivals this year - it’s that good. Tickets are $3-$5 for a virtual screening as part of the San Fran Black Film Festival.
Speaking of filmmaking… somebody realized that most of the audience scenes in Glee used dummies. Wow, pre-Covid too, ahead of its time.
Science. Researchers have determined the ideal penis size (for hetero-sex) after surveying nearly 5,000 women and it’s 8 inches.
8-inch penises induced orgasms at a 44% success rate. Coming in second was 9 inches — nearly the height of a bowling pin — with a 42% success rate.
However, both 11-inch whoppers and 4-inch willies help women climax at the same success rate: a mere 30% of the time.
Guess I’ll never think of bowling pins the same again?
🌶️ Stars 🍵
Big week for [allegedly] leading double/quadruple lives. This story about Jada Pinkett Smith’s “other man,” August Alsina, claims that he had a “permitted” relationship with her. They met when he was 23, and they even went to the 2017 BET awards together. Meanwhile, Dan Brown, the author of The DaVinci Code is being sued by his ex-wife for having 4 affairs that became a money pit for their family. At one point, Brown reportedly bought his lover a $350K horse.
It’s also a big week in the David Foster house due to press around his Netflix documentary, David Foster: Off the Record. In the documentary, he says he did not leave Yolanda Hadid due to her having lyme disease, as was reported. Then there’s this weird story about Foster’s kids loving wife Katharine McFee’s body? McFee, 36, is a stepmom to his kids age 34-39.
“Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she is,” Erin teased. “Her body is insane. When she comes over for family Sundays, I’m like, ‘Do not get in a bikini.’ My husband’s always like, ‘Kat, get in the pool!’ And I’m like, ‘Simon…'”
Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway did an interview where she said that Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on set, so that everybody keeps working. Nolan’s team responding, saying the only things that are banned are cigarettes and cell phones. Cell phones are kind of necessary too IMO but as for chairs:
“The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”
Another day, another story in which Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard talk way too candidly about their 5 year olds’ potty training issues. Thanks, I hate it.
“You know what we have to do?” the “Good Place” alum, 39, told Today’s Parent via Zoom on Monday. “We wake her up at about 11 p.m. when she’s, like, a zombie and put her on the toilet.”
Shepard, 45, added, “Yeah, we put a wet spaghetti noodle on the toilet once a night.”
I feel very weird about Jason Momoa being cast as Frosty The Snowman in the live action film, Frosty The Snowman. I mean snow people are typically shirtless by design, so I guess it works. Chionophobia is the fear of snow, so is Chionosexual someone attracted to snow people?
Many people, including my friend Brody, are pointing out how this Shia LaBoeuf role in David Ayers’ The Tax Collector seems to be Brown Face.I straight up thought this shit got canceled after I first heard about it years ago. If you’re alright with a white director pushing lantinx gang stereotypes and brown face just because Shia plays a guy called Creeper you need to seriously check your shit. https://t.co/LVjWa6ayR9
— Brody (@BrodyFox) July 1, 2020
