Emily Nussbaum’s “I Like To Watch” and the Class Divide in Hollywood

Hello Going Downsers!

It’s Claire’s husband, Brenden, back with another Wednesday edition of the newsletter.

Yesterday, I posted a review of Emily Nussbaum’s I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution to Medium. Nussbaum is a Pulitzer Prize-winning television critic at the New Yorker, and as a TV writer, she is someone I’ve read a lot of over the years.

Nussbaum and I were also on opposing sides of both the 2016 and 2020 primaries. I supported Bernie Sanders, and she supported Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren, respectively. We both posted so hard during these contests that I eventually blocked her on Twitter.

Claire and I both got a lot of shit both in the workplace and on Twitter for supporting Bernie. Honestly, Claire probably got more hate than I did from Gen X and Boomers -- men AND WOMEN -- in Hollywood who couldn’t understand why a woman would support Bernie. In my view, Nussbaum’s political point of view reflects that of many of my older coworkers and industry peers.

While I loved Nussbaum’s collection, it dawned on me that much of the generational conflict in Hollywood and New York media in the primary was about how we think about class. Class was not really a central focus of intellectual politics in America throughout the 90s and 2000s. The shifting emphasis on class as a part of intersectionality has created a big generational rift in Hollywood political circles. This was most exemplified by the yawning age-based gap in support for Sanders, which ultimately cost him the primary both times.

I know this might seem like a niche topic to some of you, but you’ll find a discussion of a lot of TV shows you enjoy, such as Sex and the City, Girls, Black-ish, and The Middle in a context you perhaps haven’t thought of before in my piece. And if it’s not your thing, I promise I will do something besides criticize someone else’s criticism next week.

Here’s the piece as I published it on Medium. Thanks for reading!

Emily Nussbaum’s “I Like To Watch” and the Class Divide in Hollywood

I have long thought that Emily Nussbaum is one of the sharpest television critics working today. I deeply enjoyed her collection of critical essays and profiles I Like to Watch.

I also unfollowed her on Twitter. Nussbaum and I were on opposite sides of the posting wars that dominated both the 2016 and 2020 primary. I supported Bernie Sanders and Nussbaum did not. She preferred his female opponents in both contests.

There are more where that came from but this is not meant to be a referendum on Nussbaum’s Twitter. No doubt mine is just as spicy in the other direction. Though I am pretty sure that Emily Nussbaum does not know who I am, I know enough of her work and her tweets to know that we represent to each other the stereotypical vision of their enemy in these bygone contests.

I am a straight white man. Nussbaum is a straight white woman who came of age in tony suburbs and private colleges. Nussbaum’s father was White House counsel of Bill Clinton. I am a DSA member and a Chapo Trap Hosue Patreon subscriber.

Nussbaum is an excellent television critic, and her collection of essays, I Like to Watch, is a fitting victory lap following her deserved Pulitzer Prize in Criticism. As a television writer, I have read her work for years, and this collection does truly represent the best of her work. Among the sterling selections, stand out essays on Sex and the City, Girls, and Louie, demonstrate Nussbaum’s power as a feminist television critic.

The Sex and the City essay is my favorite in the collection. In that piece, Nussbaum compares SATC directly with shows like The Sopranos and makes the compelling argument that Carrie Bradshaw is not as well remembered as Tony Soprano because she is a woman. A good complement to this essay is her piece on True Detective, in which she asserts that the heirs to The Sopranos often delivered the appearance of quality with a dark, moody, gritty aesthetic rather than anything particularly interesting. Again, I agree: on TV, the “best” shows have often been male-driven, and “guilty pleasures” have often been female-driven.

For how much I agreed with much of Nussbaum’s analysis, reading I Like to Watch helped me understand why I have been so frustrated by her politics. (I’ll note I listened to it on audiobook with Nussbaum as the narrator, which I recommend.)

The sharpness of Nussbaum’s work also betrays a narrowness. Nussbaum deeply understands gender dynamics and shows a keen interest in better understanding of race and LGBTQ issues. Her profiles of Kenya Barris and Ryan Murphy are two of the most empathetic and complex portraits of Hollywood figures I’ve ever read. However, Nussbaum rarely pauses to consider another pillar of intersectionality: socioeconomic issues.

Nussbaum covers dozens of television shows in the course of I Like To Watch, and few of them center around characters that couldn’t be described as well off. Many of them, such as Sex and the City, Girls, and Louie focus on characters from the same wealthy suburb to a private college to New York media pipeline as Nussbaum.

I don’t mind this particularly. In her essay on Girls, Nussbaum argues that there should be room for all kinds of niche television. The same is true of niche criticism. Her ability to shrewdly break down gender dynamics in intellectual New York-centric circles positions her perfectly to critique a lot of popular culture from Woody Allen to Lena Dunham. And given that she is a New Yorker writer, that is her natural beat.

Many of my Hollywood co-workers wear the same coastal blinders as Nussbaum. I have had numerous co-workers with a similar background to Nussbaum — Generation X, upper class, raised in New York or California — criticized me in the workplace for supporting Bernie Sanders. On Twitter, I have seen innumerable writers of television and television criticism take a similar position. Their argument in 2016 and 2020 was that supporting Sanders made me a misogynist despite my repeated insistence that issues like Medicare for All, pro-union legislation, and the increased minimum wage would make a difference to me and the people I cared about.

For those who came to America’s cultural meccas from someplace else, the dismissal of the material concerns of Sanders supporters and Trump voters alike is incredibly frustrating. The battle of the sexes that has played out in the novels of John Updike, the films of Woody Allen, and the essays of Andrea Dworkin is foreign to most Americans. It has nothing to do with my childhood in rural Pennsylvania, my education at a state school, and the day jobs I worked while my generational peer Lena Dunham was making Girls. The set of my first web series was literally stolen from a dumpster a Silver Cup Studios. Poetically, it was from the Girls set scraps.

In Nussbaum’s profiles, she sometimes describes sitting in writers rooms. She ticks off the backgrounds of the writers who share space with Kenya Barris, Jenji Kohan, and Ryan Murphy: Harvard. Harvard. Harvard. Yale. Yale. Oberlin. Bard. Columbia. Harvard. Yale. This reminds me of a time I was writer’s assistant on a show and the showrunner turned to me and the showrunner’s assistant and asked, “Which one of you went to Yale again?”

It was not me.

This I mind less than the repeated instance where Nussbaum profiles high-powered showrunners and glosses over the stories of their mistreatment of subordinates and their assistance on meritocracy. She reads these qualities as quirks. I see them as noblesse oblige.

Nussbaum includes an essay on Donald Trump in I Like To Watch, in which she compares the President to a standup comedian. In that piece, she makes a lot of great points about Trump’s insult comedy presidential candidacy and makes a convincing argument that powerful women aren’t allowed to be “funny” in the same way.

However, this approach reduces the election to rhetoric or entertainment and lacks a material analysis. Yes, some people voted for Donald Trump because he “said what he meant.” Others voted for him because there was little difference between the two candidates on healthcare policy and Trump was better on trade. A key difference between Nussbaum’s politics and my own is that I believe that candidates fail voters and Nussbaum seems to believe that voters fail candidates. This may be in part because she grew up around candidates and I grew up around voters.

The lone essay about a flyover state in the collection is about The Middle. The common refrain in my hometown about so-called coastal elites is that they only concern themselves with the “rest of the country” every time there is an election. Sure enough, the essay focuses on how the characters would have voted in the 2016 election with a few words spared for the hope that the most promising child character in the show would escape her terrible fictional hometown.

I deeply enjoyed I Like to Watch, but in reading it, I better understood my frustration with Nussbaum’s work. How can such a gifted writer and critic have such a large blind spot in her understanding of American life? How can someone whose career is devoted to asking how great male artists can be so tone-deaf in writing about women have such a glaring gap her in her perception of the world around her? How can an author so gifted at righting one injustice can be so blind to the righteous struggle taken up by a new American left?

Everyone has their blindspots. I hope someday soon I sell a TV show and I’m lucky enough to have Nussbaum profile it. I wish she had been more charitable to Bernie Sanders supporters and now I feel I need to be a little more charitable to Nussbaum. She has done trailblazing work as the preeminent feminist TV critic of the prestige TV era. Now that the posting wars of 2016–2020 have come to an end, perhaps swords can turn to plowshares, and we can find a more constructive way to relate to each other, imperfect as we may be.

And yes, I have unblocked Emily Nussbaum on Twitter.

Share Going Downs

Share