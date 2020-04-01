Educate Yourself About the Signs and Symptoms of a Hangover

Americans are drinking more than ever…alcohol sales are up 75% over this time last year INCLUDING bar sales. My friend and talented director and producer friend, Jessica Rionero, has turned me onto cocktail delivery. Eater has an LA list and Guest of a Guest has a NYC list.

From 1894 until the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Dorothea Lange.

The American photojournalist, best known for her iconic 1936 photo, Migrant Mother, suffered from polio beginning when she was 7. The disease left her with a limp and withered her right leg. Of her experience, Lang said, "It was perhaps the most important thing that happened to me. It formed me, guided, instructed me, helped me, and humiliated me. All those things at once. I've never gotten over it and am aware of the force and power of it.” Below is one of my favorite photos of hers: Pledge of Allegiance, Raphael Weill Elementary School, San Francisco (1942), which embodies some of my feelings about America right now. More can be seen here. More at Google Arts & Culture.