During Q-Tine I'm Both Types of Characters in Downton Abbey

From Reddit, “Today I Fucked Up,” a guy admits doing something extremely dumb when he was little: he put his brother up for sale on eBay.

Obligatory didn’t happen today - happened in 2000. I was 12. My mom was annoyed at my brother (2.5 yrs younger than me) for some reason and me being ever helpful decided that I would take care of the situation, so for Mother’s Day I decided the best course of action would be to just get rid of him.

I posted my brother on eBay & after a few days and several bids I managed to sell him to someone in Taiwan for $17.

Don’t ask me how in the hell I managed to do this and not get it taken down - looking back I can’t make sense of it.

So once I sold him I then was faced with a thought that hadn’t crossed my 12 year old mind - how am I going to ship him?? So I ignored it because according to the internet what I did was illegal. And what better way to make something go away than to just ignore it?

2 weeks later I’m thinking I’m in the clear because I just stopped getting on eBay and again my 12 year old brain thinks nobody knows me and I’ll never have to think about this again (what’s an IP address?!) until my family and I are eating dinner and there’s a knock at the front door. I instantly got nervous because nobody uses that door so it must be serious or someone we don’t know.

My dad comes back into the kitchen a few minutes later and tells my brother to go to his room.. and for me to follow my dad. I walk into the family room to have a seat in front of two state police and the states version of FBI.

eBay reported me to the state police & my IP address was acquired - they were not however expecting a 12 year old girl to walk into the room as their culprit.

I got a slap on the wrist & a formal ban from eBay until I was 18 - and a very very long talk from the feds about what I had done.

EDIT: this seems to cause some confusion - when I say FEDs, it was the states computer crime task force (federally funded department)

EDIT 2: I fessed up immediately- my parents were questioned of course but I showed the computer crimes people what I did & took full responsibility.