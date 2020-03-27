During Q-Tine I'm Both Types of Characters in Downton Abbey
I'm upstairs, I'm downstairs, I cook the biscuits, I eat the biscuits
This week’s header images are of people who survived the 1918 flu.
Before he was stricken with polio, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt survived the 1918 flu after contracting it during World War 1. As the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, his job was to oversee troops in France. Upon his return voyage to the US, he and over two thousand other navy members on the USS Leviathan (1/6 of the crew) started to feel shitty. By the time FDR arrived back in NYC, he was carried off the boat on a stretcher. My favorite part of FDR’s presidency is The New Deal. This website is a cool resource for finding remaining New Deal murals, architecture, and art in your area. Take a walk to one! Image: “Subway," an oil painting by New York WPA artist Lily Furedi, 1934.
Internet Findings & Recs
Penny Dreadful is now on Netflix. This show, which sounds bad on the pitch (Frankenstein + vampires + witches in one show done by Shakespearean actors) was one of my favorite of the last few years. It’s coming back for an anthology season on April 26 set in the 1930s, featuring Natalie Dormer. Catch up now!!
$16,000 is a short film that imagines a world in which a struggling black college grad (the hilarious Brodie Reed) wakes up to find that reparations have finally been paid to descendants of slaves in America. With this new found capital, he will decide how best to spend his reparations, totaling a mere $16,000. I saw this film, directed by a hilarious person with amazing taste, Symone Baptiste, at the Pan-African Film Festival earlier this year. It’s available online this week as part of the Queens World Film Festival. Watch here. $16K starts around :48:28.
Longread from JStor: “How a French Midwife Saved a Public Health Crisis” during the 1700s when 200,000 babies died during childbirth. Angélique Marguerite Le Boursier du Coudray revolutionized childbirth in France through education, by building a detailed birthing mannequin and a machine to teach surgeons. Then the surgeons stole her training from her, and made midwifery illegal.
The stuffed newborn that emerged had a little nose, ears, mouth, and tongue, as well as ink-drawn hair, and was attached via a fabric umbilical cord. Du Coudray also crafted a set of twins attached to a placenta, a shriveled umbilical cord, a crushed infant head, and a fabric model of the reproductive system. To test her students’ knowledge, she numbered and identified each part with parchment. Du Coudray just called this contraption her “machine.” It cost roughly 300 livres (roughly $2,800 today) to construct. Such machines are sometimes called “obstetric phantoms.”
In the Azores Islands, women wore these hoods until the 1930s. They were for modesty, but right now I’d give ‘em a spin at the grocery store.Shower thought: how might the surreal situation we find ourselves in today change fashion? Pictured are the unnerving ladies of the Azores Islands wearing the “capote-e-capelo” which also got me thinking about other social-distancing fashion of yore. Have a gander & learn more via the link in bio 👀🔗 #UnderHisEye
From Reddit, “Today I Fucked Up,” a guy admits doing something extremely dumb when he was little: he put his brother up for sale on eBay.
Obligatory didn’t happen today - happened in 2000. I was 12. My mom was annoyed at my brother (2.5 yrs younger than me) for some reason and me being ever helpful decided that I would take care of the situation, so for Mother’s Day I decided the best course of action would be to just get rid of him.
I posted my brother on eBay & after a few days and several bids I managed to sell him to someone in Taiwan for $17.
Don’t ask me how in the hell I managed to do this and not get it taken down - looking back I can’t make sense of it.
So once I sold him I then was faced with a thought that hadn’t crossed my 12 year old mind - how am I going to ship him?? So I ignored it because according to the internet what I did was illegal. And what better way to make something go away than to just ignore it?
2 weeks later I’m thinking I’m in the clear because I just stopped getting on eBay and again my 12 year old brain thinks nobody knows me and I’ll never have to think about this again (what’s an IP address?!) until my family and I are eating dinner and there’s a knock at the front door. I instantly got nervous because nobody uses that door so it must be serious or someone we don’t know.
My dad comes back into the kitchen a few minutes later and tells my brother to go to his room.. and for me to follow my dad. I walk into the family room to have a seat in front of two state police and the states version of FBI.
eBay reported me to the state police & my IP address was acquired - they were not however expecting a 12 year old girl to walk into the room as their culprit.
I got a slap on the wrist & a formal ban from eBay until I was 18 - and a very very long talk from the feds about what I had done.
EDIT: this seems to cause some confusion - when I say FEDs, it was the states computer crime task force (federally funded department)
EDIT 2: I fessed up immediately- my parents were questioned of course but I showed the computer crimes people what I did & took full responsibility.
One thing you can do write now, instead of banging your head against the wall, is DELETE YOUR TWEETS. Do you really need all the stupid things you said going back to 2009 living on the internet forever? I delete mine every 3 months. I recommend using a service like TweetDelete or TweetDeleter which lets you keep your archive. Aiden Zhane, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 contestant, joined the world of people who probably should have deleted their old tweets this week.
This
The “Bronze Fonze” in Milwaukee got a makeover this week. TBH the commemorative TV statue erected in 2008 looks better this way. This is our empire’s version of “little leaves on crotches” but censoring shitty art by making a comment about public health.Glad to see the Bronze Fonz is staying safe during the pandemic. 💀Share your art, oddities and weird adventures with #cultofweird to be featured💀
#milwaukee #wisconsin #weirdwisconsin #bronzefonz #fonzie #travel #explore #coronavirus #covid19 #pandemic #socialdistancing #henrywinkler #happydays #quarantine #oddities #curiosities #washyourhands #coronapocalypse
Celebs
Good new interview with Werner Herzog on NY Times. Takeaways: he doesn’t think dogs are cute, he didn’t think Baby Yoda was cute, he basically thinks Jack Reacher is high art and this part:
Did you ever find out who shot you?I was shot at various times. You mean here in Los Angeles?
Yes. No, I wasn’t interested.
When you pulled Joaquin Phoenix from a car accident, did you know it was him? Yes, although he was upside down in this car, squished between airbags that had deployed and wildly trying to light a cigarette.
I’ve been kind of tracking Cat Marnell continuing to travel around and not following lockdown orders. She’s back home now, but damn if she doesn’t see the irony in tweets like this:Shout out to the bushwick creatives who arrived at my Airbnb where I was staying alone and made a call to have me removed within an hour of arriving yesterday Bc I was in France a week ago
There’s also this ??? tweet:
If you don’t know who Cat Marnell is, she used to be a big deal beauty writer at a few Conde publications. Her bestselling book, How to Murder Your Life, is so stupidly good. It’s so well written and it’s the biggest real-time trainwreck I’ve ever read. I don’t totally recommend her most recent Audible project. It’s an undercooked travel diary and it’s not my favorite.
If you’re like me and have trouble believing that Ariana Grande we are hearing Ariana Grande’s “real” speaking voice, Gossip Cop claims that both her and Camilla Cabello have the same voice coach who urges them to talk that way? Idk!
WTF Boris Johnson and the Queen are NOT talking on these phones this week. Get a cell plan!
| 1
