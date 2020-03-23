Don't organize your bookshelves by color

My header images for this week are inspired by people who *survived* the 1918 pandemic.

Georgia O’Keeffe survived it, and painted this masterpiece during her illness. The Flag, 1918, was a shocking anti-war work that expressed O’Keeffe’s anxiety about the United States’ involvement in WWI, the flu, and her brother’s deployment.

My friend comedian Jaime Alyse Andrews and Angelica Pasquini created the masterpiece that is Comic Strips. Their full-length pilot about two friends, both aspiring comics. One holds down a job as a stripper, the other as an executive assistant who is in love with her karate teacher. I like the weaving of their stories. It’s so funny. WATCH.

Ever have a creepy news story just stay with you? This one, from 2018, I think about all the time. “The Watcher: A family bought their dream house. But according to the creepy letters they started to get, they weren’t the only ones interested in it.” from The Cut. When you’re done, read this 2019 NY Times update.

If you haven’t been radicalized by c*vid into thinking Universal Healthcare and Universal Basic Income are as easy as the sudden snap of Mitt Romney’s fingers, how about some books to remind you that capitalism has failed us. Haymarket Books has made 10 of their e-books free. I recommend Socialism…Seriously.

I just finished Demi Moore’s 2019 autobiography Inside Out and it is a wild ride. There’s thrupples, there’s a toy addiction, there’s the fact that in the audiobook she keeps pronouncing her 1996 movie as Strip-TEASE.