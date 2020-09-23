Don't Feel Bad For Hunter Biden

Hey everyone, it’s Brenden, Claire’s husband, and your Going Downs failson (fail son) correspondent, back for another Wednesday column Today, we’re going to talk about the boss’s son.

Many liberal people are going to spend the day defending Hunter Biden. I will not be one of them. This year’s presidential election features not only two men with clearly declining mental faculties, but also features two men with hilarious and pathetic failsons. And pretending otherwise is a waste of everyone’s time.

The only winners in a duel between Donald Trump Jr. (age 42) and Hunter Biden (age 50) would be comedy and cocaine. Of course, I count myself among the legions of people who would love to see what Chapo Trap House has labeled a “Sons’ Debate.” In fact, I believe such a debate might be the only thing that could heal our great nation. While many differences are dividing our great country, the need to give unqualified offspring positions of power continues to unite us.

I won’t spend too much time listing the flaws of these two men. Still, for those who don’t know, Don Jr. can barely string together a sentence, and his public appearances alternate between weirdly weepy and super-pumped energy that can only be described as “chemically enhanced.” His greatest hits include asking Wikileaks for dirt on Hillary, accidentally urging Virginians to vote the day after the election, and thinking Saturday Night Live was abbreviated “S&L.”

Honestly, Hunter Biden’s sins are both funnier and sadder than Don Jr.’s. Biden is perhaps most famous for dating his dead brother’s widow. But, as was carefully and hilariously detailed in a New Yorker profile last year, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Addiction and bad choices have defined Hunter’s life, as have the sweetheart jobs Biden Senior secured him in hopes of turning things around.

If you haven’t been following Hunter in the last few months, you may have missed that since May 2019, the former VP’s son met a 33-year old South African woman, married her after knowing her for just 6 days, and celebrated with matching tattoos. This year, the couple had a baby (Hunter’s fifth by three women). This happened all while Hunter denied, then admitted, thanks to DNA, fathering his 4th child with Arkansas stripper, Lunden Alexis Roberts (28). A paternity settlement was reached a couple of months ago.

Hunter remains in the news because Democrats have taken the ridiculous position that they need to defend the younger Biden, allowing him a speaking slot at the DNC and continually implying that he earned his place on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, and at Amtrak. This has resulted in easy political fodder for Republicans. Today, Senate Republicans released a report on Hunter, which is predictably damning.

There is no universe in which Biden was qualified to work for Burisma or Amtrak, but nepotism is a part of American life. Not only do Americans allow it, but many feel some perverse need to defend it. This is particularly ridiculous because nepotism is such a longstanding hobby in Washington that it has given rise to the popular figure of the “large adult son,” the aging man-child who has lived a life a failure propped up by his parents’ success and called “a good kid” well into middle age.

If you haven’t read Jia Tolentino (who has had her own scrapes with parental privilege, FYI) on the subject, please do yourself a favor.

Claire and I work in Hollywood, where nepotism is even more rampant than it is in politics. In show biz, not only do you watch the offspring of successful parents skip the line, but you are expected to praise the star spawn for doing it all on their own. Both Claire and I have had assistant gigs where our entire job description was cleaning up the mess of some important person’s dumbass kid.

During the press tour for King of Staten Island, Pete Davidson made the outrageous claim that Maude Apatow would have gotten a role in the film even if she hadn’t been the director’s daughter. “Maude Apatow Has Comedy in Her DNA” the headline proclaimed, dousing us with a side of eugenics for good measure.

There is no need to single out Maude, however, as she is the rule more than the exception. Larry David and Rob Reiner’s daughters have recently sold pilots despite being at an age where most writers are toiling away as assistants. And these ladies are only following in the footsteps of Simon Rich, who scored the job as youngest Saturday Night Live writer ever, and just happened to be the son of famed writer, Frank Rich.

Some nepotists are incredibly talented, and some are not. In my opinion, Sofia Coppola is just as good a director as her father. Still, the fact remains that a number of the very few female directors happen to share a last name with a famous male director one generation older. Most of them aren’t as talented as Sofia Coppola.

Claire and I have been watching classic movies lately, which has been enlightening in terms of just how deep nepotism runs. We’ve sometimes identified three and four generations of Hollywood nepotists. Many civilians know about actors kids becoming actors, but they may not know about famed cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, whose daughters went on to be a manic pixie dream icons.

Since I’ve listed several women who have benefited from nepotism here, let me throw some male names out there to even the score: Charlie Sheen, Scott Eastwood, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Douglas, and the list goes on and on and on.

When Claire and I first started dating, I still had a post-collegiate chip on my shoulder. On one of our early dates, she gave me a great piece of advice, “You know if you’re so mad at rich people, it’s going to be really hard for you to become one.”

And besides, Hollywood is no different from any other business. When I went off to college, my dad told me he would hook me up with a job as a corrections officer at the county prison if I failed out of school. Luckily, it didn’t come to that.

Despite the myth of the American Dream, the reality is that the rich stay rich and the poor stay for. Study after study has backed this up. In fact, parental income pretty directly correlates to child income in adulthood. Nepotism is actually as American as apple pie.

Now, I fully expect to be watching Kennedys and Clintons behind podiums and Eastwoods and Sheens on TV until the day I die. But, let’s all have the dignity to call it for what it is, even if so and so “the third” is the star of your favorite TV show or the candidate of your preferred political party.

