Hey going downs readers! I’m not feeling super well today so I thought I’d open the floor to some good rabbit holes. What are your favorite internet stories/old gossip/weird things to get into?
Here are a few of mine:
The 2003-2005 “lost” Britney Spears album called Original Doll. Spears apparently recorded 12 songs for this over 2 years, but it was scrapped. She wouldn’t release another album until 2007. Some songs can be found on YouTube!
If you, like thousands of people online, remember a 90s movie called Shazaam with comedian Sinbad, you’re not alone. Except, it never existed.
Why does Jeffrey Wright (from Westworld) own a goldmine in Sierra Leone?
The “lost girls” of Panama about two Dutch tourists whose death is still a mystery
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
discussion thread: what are your favorite rabbit holes?
Hey going downs readers! I’m not feeling super well today so I thought I’d open the floor to some good rabbit holes. What are your favorite internet stories/old gossip/weird things to get into?
Here are a few of mine:
The 2003-2005 “lost” Britney Spears album called Original Doll. Spears apparently recorded 12 songs for this over 2 years, but it was scrapped. She wouldn’t release another album until 2007. Some songs can be found on YouTube!
If you, like thousands of people online, remember a 90s movie called Shazaam with comedian Sinbad, you’re not alone. Except, it never existed.
Why does Jeffrey Wright (from Westworld) own a goldmine in Sierra Leone?
The “lost girls” of Panama about two Dutch tourists whose death is still a mystery
Sign up to like post
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.