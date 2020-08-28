Didn't Melania Sell that WAP?

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

It’s basically September, we’re far from the shallow now.

I’ve decided that I want to try to learn to do the splits - not sure if I should go for front or middle - by December 31, 2020. It’s never too late to try something new and potentially injure your groin muscles.

Also, a lot of terrible shit has happened this week in the news with regards to the senseless killing of Black people and incidents of domestic terrorism, so hey - if hearing celebs tell you to “get out the vote” right now isn’t what you need, I get it.

🦜 Shout-Outs 🦜

If you have something you’d like me to shout-out, send it over and I’ll take a look!

Shout out to actual brick and mortar mattress stores. When we moved, we threw out our old mattress and ordered a Helix. Welp, 30 days later it still hadn’t shipped, they were being vague about our order, and we were sleeping on the floor/couches. So we canceled Helix and walked into a non-digital mattress store with a parking lot like it was 2002 and bought a mattress. It came the next day and it was cheaper than the Helix. Sometimes tech disruption really fails you and sends you right back to where you started. Reminds me of this purpose-defeating plan from Quibi. The Hollywood Reporter @THR thr.cm/ZEhs0ji

Shout out to this Tequila Soleil cocktail recipe we tried last night. It’s beer + tequila and it’s very pretty!

Shout out to The Last Picture Show - the Peter Bogdonavich/secretly Polly Platt directed movie about a dying small town in Texas. We just watched it and the movie really sticks with you. There’s a couple scenes that aren’t perfect, but man, young Jeff Bridges was really The Dude, even at age 18.

🔮 Celeb Predictions 🔮

Jay Z and Jack Dorsey are going to announce a project that somehow combines streaming music with Twitter. Maybe the ability to add music to a Tweet, like Instastories x Spotify. Everyone is going to hate it.

Brad Pitt’s 27 year old girlfriend , Nicole Poturalski, divorces her current husband, 56 year old restauranteur, Roland Mary.

A tell-all oral history book on the making of HBO’s Game of Thrones will reveal a lot more on-set trauma and bizarre dynamics, to the tune of this story.

Harry (the former Prince, last name doesn’t work for me), will be vaguely reprimanded by The Queen for getting involved in US politics as Meghan Markle continues to stump for Biden/voting/ local activism.

My friend and excellent Twitch/podcast/YT host of Hot & Rich, Cait Raft, has stated that something doesn’t smell right with this Kris Jenner / Coty CEO real estate sale. I predict that Kris Jenner / the Kardashian business entities will be audited, thanks to this and the Forbes controversy, but nothing will come of it. Just bad press. Listen to Cait’s full breakdown at the 30 minute mark of this episode. Cait Raft⚠️ @caitraft @hotandrichshow

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

A new pic of Bourdain is out this week:

I posted these pics of Bradley Cooper on the set of a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie, filming here in Los Angeles in the Valley, um…hope they’re being safe…. People realized that not only was a Haim sister in one of the pics, Brigitte Nielson was spotted riding her bike through another shot!

Tom Cruise’s bizarre social media mini documentary promoting seeing Tenet in a pretty crowded movie theater in London. Um…ok dude. I can think of about a thousand other ways to use your platform rn.

Colin Farrell’s calves. That’s the tweet.

Good work here.

I also loved this Melania seeing Ivanka and putting on her “nice face” vid:

