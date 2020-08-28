Didn't Melania Sell that WAP?

Friday Fun Day 8/28

claire downs
Aug 28 1

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

It’s basically September, we’re far from the shallow now.

I’ve decided that I want to try to learn to do the splits - not sure if I should go for front or middle - by December 31, 2020. It’s never too late to try something new and potentially injure your groin muscles.

Also, a lot of terrible shit has happened this week in the news with regards to the senseless killing of Black people and incidents of domestic terrorism, so hey - if hearing celebs tell you to “get out the vote” right now isn’t what you need, I get it.

🦜 Shout-Outs 🦜

If you have something you’d like me to shout-out, send it over and I’ll take a look!

🔮 Celeb Predictions 🔮

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

A new pic of Bourdain is out this week:

Scott Heins @scottheins
Folks, @Bourdain x @BernieSanders

August 27th 2020

343 Retweets

I posted these pics of Bradley Cooper on the set of a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie, filming here in Los Angeles in the Valley, um…hope they’re being safe…. People realized that not only was a Haim sister in one of the pics, Brigitte Nielson was spotted riding her bike through another shot!

self-aware claire ❼ @clairecdowns
dying at these pictures of Bradley Cooper on set in Paul Thomas Anderson's newest film

August 24th 2020

60 Retweets
self-aware claire ❼ @clairecdowns
update: not only does one pic have a hidden Haim, another pic has a Brigitte Nielsen cameo in the foreground

August 25th 2020

1 Retweet

Tom Cruise’s bizarre social media mini documentary promoting seeing Tenet in a pretty crowded movie theater in London. Um…ok dude. I can think of about a thousand other ways to use your platform rn.

Tom Cruise @TomCruise
Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.

August 25th 2020

24,676 Retweets

Colin Farrell’s calves. That’s the tweet.

Good work here.

iamcardib @iamcardib
Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?

DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 @DeAnna4Congress

America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.

August 26th 2020

106,550 Retweets

I also loved this Melania seeing Ivanka and putting on her “nice face” vid:

Dana Goldberg @DGComedy
This was so weird. #RNC2020

August 28th 2020

26,387 Retweets

Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.

1
← PreviousNext →