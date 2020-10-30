Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hello, hello, hello!

I’ve got too many pics of the week to count, because the celebs are, well, at it again. Some of them, like Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens are on their third and fourth Instagram Halloween costumes…

Reminder: today is my last Going Downs day until 11/16! Taking a little break to see family and decompress after the election.

I do predict this weekend will be filled with more celebrity Halloween costumes (one or two will be inappropriate for sure), for the Halloween parties they’re definitely not going to. I imagine Heidi Klum will do something. If they’re not going to parties, it’s still wild to hire (and potentially infect?) a makeup, hair, and wardrobe person just so you can do an Instagram post, right?

Before we get to the hot pics, a few other weird things I came across this week.

NYT Scolds Our Biases With a Weird Quiz

My bud and GD subscriber, Jake White, sent me this epic piece of journalism from The New York Times.

After all the 2016 talk about how Libs need to “get out of their bubbles,” here is the Paper of Record mere days from the election boiling people down to which Tupperware looks more David Duke-esque, and which salad spinner looks like it knows what Audie Cornish sounds like. Of course, I couldn’t resist this dumb piece of cliquebait.

And, as I predicted, nothing means anything! Brown egg buyers support children in cages as much as the biggest Alyssa Milano fan!

Kim Sees Dead People

You have to watch the Robert Kardashian, Sr. hologram that Kanye bought Kim as a really inappropriate and strange birthday present. Equally psycho is Kim posting this video, which contains some clearly personal inside jokes (peefee?). I thought the performance ranked lower than animatronic Abe Lincoln at Disneyland but higher than Tupac at Coachella 2012.

Also, if you heard that dead RK called Kanye “the most most most genius man in the entire world,” you now know that narcissism knows no bounds.

Despite Differing Views on Fracking, Cory Booker is RuPaul’s Cousin!

Here’s RuPaul finding out:

Here’s Cory being interviewed about it on The Wendy Williams Show yesterday. Booker says the two of them have not spoken about it in person, but are planning a family reunion. FYI, Cory Booker is officially against fracking.

If you’re in the mood for some other tea…Wendy asks Booker if he and Rosario Dawson are living together, and he says that he’s “just starting that process,” and he's never lived with anyone. Booker is 51, and it’s very awkward!

📸 Photos of the Week 📸

Speaking of RuPaul, Saweetie’s RuPaul Halloween costume gave me a double-take.

I didn’t think I’d have to say this, but I’m officially against “tall bucket hats,” and I hope they do not trend.

When George W. Bush left office, after starting the Iraq war, giving rise to ISIS and killing hundreds of thousands in pursuit of weapons of mass destruction, he had a 34% approval rating. Anyway, here’s his daughter dressed up and singing as a character from the worst movie of 2019.

Ah, Memories. Speaking of the GOP, I’m confused as to why Katherine Schwartzenegger thinks firefighters are essential workers? Technically yes, but they’ve always been essential, including before the pandemic? Maybe she wanted to dress her dog up as a cop but thought it would be too obvious? To bring this to full capitalist hell, this is also an ad for Amazon.

I don’t know who Candace Swanepoel is but why does she make her child drink salt water for Halloween?

Voter turnout in 2016 was 55%, down 2% from its decade high in 2008. Do we think it will be higher than 57%? 60%?

Nothing, I mean nothing, is more cringe than the daytime talk show Halloween costumes, especially when Halloween is basically canceled this year.

Sustainable fashion, who? Ripa was also papped this week wearing this gem:

And now, I present to you one of the weirdest Red Carpets I have ever seen.

This is from this year. It looks like something out of Night Openings 1999. What, pray you, is Glow & Darkness about?

“Glow and Darkness” depicts the live of Saint Francis of Assisi, while focusing on popular historical figures such as Richard the Lionheart, Leonor of Aquitaine (Seymour) and Pope Urban II (Davison).

And oh yes, the promo photos are just as good.

Wow. Laughing about this TV series made me feel…almost normal!

Have a great two weeks everybody!

