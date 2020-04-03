Curtains Are a Novel Invention

It’s really time for neighbors everywhere around the globe to invest in curtains, blinds, window shades, screens - anything. I didn’t sign up to live in Rear Window and neither did you. For the love of god, you can even install them with command strips.
REQUEST: I’m working on an article about the things we shouldn’t be seeing from our neighbors that we’re absolutely seeing now. Please email me any funny, fun, weird, stories clairecdowns@gmail.com if you’d like and let me know if you want to be anonymous.
From 1894 until the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Joni Mitchell
At age 9, Joni Mitchell contracted polio and was hospitalized for weeks in her hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She started singing as a way to pass the time. When she was released from the hospital, she wanted to learn to play the guitar, but found it difficult due to polio causing her arm muscles to weaken. Mitchell found a way around: she developed her own language of non-standard guitar tunings and became proficient at playing the zither as well as the guitar on her lap. Jumping over these creative hurdles led to Mitchell’s distinctive sound that ultimately propelled her to fame.
It’s time to get really into hand creams, a necessary follow up to frying off my skin cells with constant washing. Glysomed is the one most recommended by dermatologists and professionals who work with their hands. Fancy ladies use L’Occtaine. A survey of flight attendants revealed they prefer Neutrogena Norwegian formula by a large margin.
A good roundup of virtual tours of British palaces, royal residences and 10 Downing Street which, good for them, is slightly more toned down. Windsor Palace…isn’t. I kind of thought they’d have tamped down all the…gold by now? I think I’ve been to an office and sat in these literal chairs in 10 Downing.
Sidenote: I went to Cawdor Castle (like from Macbeth) in Scotland a few years ago and it’s kind of a hot mess! No mention whatsoever of Shakespeare or the Scottish king - just a lot of personal dishes and pens laying around, roped off for the public. Old castles are mostly privately owned with a public subsidy and the owners get to decide how it’s run.
How to check in about that job you were hired for but haven’t started yet:
“I know these are very difficult times and lots of things are up in the air at many companies. I wanted to touch base about the position I’m slated to start on (date). Should we still be on track for that, or is there any reason to think plans may need to change? I’m very much looking forward to starting work with you, but realize there’s a lot of uncertainty right now.”
LAist keeps re-running this article I did where I went to a “Natural Disaster Dinner Party,” in a park near me last fall. It made me think more about mutual aid and how my twitter followers won’t be the ones digging us out in the event of an earthquake.
FOIA Request Read: The FBI spent two years (2005-2007) chasing down leaders of a goth cult called “Church of the Hammer” and the owners of the site GodHatesGoths before realizing the whole thing was a parody. Thanks to the Freedom of Information Act, we get to read the FBI file on that whole ordeal. They thought that the group was “identifying minions of Satan…”
Awesome comedians and friends Brad Evans and Nick Ciarelli just got hired for The Tonight Show…from Los Angeles. CONGRATS! They made headlines this year with their “Moves Like Bloomberg” video which befuddled even Bloomberg’s staffers. Here’s a new favorite: their visit to the Funko Pop Store in Hollywood.
Back to neighbors for a second…has everybody’s NextDoor been extra super hellish? A friend of mine told me a neighbor yelled at landscapers blowing a leaf blower for “spreading the virus.” Here’s a good one from r/nextdoor from a person who claims they are deeply acquainted with the face of every person in their neighborhood.
RIP The Outline. They did some really good content. Ya gotta check out Jack Allison’s article “Live From New York…It’s Michael Che’s Weird Fixation With Me” about his longstanding feud with the Weekend Update anchor.
There was the time we bickered about the function of the applause sign on SNL. There was the time he dunked on me for offering tuition-free slots in a class I was teaching. There was the time I posted about making Campbell’s tomato bisque wrong (I am not smart), and the next day Che spent the afternoon making fun of me for eating soup and saying that I must be “saving up for a gun.” He mocked a podcast I appeared on because the Patreon only costs $5 — between this and the large block text Instagram stories, I’m forced to conclude that Michael Che is an early-onset Boomer. Last October, he spent the Friday afternoon before the David Harbour-hosted episode of SNL posting that I was “miserable” and also noting that I’d made a pie that afternoon, which to me just feels inherently contradictory.
Watch Derry Girls Watch Derry Girls Watch Derry Girls on Netflix!!! it’s SUCH a delight. I love nearly every episode and Nicola Coughlan is the absolute breakout star. What a wonderful way to personalize and humorize the mundane aspects of The Troubles while keeping in a sitcom format.
