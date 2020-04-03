Curtains Are a Novel Invention

It’s really time for neighbors everywhere around the globe to invest in curtains, blinds, window shades, screens - anything. I didn’t sign up to live in Rear Window and neither did you. For the love of god, you can even install them with command strips.

From 1894 until the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Joni Mitchell

At age 9, Joni Mitchell contracted polio and was hospitalized for weeks in her hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She started singing as a way to pass the time. When she was released from the hospital, she wanted to learn to play the guitar, but found it difficult due to polio causing her arm muscles to weaken. Mitchell found a way around: she developed her own language of non-standard guitar tunings and became proficient at playing the zither as well as the guitar on her lap. Jumping over these creative hurdles led to Mitchell’s distinctive sound that ultimately propelled her to fame.