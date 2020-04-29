crossfit isn't just bad for your knees, it's great for drama

I found this briefcase a few days when cleaning out the old general store at Cerro Gordo. It was neatly tucked under an old blanket, under a counter, behind piles of furniture and junk that hadn’t been touched in decades. The briefcase is made of paper that still shows bourbon at $0.69 a bottle.⁣

⁣

I opened it to find hundreds of documents - bank statements, checks, mining claims, lawsuits over unpaid accounts, contracts to sell ore, contracts to buy land, and even a divorce from the Supreme Court that cited “extreme cruelty.” ⁣

⁣

The highs and lows of former miners lives, all spelled out in faded ink and crumpled contracts. It’s strange going through a box like that. You’re hesitant to touch anything in fear you’ll damage history But as I sifted through the box I found records of three former miners - a Mr. Reynolds, Mr. Leary, and Mr. Carothers. All three miners that tried their hand at the American dream. ⁣

⁣

In the bit of research I could do it seems Mr. Leary was born in 1881. Mr. Reynolds in 1884, and Mr. Carothers in 1893. They all were miners by trade. All staked their own mining claims and tried their hand at the American dream. The letters and lawsuits lay out the difficulty of that path. But in the other letters is an overwhelming sense of hope. A hope that the next drilling will bring the riches they’ve been searching for. The hope of a dreamer you can still feel today in Cerro Gordo.⁣

⁣

Here is a few of the documents:⁣

⁣

1. briefcase showing the start of documents⁣

⁣

2. briefcase in old general store (not where it was found, but placed on shelf)⁣

⁣

3. checks from 1926 for $20 and $31.65 and a check from 1931 for $20⁣

⁣

4. a mining lease Mr. Leary took out in 1934⁣

⁣

5. a letter to Mr. Leary in 1934 from the Utah Junk Company offering to buy 200 tons of his zinc ore⁣

⁣

6. the final decree of divorce in 1939 for Mr. Reynolds citing “extreme cruelty” ⁣

⁣

7. a lawsuit from 1943 demanding Mr. Reynolds to pay $10.66 to Lone Pine Lumber⁣

⁣

8. Mr. Carother’s income tax return from 1945. He made $2,386.22. Occupation: Miner⁣

⁣

9. Mr. Carother’s bank statements from 1952. He had $89.70 in his Bank of America account.⁣

⁣

10. A letter to Mr. Carothers from a f