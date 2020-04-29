crossfit isn't just bad for your knees, it's great for drama
plus the world's most difficult omelette
I gave blood to the Red Cross for the first time yesterday. Covid has caused shortages, because many longterm donors are in that 50-70 age range, and may feel uncomfortable to get out and donate.
I say this not to seem like ~an angel~ sent from heaven (which I am), but because it was surprisingly easy and safe:
It was not at a hospital; mine was at a church rec hall.
They pre-screen you online so the process moves quickly.
They’re doing appointments, so there’s a set limit of people in the facility
You can’t even get near the building without a nurse taking your temperature twice! The facility I was in focused on keeping everyone 6 feet apart.
It didn’t hurt, it took about 30 mins, and I felt 100% fine after.
If you feel like it, I recommend it as a way to give back. Listen, I know that the Red Cross’ history with LGBTQIA+ folks is problematic. But, if you feel like it, the instant gratification is worth it.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
Cait Raft of @CelebNewsRideHome did an excellent deep dive into Emily Ratajowski on her free podcast yesterday. Some takeaways:
Emrata broke quarantine to travel from NYC (where she was praised for sticking it out) to LA, where she is now.
She’s been walking around with friends without a mask
She defended notorious instagram joke-thief, @TheFatJewish, saying “he’s the smartest person I know,” in a pretty mean comment that undermines the writers and comedians who he’s stolen from.
Gigi Hadid & Zayn are having a baby together. She says she’s 5 months pregnant…which led some people to question if the father is former Bachelor contestant Tyler Cameron, who she dated for 2 months. Moreover, people are speculating her “birthday party” a few weeks ago was actually a gender reveal party.
Ok bear with me: I came across this wild story about the co-founder of crossfit, Lauren Jenai. Basically, Jenai and her husband Greg Glassman founded crossfit in 2000. They divorced in 2013, and Jenai sold her $20M shares in the company, forcing Glassman to buy them from her. It gets weirder. In 2018, Jenai reconnected via Facebook with a friend from her childhood, named Ty Tucker and fell in love with him. Except Tucker was incarcerated for his role in the “treehouse murder” that rocked Florida headlines the prior year. They chatted over video chat, and last fall (after losing her video privileges for showing her boobs on prison cameras), she paid $2M to get him out of prison and into house arrest. They are planning a post-covid wedding.
Home Decor…Turtle Creek Lane, my favorite real-life Stepford wife, showed off her stairs today, which are just insane. It’s the “Live Laugh Love” sign taken to na extreme. Each step features a word, one of which is obedient!!
If you enjoy reading GoingDowns, here’s 2 ways you can help me:
❤️ “Like” this email or post - It’s a simple click that helps me a lot
Subscribe! I’m launching optional paid subscriptions on Friday!
🔗Lynx 🐆
Follow: Last summer, 31-year old Brent Underwood purchased a historic gold mining town in rural California for $1.4M with intent to turn it into a “luxury destination.” At the start of Covid-19, Underwood went to check on the property from his home in Texas and got stranded there in a snowstorm. Here’s his Reddit AMA about it as well as a BI interview with him. His instagram is also a great, creepy follow. It’s all very The Shining.I found this briefcase a few days when cleaning out the old general store at Cerro Gordo. It was neatly tucked under an old blanket, under a counter, behind piles of furniture and junk that hadn’t been touched in decades. The briefcase is made of paper that still shows bourbon at $0.69 a bottle.
I opened it to find hundreds of documents - bank statements, checks, mining claims, lawsuits over unpaid accounts, contracts to sell ore, contracts to buy land, and even a divorce from the Supreme Court that cited “extreme cruelty.”
The highs and lows of former miners lives, all spelled out in faded ink and crumpled contracts. It’s strange going through a box like that. You’re hesitant to touch anything in fear you’ll damage history But as I sifted through the box I found records of three former miners - a Mr. Reynolds, Mr. Leary, and Mr. Carothers. All three miners that tried their hand at the American dream.
In the bit of research I could do it seems Mr. Leary was born in 1881. Mr. Reynolds in 1884, and Mr. Carothers in 1893. They all were miners by trade. All staked their own mining claims and tried their hand at the American dream. The letters and lawsuits lay out the difficulty of that path. But in the other letters is an overwhelming sense of hope. A hope that the next drilling will bring the riches they’ve been searching for. The hope of a dreamer you can still feel today in Cerro Gordo.
Here is a few of the documents:
1. briefcase showing the start of documents
2. briefcase in old general store (not where it was found, but placed on shelf)
3. checks from 1926 for $20 and $31.65 and a check from 1931 for $20
4. a mining lease Mr. Leary took out in 1934
5. a letter to Mr. Leary in 1934 from the Utah Junk Company offering to buy 200 tons of his zinc ore
6. the final decree of divorce in 1939 for Mr. Reynolds citing “extreme cruelty”
7. a lawsuit from 1943 demanding Mr. Reynolds to pay $10.66 to Lone Pine Lumber
8. Mr. Carother’s income tax return from 1945. He made $2,386.22. Occupation: Miner
9. Mr. Carother’s bank statements from 1952. He had $89.70 in his Bank of America account.
10. A letter to Mr. Carothers from a f
Longread from awhile back: Whatever happened to Brendan Fraser?
Oops. A guy gets stuck in the closet for literally hours after sneaking over to his girlfriend’s parents house during lockdown. The updates are hours apart. Via Reddit/r/TIFU. It hasn’t been updated in 19 hours…
Then the home door opens and it’s her mom... Keep in mind I’m not supposed to be here and no one is allowed over
So I made a run for the closet and as I’m writing this, this is where I currently am. As a 6’4 guy this closet is very small and my heads literally touching the top of it.
Update 1: HER MOM CAME IN AND WAS OUTSIDE THE DOOR TALKING ABOUT PUMA PANTS THAT WERE ON SALE, EVERY BREATHE I TOOK FELT LOUDER AND LOUDER
My girlfriend quickly came up with a good bullshit excuse and she is now with her downstairs talking about clothes phew
Update 2: Phone died..... Texted my girlfriend right before it did So my girlfriend charged it up for me
I’d like to tell you guys something new and exciting has happened in the hours it’s been but I’ve done nothing but twiddle my thumbs
The mom should be leaving soon and if everything goes to plan I’ll be out in an hour
This is Omurice: the most difficult omelette to make in the world. It comes out as a perfect orb somehow?Still in awe of the Curry Omurice at @kyuramen.official, which features perfectly cooked eggs on top of fried rice. 🍳🍛
| 8
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.