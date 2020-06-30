Courtney Cox's Weird Shirts

Today I’m doing a free Zoom webinar for Black writers that will cover my tips on how to cold pitch outlets for freelance writing! Respond to this email if you or someone you know would like the details.
Here’s a Tweet I read about Barstool Sports that struck a chord with me:
Yesterday, videos and tweets by founder Dave Portnoy were circulated by an account called Resist Programming and shared by journalist Jemele Hill.
On with the show!
🔗 Lynx 🐆
Walmart promises to stop selling All Lives Matter merchandise “indefinitely.”
“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect. However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”
Um…Walmart believing people deserve respect is news to me. 70% of Walmart employees quit within 1 year of working there, they cut healthcare benefits in 2018, they profiteered off of Covid-19, they’re known for pay disparity among women and BIPOC, I mean there’s a Wikipedia article titled “Criticism of Walmart” that is so long I can’t even summarize it.
Carl Reiner passed away today. My heart breaks for his BFF Mel Brooks. Here are the two of them performing the classic bit, “2,000 Year Old Man.”
Deep Dive. Who owns subterranea? Well if you’re caver John Ackerman, you’ve spent millions of dollars acquiring acres of underground caves in attempt to preserve and profit off of them. Read: The Cave Kingpin Buying Up America’s Underground from Outside.
A Cocktail Party Social Experiment, the Brooklyn-based storytelling theater experience is doing online versions of their fortune telling game. There’s one on July 13. I did this a few months back and really enjoyed it!
I had been waiting for the definitive article about Covid-19’s effects on divorced families. Well, Buzzfeed delivered. Parents Are Using "Social Distancing Contracts" To Emotionally Control Their Ex-Partners from Buzzfeed.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
You can hear the internal monologue of this alien photo of Kate Middleton planting a tree for charity. “Ew, dirt!”
It’s not an outfit I would wear to touch dirt! Speaking of outfits, apparently Kate’s “Zoom looks” are selling like hotcakes. I’ve never seen anyone so dressed up for a Zoom!!
Khloe had a 36th birthday party with a “very small guest list.” I’m counting 32 custom masks here, and her Instagram post has a lot of food for what I personally would consider a “small party.”
How do they sanitize the slide? People are also pointing out that some Instagram stories showed a hookah pipe with one hose…as in sharing your mouth spit with everyone at the party.
So, Courtney Cox had these “Not Johnny” shirts made, to show paparazzi that the man she’s hanging out with is not her longterm boyfriend Johnny McDaid (Snow Patrol). She hung out with a male friend at LA Pride last weekend and they both wore these shirts. McDaid was quarantined in the U.K. for a few months, but they’ve been reunited. Rumors speculate they broke up, but yah, who cares?
Why make these shirts?? Donate to BLM! Donate to Covid relief!! Who cares!!
Backtracking. J.K. Rowling unfollowed Stephen King after accidentally faving and responding to a tweet in which he said “Trans women are women.” Rowling famously does not believe this - she’s a TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) who believes biological birth gender matters when it comes to feminist values. TERFism is transphobic.Not only did JK Rowling delete her tweet praising Stephen King for retweeting her tweet - saying she had "always revered him - she also immediately unfollowed him. Why? Because he subsequently tweeted, "Yes. Trans women are women." Her transphobia goes up to 11.
