Cognitive Dissonance + Celebrity Ennui

There’s a certain form of coronavirus ennui that ensues for me when I try to take all of it in.

32 people died yesterday of coronavirus in Los Angeles; Family Feud is also filming in full-force in Hollywood, and the contestants don’t wear masks.

If you’d like to get a COVID-19 test in Los Angeles with quick, if questionable, results, you’re better off becoming an alleged murderer/cat sanctuary owner and applying to be on Dancing with the Stars - in Carole Baskin’s case, she receives multiple rapid tests every day, to allow her to continue dance rehearsals, virus-free.

Sure, us plebians probably can’t attend the funerals of anyone who dies of COVID; but hey - you can look at freshly-tested models walking in Milan Fashion Week to a crowded front row. Haute Couture is important, you see.

Speaking of models, isn’t it fun to see comedians and actors joke about gaining “the Covid-19” (19 lbs of quarantine weight) before posting selfies with their personal trainers?

You, on the other hand, could backorder a $2,000 Peloton and add a “monthly payoff plan” to mounting credit card debt, or you could go running in the cancerous smoke caused by gender reveal party-turned wildfire. You can look at celebrity bikini body photos and ask yourself, “Am I supposed to be happy for these strangers or jealous, or both?” The global pandemic hasn’t taken any physical toll on them, and we’re supposed to think that it’s great.

Despite all of this, we’re supposed to believe in the American dream, and anything is possible for any American while ignoring signs that a nepotistic, dynastic ruling class is calcifying. You can’t even be a Flavor Prince these days without a famous dad.

Celebrities are the people yelling at the rest of the country to vote. They participate in vaguely thought-out fundraisers and Instagram-live sessions to explain to their fans how to cast a ballot. Because the rest of the country just needs explainers. Voting, you see, must be a complicated thing. It’s like the word “disenfranchisement” has never crossed their vocabulary.

It’s not the fact that their local governments are letting them swim in COVID-infested lazy rivers at waterparks while Paul Rudd does a comedy PSA about mask-wearing.

It’s not feeling the boot of capitalism on their necks, working for $7 an hour, while Kourtney Kardashian posts pics from her 5th vacation since March.

It’s not that pundits will pen long threads about how “Trump won’t leave office anyway, even if you vote against him,” or “your vote won’t count unless you mail it” to people living in states where that’s not an option.

It’s not having a criminal record for a small-time weed charge while watching stoner celebrities not show up for marijuana decriminalization drives in their “flyover” state.

So, yes. I have cognitive dissonance about a lot of this. The celebrities want us to take politics seriously when it’s convenient for them. After all, one day you’re on Suits, the next day you could be paying millions for FEC filings, just like my favorite Christian recording artist, Kanye West.

