Cher's Joe Biden Song

Did you all watch Borat 2 this weekend? I did, I really enjoyed it! I also liked Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks. It was so complicated and so many themes were woven together. Ya know, struggle isn’t the only way, and some nepotists really make the most of it (Sofia, Dakota Johnson taking down Ellen, I’m sure there’s others).

The big day is coming up, and I’m not talking about Kim Kardashian’s covid birthday party for her and her 40 closest friends.

Halloween is also this week, and I celebrated last night by going to something called Nights of the Jack, a pumpkin carving display drive-thru in Calabasas. There were displays of all kinds of themes: aliens, Spongebob, under the sea. My favorite was the one that featured lifelike pumpkin representations of “residents of Calabasas.” There was a pumpkin Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, a pumpkin Chrissy Tiegan and John Legend, and of course Kimye pumpkin.

Here’s the best blurry picture I got of that.

Speaking of recreation, I’m taking next week and the following week off, and will be returning on 11/16. My two-week hiatus is because 1. I don’t want to be blogging during election week, I did that in 2016 and it was traumatic. 2. I’m seeing my parents for a socially-distanced faux “Thanksgiving” celebration.

This week in the Kanyidate

Kanye is pivoting to maybe run for Governor of California.

If you have a spare 3 HOURS, you can listen to Kanye’s appearance on Joe Rogan, which dropped Saturday. Some takeaways:

Kanye responded to the question about running for President that he might be interested in challenging CA Governor, Gavin Newsom in 2024, even if it means running as a Democrat to primary him.

He also revealed that Oprah discouraged him from running when he announced his potential run at the 2015 VMAs.

Of course, the recording was filled with all sorts of conservative/controversial views, but nothing we haven’t really heard before.

Jennifer Anniston dropped off her mail-in vote for Joe B. last week (by the WeHo library) and posted it to Instagram. After a heartfelt caption, she wrote: “PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼”

Of course, Ye had to respond to this slight. He posted (then deleted) a screenshot of this Vanity Fair article about Jen telling people not to vote for him, with the caption, “Wow 😳 that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.” Wondering why it was deleted?

Headline News

Last week, alleged former mistress of Donald Trump, Jr., Aubrey O’Day took to Twitter to spill some (now deleted) tea. Do we buy this?

My favorite was her response to herself, which included this zinger.

I’m not sure why we’re now in the midst of a Jennifer Lawrence press cycle, but I love me a good one, so I’m here for it. (I couldn’t find anything about an upcoming show or movie, but we’re getting articles about what handbag she’s carrying, she’s in V Magazine etc.)

JLaw went on the Absolutely Not podcast and outed herself as a John McCain voter.

I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican… I saw the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies, but changed my politics based on the things I learned.

Lawrence said that the Trump election changed “everything” for her. I’m all for growing and evolving but what’s curious to me is…there was an election between the 2008 and 2016 election…Did she not vote in the 2012 election? Or did she vote for Mitt Romney then? Was she still “a little Republican?” I mean, she outed herself, so I’m asking the questions.

This interaction between Chelsea Handler and her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent about his flip-flopping support of Donald Trump is incredible. Last week, you may recall 50 endorsed the President in a Tweet about taxes.

This resulted in an iconic NY Post front-page:

Then, his ex-GF, Chelsea Handler did a segment on The Tonight Show in which she called him out. Then, 50 used a quote from Scarface to illustrate his point that his words had been taken out of context. Chelsea asked him to elaborate over text/call. Maybe they chatted?

I’m so disgusted with this video Derek Blasberg posted of Katy Perry picking up her dog’s shit with a Coronavirus mask. Does she have another in her purse? Katy, why don’t you have a dog bag on your leash, like the rest of dog owners do?! That’s so vile!

Lastly, I will leave you with Cher’s newly recorded rendition of “Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe,” which she recorded and remixed the lyrics to be a campaign song about Joseph Biden. Stay for the part where she sings “prehshident.”

“Right now our country’s gloomy / fear is in the air / but when Joe’s president, hope is everywhere”

