checking my dna for traces of funny bone

Hey!

Thanks to all who tuned into yesterday’s Hot & Rich twitch show, I saw a few Going Downs subscribers in the chat! Here’s the podcast of our call!

Also, quick plug of the bonus content from Monday. Did you know Julia Roberts dated Liam Neeson when she was 19 and he was 35? Check out my podcast ep, “The Theme Was Sea Foam Green”

Larry Kramer, an amazing LGBTQ activist passed away yesterday. I like Daily Beast’s sendup of him, “Larry Kramer didn’t play nice. He didn’t stay quiet. He didn’t pacify the bully, he confronted them and snarled louder.” I had the opportunity to work on Visible: Out on TV for Apple TV as a researcher and associate producer a few years ago. I watched countless raw footage hours of Kramer on the frontlines of protests and his bravery and conviction is truly unmatched.

I miss restaurants, but I also miss restaurant reviews. Here are two roundups of some amazingly savage restaurant reviews in recent history: the best of Pete Wells and some other good ones. One of my favorite Pete Wells was on Guy Fieri’s Times Square American Kitchen & Bar and asked the question, “Why did the toasted marshmallow taste like fish?” among mentioning a fictional “ice tunnel” he imagined the food being taken through.

One time hiking in Yellowstone, Brenden and I saw a black bear about 100 feet from us and had to walk with our backs to it down the hill acting like everything was normal. Bears are not normal! Of course earlier that day, I had skipped the “bear training” when we rented bear spray because I wanted to drink my fresh cold gas station Sprite in the car. When I asked Brenden to summarize the video for me, he said, “You should go watch it.” I (dummy) said, “You can tell me when we see a bear, which we won’t.” Don’t do what I did. Bears run super fast and when we watched him bolt into the trees next to us, I really felt like a full idiot!! Sanjay Maan @smaan72 #boy walking calmly down a #mountain , followed by a brown #bear . #Brilliant video and lot of #lessons learned from this on how to keep calm under #dangerous situation, keep your cool, parents guidance, training, #nerves of steel etc

This story of two influencers who "Re-homed" (yes, like a dog) their special needs adopted son keeps getting weirder. First, they raised funds to adopt Huxley from China, then when he showed signs of autism, they denied he ever existed. Sophie Ross has all the receipts in this fascinating and horrific tale.

I regret what I said about finding your “inner child” a couple weeks ago. Orlando Bloom (43) reportedly has a “lego room” in the house he shares with Katy Perry. She told the NY Post: “It was a TV room and now it’s a Lego room. He gets these Legos which are super hard to do, like the model cars and stuff and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall.” The “Swish Swish” singer noted that the actor, who she says drinks whisky and builds Legos for hours at night, is even contemplating building his own car out of the plastic building blocks. Beep beep, I guess.

After that 2000 Jimmy Fallon blackface sketch resurfaced this week, and Jimmy apologized, Seth Simons gave us an excellent deep dive into SNL’s way too recent history with blackface and pointed to the one common denominator: Lorne.

Did Britney lie about that gym fire? Ventura County Fire Department told Us they have no record of responding to any call at the singer’s house. Interesting…but I wonder if Britney called a private firefighting team to avoid media controversy. After all, that’s how Kim and Kris fought the 2018 Woolsey and Camp fires - by contracting a private company to personally secure their properties (while their neighbors houses burned).

Batwoman is too much work. All week long I’ve been walking around the house saying, “I’m tired of being Batwoman, it’s too much work,” which is what Ruby Rose originally said was the reason for her departure of the titular role on the CW show, Batwoman. Over the months, sources have claimed she just hated Vancouver and that fans and execs alike felt she wasn’t right for the role. She issued a statement on her Instagram yesterday, restating that the departure was “her choice.” Um, sure!