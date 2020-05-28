checking my dna for traces of funny bone

Hey!
Thanks to all who tuned into yesterday’s Hot & Rich twitch show, I saw a few Going Downs subscribers in the chat! Here’s the podcast of our call!
Also, quick plug of the bonus content from Monday. Did you know Julia Roberts dated Liam Neeson when she was 19 and he was 35? Check out my podcast ep, “The Theme Was Sea Foam Green”
I’m considering making homemade Thin Mints, but in my tested all-star quar cookie department I’ve had enormous success with these Chinese Almond Cookies, these Matcha White Chocolate Cookies and these Black Sesame Cookies. Also, Eater recommends this James Beard-winning dessert cookbook, BraveTart, which everyone is obsessed with due to its Boston Creme Pie recipe.
Larry Kramer, an amazing LGBTQ activist passed away yesterday. I like Daily Beast’s sendup of him, “Larry Kramer didn’t play nice. He didn’t stay quiet. He didn’t pacify the bully, he confronted them and snarled louder.” I had the opportunity to work on Visible: Out on TV for Apple TV as a researcher and associate producer a few years ago. I watched countless raw footage hours of Kramer on the frontlines of protests and his bravery and conviction is truly unmatched.
I miss restaurants, but I also miss restaurant reviews. Here are two roundups of some amazingly savage restaurant reviews in recent history: the best of Pete Wells and some other good ones. One of my favorite Pete Wells was on Guy Fieri’s Times Square American Kitchen & Bar and asked the question, “Why did the toasted marshmallow taste like fish?” among mentioning a fictional “ice tunnel” he imagined the food being taken through.
One time hiking in Yellowstone, Brenden and I saw a black bear about 100 feet from us and had to walk with our backs to it down the hill acting like everything was normal. Bears are not normal! Of course earlier that day, I had skipped the “bear training” when we rented bear spray because I wanted to drink my fresh cold gas station Sprite in the car. When I asked Brenden to summarize the video for me, he said, “You should go watch it.” I (dummy) said, “You can tell me when we see a bear, which we won’t.” Don’t do what I did. Bears run super fast and when we watched him bolt into the trees next to us, I really felt like a full idiot!!
This story of two influencers who “Re-homed” (yes, like a dog) their special needs adopted son keeps getting weirder. First, they raised funds to adopt Huxley from China, then when he showed signs of autism, they denied he ever existed. Sophie Ross has all the receipts in this fascinating and horrific tale.
I regret what I said about finding your “inner child” a couple weeks ago. Orlando Bloom (43) reportedly has a “lego room” in the house he shares with Katy Perry. She told the NY Post:
“It was a TV room and now it’s a Lego room. He gets these Legos which are super hard to do, like the model cars and stuff and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall.” The “Swish Swish” singer noted that the actor, who she says drinks whisky and builds Legos for hours at night, is even contemplating building his own car out of the plastic building blocks.
After that 2000 Jimmy Fallon blackface sketch resurfaced this week, and Jimmy apologized, Seth Simons gave us an excellent deep dive into SNL’s way too recent history with blackface and pointed to the one common denominator: Lorne.
Did Britney lie about that gym fire? Ventura County Fire Department told Us they have no record of responding to any call at the singer’s house. Interesting…but I wonder if Britney called a private firefighting team to avoid media controversy. After all, that’s how Kim and Kris fought the 2018 Woolsey and Camp fires - by contracting a private company to personally secure their properties (while their neighbors houses burned).
My husband had the best tweet about this new profile of Maude Apatow (daughter of Judd), which alleges that “comedy is in her DNA,”:Of course, the problem with the framing of this headline is that if a scion of Hollywood royalty has "comedy in her DNA," then the son of a plumber has "plumbing in his DNA" and the daughter of a maid has "house cleaning in her DNA."
Eugenics journalism is not good! I was also kind of dying at this paragraph that talks about the “audition process,” for King of Staten Island in which Maude attended a casting session in front of her father and Pete Davidson.
Her father agrees, noting, “I wanted to make sure the chemistry with Pete was correct and wanted to see them together, to see what their vibe was.”
Davidson needed little convincing. “We held a bunch of auditions, and Maude stood out from day one,” he says. “I was always a fan of Maude, and right after we read with her, we were like, ‘Bingo!’”
“Bingo!” he said, to his boss. Those poor other actresses in the waiting room…
Batwoman is too much work. All week long I’ve been walking around the house saying, “I’m tired of being Batwoman, it’s too much work,” which is what Ruby Rose originally said was the reason for her departure of the titular role on the CW show, Batwoman. Over the months, sources have claimed she just hated Vancouver and that fans and execs alike felt she wasn’t right for the role. She issued a statement on her Instagram yesterday, restating that the departure was “her choice.” Um, sure!
Recipe I wouldn’t try. For the past 8 years, Reese Witherspoon has had a smoothie for sort-of brunch that includes two HEADS of romaine lettuce. Kerry Washington gave her the recipe. She cuts it in half, so that’s 1 head of lettuce a day. It just doesn’t sound sweet enough? via her IGTV
This is the smoothie I [have had] every day for the past 8 years. I have this instead of breakfast at around 10 or 11 in the morning. Then I’m not hungry until like 1. You need two heads of romaine lettuce. [She chops it up]. A little spinach, celery, anything green [from] the refrigerator. It has to have something sweet so I put in one pear, an apple, a banana and a [peeled] lemon. This makes two portions. I leave it in the fridge and I don’t have to make it tomorrow. 1/2 cup coconut water. [Blend it in the Vitamix]. You can add anything to it, protein powder, almond butter, flax seeds. [Kerry Washington] told me about it [before I really knew her]. I said ‘your skin is so beautiful, what do you do?’ She said ‘I think it’s from this drink.’
