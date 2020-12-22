Check Out My Plague Reading List!

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hey Everyone! It’s Claire’s husband, Brenden, back with my final solo post of 2020. Before I get started, I wanted to thank all of you for reading. Going Downs has helped keep Claire and me stay sane during the pandemic and I hope that the same is true for you. But, if Going Downs only served to loosen your grip on reality, then we’ve accomplished something there as well. Either way, thanks for reading.

Today, I want to talk about books.

This year, I read more books than I have read in one year in my entire life and probably more books than I will read in a single year until I am retired.

Every year, I do the Goodreads Reading Challenge. In January, book reviewers on the site set goals for the number of books they’d like to read each year. I write quite extensive book reviews on that site, feel free to follow me!

I am a pretty avid reader. I write for a living and genuinely believe that part of the job of writing is reading.

That being said, as a television writer, you don’t have as much time to read as you would like. Film and television hours are notoriously long, and when you aren’t working, you are expected to network, and by network, I mean go out drinking a few nights a week. I am not complaining. I love what I do, but it is just a fact that most television writers probably read less than novelists or journalists. And oh, believe me, novelists and journalists will let you know that is the case whenever they have the opportunity.

I usually “challenge” myself to read about 40 books. Considering the Goodreads average is 61, there are some readers out there that would laugh at my pitiful reading list, but for me, that is usually an ambitious number.

Because I could not leave the house this year, let alone go to a bar, and the film and television industry grappled with 90% unemployment for most of 2020, I was able to read or listen to 83 books. I listen to more books on audiobook than I read on paper, and I consider these acts to be more or less the same, though I enjoy reading a book more than listening to one. However, you cannot physically read a book while doing the dishes or taking out the trash, so they both have their pros and cons.

Since I had the opportunity to read a lot of books, I wanted to reflect on what I read and why I read it. What we read has a kind of symbiotic relationship with reality. What we experience informs what we read, and then, in turn, what we read informs how we live our lives.

In 2016, when my home state of Pennsylvania and my hometown of Stewartstown went for Donald Trump by an unexpected margin, I set out to use reading to expand my knowledge. I wanted to understand America. Let me explain.

On that terrible November night, Claire and I stayed up until the wee hours of the morning rewriting essays we had been assigned to write about Hillary Clinton’s victory that never happened. We had to rework the finished drafts into something that reflected reality. My essay, written for the marijuana lifestyle website Merry Jane of all places, was titled, “My Hometown Elected Donald Trump President.”

Unlike a lot of artists, I had a pretty great childhood. It was challenging to look back and think that most people I grew up with voted for Donald Trump (66% for Trump, 27% for Hillary). And so, I embarked on a project to figure out why America generally, and the slice of rural America that produced me in particular, embraced Donald Trump. I did not find a definitive answer, but I did figure out that Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance was total bullshit. I also credit this project for turning me into a socialist and leading me to become friends with people who host political podcasts.

I’ve read many great books that speak to this topic over the years, including Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right by Arlie Russell Hochschild and White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America by Nancy Isenberg. In the final year of this project, I read several books that told me something about America that I thought was valuable. Here are my favorites.

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder tells the story of Baby Boomers who have been forced to take up an itinerant lifestyle after the financial collapse of 2008. After you read about 75 year-olds working in Amazon fulfillment centers, you won’t be making any more economic anxiety jokes on Twitter for a while. Of course, this book is now a film by Chloe Zhao and should dominate the Oscars next year.

Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook by Mark Bray is a history of and manifesto on anti-fascism. At the very least, it is good material for when you have the opportunity to argue with Conservative relatives in person again. At the most, it will make you realize that you are, in fact, Antifa.

The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism by Naomi Klein is about how governments use disasters to impose awful economic and social changes on citizens. Feels a tad relevant given the latest stimulus bill.

American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America by Colin Woodard asserts that the United States is actually comprised of eleven distinct cultural regions that continue to shape our politics today. I think about this book every time I read the news.

The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Grandin is a history of the United States told from the perspective of its Western and Southern border. The sharp clarity of America’s imperialist project just knocks you out from this point of view.

A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town (And Some Bears) by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling chronicles the attempted creation of a libertarian utopia in a small New Hampshire town. The results are predictably hilarious as the townspeople realize that eliminating government in favor of “freedom” can result in unpaved roads and bear attacks.

I did not have the strength nor the appetite for self-flagellation to only read books about how much America sucks. And, well, I have concluded long ago that it does. I read many other kinds of books, though two major themes emerged: Hollywood history and travel. Claire and I both looked around locally and tried to see the beauty in our own backyard because we couldn’t travel. She bought a book of Los Angeles walks (Secret Stairs) and completed every single one of them. She even corresponded with the book’s author. We got takeout from all sorts of places we hadn’t tried pre-pandemic. And we both consumed a lot of books and podcasts about Hollywood and Los Angeles history. Here are some of my favorites.

Top of the Rock: Inside the Rise and Fall of Must See TV by Warren Littlefield is an excellent book, especially by the standard of tell-alls from TV executives. Littlefield was at NBC from the end of Cheers through the finale of Friends and provides a detailed and thoughtful history of that period in TV history.

Wild and Crazy Guys: How the Comedy Mavericks of the '80s Changed Hollywood Forever by Nick de Semlyn chronicles the film careers of the great comedy stars of the 80s like Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, and Eddie Murphy. Broken down film by film, few books offer as clear an understanding of why some films work and others don’t as anything you can read about Hollywood.

The Coen Brothers: This Book Really Ties the Films Together by Adam Nayman offers an in-depth look at the work of my favorite filmmakers, dedicating a chapter to each film and tackling them from a historical and critical perspective.

The Castle on Sunset: Life, Death, Love, Art, and Scandal at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont Shawn Levy is a history of the scandalous Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont. The Chateau is becoming a private residence following the pandemic, bringing an end to a cornerstone of Hollywood history.

Claire and I love to travel, and one of the most difficult parts of the year for us was not being able to do that. I found myself listening to books about places I wish I could go. The best of those include:

Travel as a Political Act by Rick Steves. The king of travel feels more relevant than ever during a pandemic, and his manifesto on the importance of travel will lift your spirits during this time of forced grounding.

Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe isn’t exactly an uplifting tale, but the dark and detailed chronicle of the Troubles will help you understand the grim realities faced by the IRA not so long ago.

Ten Restaurants That Changed America by Paul Freedman will make you miss restaurants more than you already do with its history and celebration of American cuisine.

Super Sushi Ramen Express: One Family's Journey Through the Belly of Japan by Michael Booth transports you to the most incredible food nation in the world. It’s the second-best thing to going and eating the food. Okay, a distant second. If you live in LA, pair the book with a few takeout trips to Little Tokyo.

Winner Takes All: Steve Wynn, Kirk Kerkorian, Gary Loveman, and the Race to Own Las Vegas by Christina Binkley takes you through the Vegas casino boom of the 90s and 2000s and the wild personalities who drove it. Claire and I love Vegas and can't wait to get back to the Strip, baby! We prefer to stay at the Cosmopolitan Hotel, for those wondering.

Those were the major trends in my reading during the pandemic, but few books stuck out to me that didn’t fit into any category. Maureen Corrigan’s So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures is a book about reading. This was the first book I read this year, and in a way, it foreshadowed a year that would be more about reading books than doing things. The book is a beautiful history of America’s love affair with The Great Gatsby. It has as much to say about America as any of the explicitly political books I’ve listed here.

I also re-read my favorite novel, Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez. I know it’s a bit on the nose, but the book is truly a reminder that life goes on no matter what happens. We still live and love and die regardless of what forces act upon us. And Márquez reminds us that this is beautiful.

On the night of Biden’s victory speech, a strange thing happened. The project I had started in hopes of understanding the soul of America was abandoned. Not because it was finished, but because it was time for a new approach. I woke up and decided that I wanted to read more novels and works of fiction.

No, I am not going back to brunch. But, I do suppose I will be eating at a different restaurant for a while.

I started with Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, which led me to reflect on millennials as a new lost generation. Next came Cormac McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses, about a teenage boy from Texas who finds love in Mexico and loses it. The novel had as much to say about America as any history or politics book I had read the last four years. From there, I inhaled four more novels by McCarthy, and it seems I am on the path towards a new reading quest over these next four years.

If reading these novels helps me figure out America in the coming years, I will let you know. If all goes according to plan, I will sell a TV focusing on my own personal additions to the conversation. Or Claire and I will find a book to adapt that is more Nomadland than Hillbilly Elegy. But at the very least, I promise to return to you after this next phase in my quest and write about it.

Happy Holidays and happy reading!

Oh, and before I let you go, please check out Functionally Dead, a left-wing comedy zine run by a bunch of Claire and I’s friends. We contributed a stanza to their “Twas the Night Before Christmas” parody Twas the Night Before Inauguration, and are very proud of the final result. That link is to the video, and here is a PDF. If you like what you hear or read, check out their Patreon.

