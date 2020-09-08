Celebs x Politics Round-up 9.8.2020

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

This week in the Kanyidate (Ye’s waning run for office)…

Maybe it was the Labor Day holiday, or maybe the media is just plain tired. In the last seven days, Citizen Kanye’s campaign failed to capture significant media attention - a first since late June. But, this is a case of quality over quantity.

On Friday, the Federal Election Commission released the campaign finance report for the Kanye 2020. Media outlets quickly pointed out that Ye loaned nearly $6.7 million of his own money to his campaign.

Of course, since we’ve all been paying attention, most of that money was desperately handed over to various local companies offering “ballot access services,” in different states. Sometimes, it was money well spent as Kanye is, in fact, appearing on the ballot in 11 states.

Another point of interest: two of Citizen Kanye’s highest-paid vendors have Trump ties . Kanye gave Fortified Consulting nearly $900,000; that firm is run by Nathan Sproul, who worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and is the Arizona GOP's former head. Atlas Strategy Group also got a Ye check for $700,000. That company is run by Gregg Keller, a GOP strategist who once “interviewed to be Donald Trump’scampaign manager.”

But maybe Ye is just giving money to whoever will take it. His second-highest vendor is Millennial Strategies; a company Pete Buttigieg used to get primary season ballot help in New York.

Was this money well spent? Nah. Fortified Consulting likely worked on Southwestern states, since they are Arizona-based. This week, Arizona announced it would not allow Kanye or his Birthday Party on the ballot.

This week in Celection 2020:

Remember when I was annoyed at Karlie Kloss-Kushner for yelling at us all to vote but not saying who? Well, I guess she got approved to stump for Joseph Biden this Thursday at an “event focused on young people and STEAM, an expanded approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, art, and math.” One funny thing about adding that arts “A” to STEM - science, technology, engineering, and math - to make STEAM is like, isn’t that undermining the whole thing? I thought part of STEM was like, “all the ‘good’ jobs are in science, and girls are told they’re bad at balancing chemical equations/knowing the quadratic formula by heart,” etc. Now they’re adding the A back? So it’s just all the subjects except history? Sweetie, nobody ever told me that my eight combined years of high school and college elective visual art might be “too emotional.” Gender is a construct, but boys need the A! Haven’t you seen Manchester-by-the-Sea?? That whole movie is about men not being able to process grief. Boys need A. Boys need DEATTHH - Dance, English lit, art, theater, therapy, handwriting, and health education.



I’m living for the feud between Cardi B and conservative pundit/Sunken Place resident Candace Owens. Candace got mad because Cardi interviewed Joe Biden and called her “illiterate.” This was my favorite of Cardi’s tweets to Candace. iamcardib @iamcardib

This week in Headline News:

A petition to replace a Confederate monument with a statue of Chadwick Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, now has over 70,000 signatures. I’m here for this, especially because the statue features the racist inscription, “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right.” Unfortunately, “The Heritage Act,” a BS state law passed in 2000, protects Confederate monuments by requiring two-thirds of the state legislature to approve any such removal. The SC legislature is, surprise, overwhelmingly Republican, but why not just cave? With a population of less than 30,000, the cute little downtown could probably use a Chadwick Boseman statue to boost tourism.

People who like democracy and support the Hong Kong protesters are boycotting Disney’s new Mulan . For a good read on why I recommend this Guardian op-ed. Last year, the film’’s star, Liu Yifei, posted on Weibo, “I also support Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

One thing you learn when you become a public intellectual in America is never to piss off The Troops . Harry and Meghan had just signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix when they also canceled a charity fundraiser to support wounded veterans next June. Um, time to fire a PR rep.

H and M also made headlines this week when they announced they are “now financially independent.” Concurrent with that Netflix deal, H and M paid back taxpayers for the $2.9 million renovations Frogmore Cottage, the serf-themed castle they never lived in. So, I guess America’s streaming services and our $12.99 a month paid for the Royal Family to settle their debts with the British people. King George would be proud.

Pictured: Frogmore Cottage, a quaint little teensy, weensy, humble little cottage.

