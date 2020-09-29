Celebs x Politics Round-Up 9/28

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

🤠 Today is Tuesday, which means it’s time for my weekly round-up of all the ways celebrities and politics collided this week. 🤠

I still haven’t listened to Taylor Swift’s folklore, and it’s been number one on the charts for almost six weeks. Should I? The Chicks’ Gaslighter has been my soundtrack for the last couple of months.

Also, I did a deep dive into Biden’s cosmetic injectable situation for The Daily Dot today.

This week in the Kanyidate…

Kanye did little to proactively move the ball forward on the Presidential bid this week. He was in Haiti, he had a weird date with Kim in a parking lot and spent some time flooding his feed with medieval and religious art. I’ll be interested in seeing if he live Tweets the Debate tonight.

Wendy Williams echoes my sentiment about Ye’s whole campaign. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, Wendy said, “With the Birthday Party, are you part of that? No, Kanye, sit down and be well. Sit down, Kanye, and be well and figure out your life.”

This week in the 2020 Celection:

Garth Brooks, Dennis Quaid, Dr. Oz, and CeCe Winans sounds like Dancing With the Stars' next cast.

Last week, Politico reported that Donald Trump personally ordered the U.S. Health Department to slap a smile on Covid-19 in a new ad blitz that will ramp up as November 3 nears. The $300 million-plus effort aimed at “defeating despair” around the virus is currently under investigation by House Democrats. This is partially due to the fact that the CDC has not been tapped for any Coronavirus awareness/prevention ad campaign at all, and this seems like a clear rehab job to claim Trump did a “good job” controlling the virus.

What does this have to do with Garth? The ad campaign has tapped a strange variety of celebrities to appear in the videos: Garth Brooks, Dennis Quaid, Dr. Oz, and gospel singer CeCe Winans. In the days following Politico’s story, Quaid, Winans, and Brooks have separately clarified they thought they were simply filming a C-19 PSA, not some pro-Trump media blitz.

This week in Headline News:

Liberty Sage is not a Sherwin Williams color; it’s the name of Meghan McCain’s baby. Our house is actually, not even kidding, Sherwin Williams’ “Clary Sage,” which is what I’ll be going by for the rest of 2020.

In a bizarre Fox News interview today, Eric Trump claimed he is “part of the LGBT community,” and Twitter was like ????

I think it’s cool if he is; I’m just not sure he knows what LGBT stands for? Does he think the T stands for Trump? Large Gold Boats Trump.

This week in Duchess Downs:

The National Labor Relations Board would like to speak to The Queen of England, please. The Sun is reporting a “mutiny” at Windsor Castle regarding The Queen’s demands to have 20 staffers isolate in a “4-week COVID bubble” to best assist the ruler at her “traditional Sandringham break.” Yes, the servants would prefer not to provide “backroom support” and separate from their families for a month during a global plague. How dare they? FYI, this doesn’t even mean that Christmas is “canceled” for the Queen or something. It just means she has to spend Jesus’ Birthday at the 13-acre, 1000 room Windsor Estate, for the first time in 33 years.

Ew, imagine spending Christmas in this shithole.

Senior Trump advisor, Corey Lewandowski is mad at Prince Harry for telling Americans to vote. Speaking to The Daily Mail, because why not, Lewandowski said, “They made Britain great again by leaving, I hope they do the same for us.” Idk, I’m also annoyed by Harry telling me to vote, but I also don’t think he moves the needle in any way. I mean, what do we want Harry to do, work at Starbucks? At this point, his day job is light engagement in current events and charity Zooms.

I actually love stories of rich people and museums contending with stolen artifacts as products of colonialism. As much as I’m #FreeBritney, I’m all #FreeTheKoh-i-Noor and #RepatriateTheElginMarbles. Why? Because part of travel is engaging with history, tourists should see Egyptian artifacts in Egypt, not a placeholder that says “actual version is in the Met Museum” or whatnot.

This brings me to this news item, which involves a prehistoric shark tooth, Sir David Attenborough (of nature doc voice fame), and Prince George. Apparently, in the early 1960s, Attenborough visited Kensington Palace to bring a “23 million year old, giant shark tooth” he found while diving on vacation in Malta to seven-year-old George. This normal, definitely not weird present for a child was once part of a 52-foot megalodon. Malta was a British colony until 1964, but it’s been part of the EU as an independent republic for almost 20 years. Now, Malta wants that shark tooth back.

Or, they did, yesterday, when Maltese Culture Minister Jose Herrera said the tooth should be in a “local museum,” commenting, “There are some artifacts that are important to Maltese natural heritage and which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved.”

Today, Malta is mysteriously backtracking. Speaking with CNN, it looks like Herrera got a talking to: “Further to the initial remarks as reported in the Maltese media, Minister Herrera would like to reiterate that no action was initiated or will be taken on the issue.”

Sorry paleontologists: the mystery of the megalodon will have to be solved without examining Prince George’s playroom.

