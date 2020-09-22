Celebs x Politics Round-Up 9/22
Diplo's ass, Silicon Valley's voter guilt tour, Ellen makes a gum joke
Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.
🤠 Today is Tuesday, which means it’s time for my weekly round-up of all the ways celebrities and politics collided this week. 🤠
This week in the Kanyidate…
I have to admit: when Kanye posted a video urinating on a Grammy Award, I thought it was funny. But, I noticed several people in the mentions commenting versions of, “you can’t even get on the ballot.” As of yesterday, Ye is on the ballot in 12 states. And according to a new tally, this was accomplished by Yeezy spending over $9M of his own money to get civilian signatures. I have to give him credit for not quitting; I thought he’d be done with this by Labor Day. Still, don’t vote for this fool.
The New York Times also interviewed West last week. He had a chance to clarify his platform and tell reporters his campaign aids are prohibited from having sex outside of marriage.
Kanye West wants to bring back prayer in schools, give more government support to religious groups and has even asked his campaign staff to refrain from “fornicating” outside of marriage, according to people aiding his candidacy. Mr. West has a bare-bones platform, focusing on general objectives like reforming the police, reducing household and student loan debt, and “restoring prayer in the classroom,” with each point reinforced by a bit of scripture. In discussions, the topic he brought up most was his opposition to abortion. He does not, however, want to ban abortion.
This week in the Celection 2020:
This is happening today, and I definitely think it is going to change a lot of minds.
It reminds me of last week, when Kim Kardashian, Leo, Katy Perry, and a bunch of other celebrities did a social media blackout to stick it to Mark Zuckerberg. Kim K built a career on a foundation of social media and profits handily from her use of it; I don’t imagine she actually feels this way.
The celebs will simply not be stopped from telling us to vote.
Samuel L. Jackson successfully registered 2,500 people to vote. As a reward, Jackson published a video showing that he knows how to say “motherfucker” in 15 languages. This is part of #GoodToVote, yet another celebrity voting initiative I just learned about.
Joining the Silicon Valley’s “guilt tour” for essentially helping Trump get elected in 2016, Michelle Obama’s is here to help Postmates’ image. Postmates, like Uber, Lyft, Instagram, and Facebook, now have code integrated into its app to tell us to vote. Now that’s guilt.
Meghan Markle is apparently cold calling people and telling them to vote, while Gloria Steinem breathes into the receiver. Steinem told Access Hollywood:
“And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and, ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and, ‘Are you going to vote?’
In my favorite genre of social media activism, Diplo made it all about him. The DJ posted his naked ass with the caption, “don’t forget to register to vote.” Diplo’s butt for City Comptroller 2022.Don't forget to register to vote
Using the platforms for good.
During the 2020 Emmys, many nominees took their precious Zoom time to raise awareness about Black Lives Matter. Regina King wore a t-shirt with Breonna Taylor’s face, Uzo Aduba wore one with Breonna Taylor’s name, Sterling K. Brown’s tee read, “Black Lives Matter,” and Insecure’s Yvonne Orji donned a fist shaved into the left side of her head. Werk.NUFF✊🏾SAID🖤
#Emmys2020
📸: @wendellwphoto
Hair design: @mickeydabarber
Hair styling: @reign.mari.hair
Makeup: @missdrini
Stylist: @apuje
Dress: @azziandosta
Jewelry: @davidyurman
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Over the weekend, 2 Chainz participated in the Feed Your City Challenge in Atlanta and gave groceries and PPE to over 4,500 people struggling to make ends meet during the Coronavirus. Feed Your City was started by former NBA player Ricky Davis and music executive Tony Draper. Gotta admit: this does a hell of a lot more than making a video telling people to vote. I’m all about direct action.I remember being hungry and being told to go to sleep , what a journey !!! It’s only right that I give back , thank you @feedyourcitychallenge for having me and using me to help my community @trufoundation
In the Going Downs Labor Relations Board: what do we make of Ellen’s monologue?
Not sure I like the part where she says she had a “bad summer.” Centering yourself in the workplace struggle of people payed extremely less than you is bad. I mean, imagine how the employees feel. I also don't love this joke, which references the rumor echoed by multiple employees that they couldn’t chew gum around her due to a “sensitive nose.”
“I’m excited to see, obviously. I’m excited to see all of my staff and my crew. Hi, everybody. Please don’t look me in the eye. Oh, I’m kidding. But I will be passing out gum for everyone. Kidding again.”
