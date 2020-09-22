Celebs x Politics Round-Up 9/22

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

🤠 Today is Tuesday, which means it’s time for my weekly round-up of all the ways celebrities and politics collided this week. 🤠

This week in the Kanyidate…

I have to admit: when Kanye posted a video urinating on a Grammy Award, I thought it was funny. But, I noticed several people in the mentions commenting versions of, “you can’t even get on the ballot.” As of yesterday, Ye is on the ballot in 12 states. And according to a new tally, this was accomplished by Yeezy spending over $9M of his own money to get civilian signatures. I have to give him credit for not quitting; I thought he’d be done with this by Labor Day. Still, don’t vote for this fool.

The New York Times also interviewed West last week. He had a chance to clarify his platform and tell reporters his campaign aids are prohibited from having sex outside of marriage.

Kanye West wants to bring back prayer in schools, give more government support to religious groups and has even asked his campaign staff to refrain from “fornicating” outside of marriage, according to people aiding his candidacy. Mr. West has a bare-bones platform, focusing on general objectives like reforming the police, reducing household and student loan debt, and “restoring prayer in the classroom,” with each point reinforced by a bit of scripture. In discussions, the topic he brought up most was his opposition to abortion. He does not, however, want to ban abortion.

This week in the Celection 2020:

This is happening today, and I definitely think it is going to change a lot of minds.

It reminds me of last week, when Kim Kardashian, Leo, Katy Perry, and a bunch of other celebrities did a social media blackout to stick it to Mark Zuckerberg. Kim K built a career on a foundation of social media and profits handily from her use of it; I don’t imagine she actually feels this way.

The celebs will simply not be stopped from telling us to vote.

Samuel L. Jackson successfully registered 2,500 people to vote. As a reward, Jackson published a video showing that he knows how to say “motherfucker” in 15 languages. This is part of #GoodToVote, yet another celebrity voting initiative I just learned about.

Joining the Silicon Valley’s “guilt tour” for essentially helping Trump get elected in 2016, Michelle Obama’s is here to help Postmates’ image. Postmates, like Uber, Lyft, Instagram, and Facebook, now have code integrated into its app to tell us to vote. Now that’s guilt.

Meghan Markle is apparently cold calling people and telling them to vote, while Gloria Steinem breathes into the receiver. Steinem told Access Hollywood: “And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and, ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and, ‘Are you going to vote?’

In my favorite genre of social media activism, Diplo made it all about him. The DJ posted his naked ass with the caption, “don’t forget to register to vote.” Diplo’s butt for City Comptroller 2022. diplo Don't forget to register to vote

Using the platforms for good.

In the Going Downs Labor Relations Board: what do we make of Ellen’s monologue?

Not sure I like the part where she says she had a “bad summer.” Centering yourself in the workplace struggle of people payed extremely less than you is bad. I mean, imagine how the employees feel. I also don't love this joke, which references the rumor echoed by multiple employees that they couldn’t chew gum around her due to a “sensitive nose.”

“I’m excited to see, obviously. I’m excited to see all of my staff and my crew. Hi, everybody. Please don’t look me in the eye. Oh, I’m kidding. But I will be passing out gum for everyone. Kidding again.”

Going Downs is a free weekday newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns.

