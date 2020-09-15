Celebs x Politics Round-up 9.15.2020

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

This week in the Kanyidate…

Almost nothing significant happened this week in the world of Kanye running for President, thank god. Kanye qualified to be on the ballot in Mississippi, which is something most of us with a social media account and a low-limit credit card could achieve. In MS, all it takes is $2,500 and the signatures of at least 1,000 Mississippi voters.

As of last night’s tweets, Ye is taking on the music industry before he releases new music. But we’re not covering that here; we’re sticking to politics.

The Child Star from First Kid is Running as a Spoiler

Remember the movie First Kid? Maybe? The “kid” from that movie, Brock Pierce, is now a cryptocurrency billionaire. I celebrate all child stars doing anything else with their time, and Pierce is legit; he’s worth between $700 million and $1.1 billion thanks to early work at a VC and confounding the Tether coin. ANYWAY, what’s he doing with his money? Running for President, of course. He’s been endorsed by the Independent Party, and his platform is the sort of technocratic nonsense you’d expect from someone who made their money with digital money.

“Whether we go left or right, it doesn’t feel like we are making progress or going forward as a country. We need … game-changing change. It is time to upgrade the operating system of America. America 2.0,” Pierce told The Post, adding that neither Trump nor Biden has a real “grasp of technology.” “I think that neither candidate really connects with the younger generations,” Pierce said. “I am not hearing from either candidate any real vision. I am not hearing anything that really inspires me. I am hearing a lot of negativity.”

According to NY Post, Pierce donated more than $100,000 to Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee in August 2019. Mhm.

brockjpierce "Brock Pierce is clearly the best candidate for our times. The world is changing, and we need a President of the United States who understands how to leverage science, technology, and the digital economy to improve people's lives," Chairman Frank MacKay, Independence Party of America⠀

⠀

I guess there was a celebrity voting comedy special last night? Anybody watch? I’ve heard nothing about it.

In a weird turn of events…

Over the weekend, Chris Evans accidentally leaked a picture of his penis on social media during a game of Heads Up broadcasted to his millions of followers. Yesterday, he used the enhanced attention to tweet this:

Sigh. VOTE FOR WHO CHRISTOPHER? Are you too afraid to lose your conservative superhero boys by saying Joe Biden or what? Any down-ballot candidates you’d like to shout out in any state? Do better.

Journalists are asking *checks notes* Hailey Bieber on her thoughts about Black Lives Matter

I’m thrilled Hailey is using her platform this way, and I pretty much like her answer here. I’m just kind of curious about why Vogue India is bringing up BLM with her.

“It was time to look inside and reflect: what do I not know, what do I need to ask, how can I step up and do the best that I can to be an ally in the Black Lives Matter movement?” she asks, adamant that her future children will have it differently. “They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due.”

Passing the microphone, good.

I also really liked Cynthia Nixon’s criticism of J. Karen Rowling on the author’s transphobia

If you aren’t caught up, J.K. Rowling has spent most of this year online fighting for what she thinks is women’s rights. Rowling is a TERF: a trans-exclusionary radical feminist who believes that to be “female” you have to be born a woman. This is transphobic, considering trans women are women.

Rowling has hit us over the head with these dumb opinions: from multiple tweet threads and twitter feuds with trans activists to an essay on her website that could have benefited with some cuts for length, to getting other actors and writers to tweet in her support, to the plotline of her new book. Troubled Blood follows a cis male serial killer who dresses up as a woman to commit murders. We get it, JK. We get it.

Former candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon, spoke out against Rowling today in an interview with The Independent. Nixon’s 23-year-old son, Samuel, is trans.

“It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter. We’re a Harry Potter family. The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just… it’s really baffling. I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it.

Amen.

cynthiaenixon Aurora and I enjoying the dog days (cat days?) of September

