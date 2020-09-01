Celebs x Politics Round-up 9.1.2020

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

🤠 Today is Tuesday, which means it’s time for my weekly round up of all the ways celebrities and politics collided this week. 🤠

I’m sad about Chadwick Boseman - that really sucks. This year…

This week in the Kanyidate (Ye’s EXHAUSTING run for office)…

Wild ways to waste your song residual money: sue people to get on the ballot as The Birthday Party and pay petitioners $8 per name. We’re 64 days out and the Ye campaign is not doing well.

Kanye successfully made it onto the ballots in Idaho, Minnesota, and Tennessee as an Independent. Still waiting on Missouri …

According to TMZ, Kanye is doing a “full blitz” to get on the ballot in Arizona, and says he is willing to spend any amount of money, “no matter the cost,” to ensure The Birthday Party is a viable ballot option. By hook or by crook, Kanye’s team will spend “upwards of $500,000” to pay petitioners to collect signatures. We’re told the 3rd-party petitioning group Ye has hired to gather signatures, Let the Voters Decide, is sending upwards of 100 people into the Copper State over the next week to try and gather 37,769 names … the required number to get in. Our sources say petitioners on the ground are getting paid $8 for every signature collected.

Do we think $8/signature = minimum wage toiling in the AZ heat? I doubt it.

Kanye is also suing a top election official in Ohio , Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, in a last ditch effort to get on the OH ballot. LaRose threw out Ye’s signatures, citing false information, but Ye says LaRose doesn’t have the right to do this.

Birthday Party supporter, Nick Cannon interviewed Kanye about his campaign yesterday evening. Part 1 is available on YouTube. Kanye explained that The Birthday Party is an anti-abortion reference, which I struggled to understand. When Cannon asked him about speaking about women’s bodies, West defended himself, saying he’s trying to "take the male opinion out of any conversation." Sigh. Cannon also brought up the rumors that the GOP is paying Kanye as a spoiler candidate, and referenced his Kushner meeting. Yeezy deflected, saying: “Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump.”

Forbes estimated that President Trump’s net worth was $3.1 billion in 2019, but that did not take into account any debt or money tied up in lawsuits. Forbes put Kanye’s net worth at $1.3 billion.

This Week in Headline News…

In dumb news I’m truly baffled by: Ruth Bader Ginsberg officiated a wedding, maskless. Barb Solish is a Communications Director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and I’m going to refrain from making a joke that connects being mentally ill to asking an elderly and frail Supreme Court justice to make a celebrity appearance at your wedding. I’m not going to do that. Barb Solish @barbsolish



This Week in Celection 2020…

In the 2020 version of Hillary Clinton’s “Pokemon Go to the Polls,” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have released digital lawn signs in the video game Animal Crossing . I’m not a gamer but this is very lame, right? Do you all run into players with Trump signs in this game?

Singers Brandy and Monica went head to head in a Verzuz rap battle last night, and the event was kicked off with an address by Kamala Harris. Miranda J. @randa_writes #Verzuz battle... #verzuztv Kamala addressed the R&B icons and thanked them for performing and apparently supporting Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote . "I just wanted to thank you ladies, you queens, you stars. Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It’s so important for everyone. You both used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote." My thing about voter charities is…just tell me who you’d like me to vote for? I think we know who Michelle Obama is voting for, but why can’t she just say it? All these celebrities are “getting out the vote,” but they’re not using their platform to endorse Biden. Wonder why.

On that note, Sia, Jennifer Lawrence, Dave Matthews, Jennifer Lopez and Zooey Deschanel are doing a “Voter Awareness” zoom performance. The show’s founder called it a “non-partisan organization.” Hm. Well, I’m partisan. Tara Smith Swibel, the show’s producer said: “We’re not telling you who to vote for. The critical thing is to vote.” Um, is it? 342,656 people voted to keep Mitch McConnell in office in the 2020 Republican primary, the state where Jennifer Lawrence is from. Is the critical thing to keep them voting? What about gerrymandering? What about the reasons people don’t vote, which includes working jobs that prohibit taking off to go to the polls, not having access to non-English speaking ballots, and feeling like politicians don’t care about underserved voters? The critical thing, in my opinion, is to address those needs. Why can’t celebrities do that? How about a celebrity zoom to raise money specifically against Mitch McConnell?

Dutchess Meghan and Gloria Steinem teamed up for a “conversation about voting,” last week on some 6-feet lawn furniture. Meghan also didn’t say not to vote for Trump, nor did she say to vote for Biden. I guess the our inner radical dies in all of us someday, Gloria.

Going Downs is a free newsletter, supported by readers like you, written by @clairecdowns. There are monthly and annual subscription options available, or you can just keep enjoying this freaky free premium content at no additional burden to your wallet whatsoever. Venmo is also always a perfectly acceptable option.