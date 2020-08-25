Celebs x Politics Round-up 8.25.20

Welcome back to Going Downs, a weekday newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

This week in the Kanyidate (Ye’s run for office)…

The Hill is now running earnest Kanye coverage, alongside CNN and FOX. Sigh. In 30 states, you can’t vote for Yeezy, leading to a mathematical improbability of pretty much any “siphoning” from the Democratic Party’s Biden votes.

The Hill reported that Kanye missed the FEC filing deadline from 25 states , including swing states like Florida, Michigan, and Washington D.C.., which means he can’t appear on those states’ ballots.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-to-1 to bar Kanye from the Wisconsin ballot, due to despite he and his legal teams claims he only missed the 5:00PM deadline by 30 seconds. (There were also signature issues). Not like the elections commission has anything better to do, but see, this is how rich people waste their time.

He’s been blocked from appearing on the ballot in Illinois, Montana, Ohio and West Virginia due to invalid or fraudulent signatures.

In this bizarre stew of states you can tick the Kanye / Birthday Party box: Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont .

Ye’s applications are pending in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Has Kanye seen Citizen Kane? Just wondering…

My favorite Kanye news of the week was when he posted this campaign graphic, featuring images of Anna Wintour and Kirsten Dunst (I think it’s from Bring It On) without their permission. Dunst called Yeezy out on Twitter:

I don’t believe Ye does his own campaign graphics, so I think either someone lost their job over this, or Yeezy posted a placeholder image sent from his team before it was ready to go. But, maybe he did it on his own.

Finally, Kanye made what I would consider to be a standard campaign stop in Georgia. Accompanied by Steve Harvey, he surprise visited a Chick-Fil-A and took pictures with the staff. Unfortunately, Georgia is one of the states you can’t place a ballot for Kanye in. There’s always write-ins I guess…



I think Ye and Steve are just friends, but I’ll be interested to see if Steve Harvey is Kanye’s first celebrity endorsement after Elon Musk.

Speaking of defunding the police…Megan Thee Stallion admitted on IG live that Tory Lanez shot her and accused Lanez’ team of lying about the incident. When asked why she didn’t simply alert the authorities herself, Megan responded: “You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up…there’s a helicopter over us and some more shit. Why the fuck would I tell the laws somebody got a gun in this car and n****** shot me, so I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot, he can get shot? I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn’t want to die. I don’t want the police to shoot me because there’s a n***** with a gun in the car.”

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano’s twitter feud over the history of the Democratic Party was fun popcorn. After Rose McGowan asked, “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?,” Milano responding listing a very long, not fact-checked, history of achievements of the Democratic Party, then turned off replies so real historians couldn’t respond. There was a lot of back and forth about #MeToo being “a fraud.” The feud escalated with a lot of replies, including my favorite of Rose’s to Patricia Arquette (who wedged in) which was “Drone bomb me.” Jeremy McLellan @JeremyMcLellan Personal story: Patricia Arquette briefly followed me on twitter in April after something political I said went semi-viral. I don’t remember what it was, I think it was about rent forgiveness. But just three hours later, she unfollowed me when I tweeted something about AOC. Lol.

Piers Morgan thinks the Sussexes (Harry and Meghan) should be “stripped of their titles,” for “speaking out about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.” Meghan has done some “get out the vote” type interviews lately. Um, she’s a US Citizen still so, I don’t really see a problem with this. Also, I think H&M would probably love it if they were stripped of their titles?? Wasn’t that the whole thing they kinda wanted?

Lastly, please read up on the story of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in front of his three children in Kenosha, WI. Sign the petition to demand justice here.

