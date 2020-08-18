Celebs x Politics Round-up 8.18.20

Welcome back to Going Downs, a weekday newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

This week in the Kanyidate (Ye’s run for office)…

Kanye did nothing to assuage fears he is a GOP operative last week when he met with Jared Kushner and Ivanka in Colorado (without Kim’s knowledge, according to TMZ). Kanye tweeted that they talked about “Black empowerment” and a book called “Powernomics” which, if anybody has any opinions on please comment and lmk. I’m not familiar with it. Jared and Ivanka are on a fundraising tour of the mountain west for daddy, Covid be damned. In one live event, in Wyoming, they raised $3M.

The frantic push to get Kanye on any actual ballots had some successes this week. Red states Iowa and Utah will see his name under The Birthday Party.

In Utah, the GOP chairman, Derek Brown issued this odd statement, appearing to drag Taylor Swift into this mess: We welcome Kanye into the race, knowing that Utahns will nonetheless elect Donald Trump this November. We are also waiting for confirmation of rumors swirling that Taylor Swift is unhappy with Kayne's* late entry, and believes that his candidacy may help the President's re-election efforts. She may, in effect, join him on the political stage, grab the mic, and say 'look what you made me do.' It is 2020, after all. I would recommend Brown stick to his day job of doing whatever you do as a GOP chairman, and let writing be a sometimes hobby. *Poor spelling left in tact.

Ye’s lawyers are claiming just 15 seconds separated Kanye from getting on the Wisconsin ballot and are challenging efforts to block him. (I guess Ye submitted his forms at 5:00:15PM under a 5PM deadline).

A new poll showed Kanye getting just 2% of the Black vote, which is honestly higher than I thought.

Yeezy released campaign merchandise that many pointed out looks suspiciously like Vision Street Wear, to which Kanye responded by tweeting out this picture, seemingly acknowledging similarities. ye @kanyewest

Lastly, many people think Michelle Obama's DNC speech last night referenced Ye when she said, "This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning."

In Celection 2020, the stars came out to support Joe Biden,

a person who 92% of 412 people I polled on Twitter say they won’t put a sign or sticker up for.

This week in Labor Relations…

Ellen fired more upper level producers, including “Jonathan,” the producer mentioned by Dakota Johnson in this iconic clip. Johnson seemed to be one of the first celebs to call out Ellen, maybe ever, on her own show. Cait Raft⚠️ @caitraft Pop Crave @PopCrave Three ‘Ellen’ producers have been fired amidst the ongoing investigation into workplace misconduct on set, @Variety reports. 🔗: https://t.co/Amz8FORz4d https://t.co/AtcFX2AbuJ Three ‘Ellen’ producers have been fired amidst the ongoing investigation into workplace misconduct on set, @Variety reports. 🔗: https://t.co/Amz8FORz4d https://t.co/AtcFX2AbuJ She also promoted DJ tWitch to a Co-Executive Producer, which I guess is a testament to loyalty. tWitch was interviewed by Us Weekly last week, and he gave this very diplomatic answer, that I guess, sealed the deal on his promotion. When asked about the “toxic work environment,” he said: “We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” the dancer, 37, told Us Weekly. “Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly.”

Tom Cruise apparently does not let anybody run on screen with him? Or, rather, it’s very very rare? Annabelle Wallis, who co-starred in 2017’s The Mummy with Tom Cruise told this to the Hollywood Reporter. I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, ‘Nobody runs on-screen [with me],’ and I said, ‘But I’m a really good runner,’” Wallis recalls. “So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise.” Is this a workplace issue, I’m not sure? I just think anytime actors call the shots like that in a film project, it probably means somebody’s not taking their full lunch breaks.

I was sad to see that Hassan Minaj’s The Patriot Act is canceled. It was my favorite of all the streaming services’ attempts to redo The Daily Show, and I honestly thought it embodied a younger, more unique perspective.

This week in what?

Foodgod Jonathan Cheban, who was robbed last week at gunpoint in New Jersey, blames Mayor Bill DeBlasio (of New York City, New York) for, I guess, the whole thing? “I want to sell my apartment in New York for sure because I can’t imagine living there again. Daytime, nighttime, afternoon, Midtown, Uptown, Downtown, the mayor has destroyed the city. It’s depressing. It’s scary. I was on edge before, but now I’m even more on edge, obviously. I’m just confused as to how they’re allowing this to happen. I just cannot believe [New Yorkers] would vote for this idiot two times.” He might want to take up his safety concerns with Mario M. Kranjac, who, according to 1 Google search I did, is the Mayor of Englewood Cliffs, where Cheban was robbed.

