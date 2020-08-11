Celebs x Politics Round-up 8.11.20

Welcome back to Going Downs, a weekday newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Last week, Karlie Kloss posted a birthday video about lessons she learned by her 28th year, which was peppered with several politically adjacent comments.

Some of the things the model learned: “I realized calling our representatives is a lot easier than I thought,” and “I am going to continue to use my platform to amplify the voices who have been at this for years.”

Most headline-grabbing, was Kloss’ statement that we should vote, because “We all deserve change this November.”

Kloss is married to Josh Kushner and though the two of them have publicly stated they are Democrats, her husband’s hands aren’t exactly clean either. Jared and Josh co-founded insurance company Oscar Health, which is notorious for extraordinarily high premiums, poor management, influencing Trump using skewed data (a conflict of interest), and like, hey, it’s health insurance, there’s no good guys there. Free healthcare for all.

