Celebs x Politics Round-up 8.11.20

Last week, Karlie Kloss posted a birthday video about lessons she learned by her 28th year, which was peppered with several politically adjacent comments.
Some of the things the model learned: “I realized calling our representatives is a lot easier than I thought,” and “I am going to continue to use my platform to amplify the voices who have been at this for years.”
Most headline-grabbing, was Kloss’ statement that we should vote, because “We all deserve change this November.”
Kloss is married to Josh Kushner and though the two of them have publicly stated they are Democrats, her husband’s hands aren’t exactly clean either. Jared and Josh co-founded insurance company Oscar Health, which is notorious for extraordinarily high premiums, poor management, influencing Trump using skewed data (a conflict of interest), and like, hey, it’s health insurance, there’s no good guys there. Free healthcare for all.
This week in the Kanyidate (Ye’s run for office)…
Kanye did not deny accusations that he is being used by Republican operatives as a spoiler in the 2020 election, telling a Forbes journalist, “I’m not going to argue with you,” when asked about a continuing relationship with the Trump White House and an upcoming meeting with Betsy DeVos.
Rudy Giuliani fanned flames, telling TMZ that “Trump has a friend in Kanye” and Nick Cannon endorsed Yeezy, telling TMZ, “We need another Black man in the White House.”
It’s not far off: here’s a video of former Trump campaign lawyer, Lane Ruhland dropping of signatures and paperwork on Kanye’s behalf in Wisconsin.This is Lane Ruhland, a top Wisconsin Republican election lawyer, dropping off signatures to ensure Kanye is on the ballot in the most crucial swing state in the nation. Take from that what you will.
Matt Smith @mattsmith_news“No comment” as woman enters election commission building just after 5p in Madison to drop off signatures for Kanye West https://t.co/zVxePn5Fe2
West’s new campaign website lists a 10-point platform which includes prayer in schools; but plans for actually running are extremely up in the air. In his efforts to appear on the Illinois ballot, state officials disqualified him because, “1,900 of the 3,128 signatures West submitted are invalid.” Similarly invalid signatures (600 out of 800) forced Ye to withdraw from the ballot in New Jersey. On the Wisconsin ballot, names such as “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders” appeared among the signatures.
This week in Oh No.
Meghan McCain endorsed her maternity leave replacement for The View this fall…none other than former bad NY Times opinion-haver, Bari Weiss. It’s always funny to me when someone on an unscripted TV show just knows their character. McCain’s thinking, “I need someone who’d make a great villain edit, just like me.” I’m having a hard time imagining Weiss sitting next to Joy Behar. Just can’t picture it.
TW: Sexual abuse. Virginia Giuffre’s book The Billionaire’s Playboy Club alleges that Ghislaine Maxwell once gave George Clooney oral sex at a “random event.” Giuffre also recalled an incident in which Prince Andrew groped her using a doll “made in his image” when she was just 17 years old.
Imagine risking it all to hear “All Star.” Hundreds attended the densely packed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, in which the lead singer of Smash Mouth yelled into the microphone, “We’re all here together tonight! F**k that COVID s**t!” Here’s a vid.
This week in Cool.
Daniel Dae Kim has raised $55,000 to get actor James Hong a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a statement, Kim said, “James Hong just might be the most prolific actor in Hollywood history. As of July 2020, he has a total of 672 credits, which include 469 TV shows, 149 feature films, 32 short films, and 22 video games… This man epitomizes the term ‘working actor,’ and that’s not even taking into account all he’s done to help further representation for actors of color.” Swoon. I just watched Chinatown for the first time and there he was!
The trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah looks amazing. If you don’t know anything about Fred Hampton and his assassination, you should.
O Magazine has commissioned 26 billboards demanding justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. PS: I found this Marshall Project article on why it’s not so simple due to tangled and stupid state laws to simply fire and arrest her killers.
Look: pretty girl activism needs to be taken with a drop of Pepsi. But I thoroughly enjoyed this Bella Hadid photo series of her noticing NYPD not wearing masks and standing in a large group, then flipping them off. This is what I’m talking about! Karlie, take note.
I am exhausted by all of the pics of police in major cities not following city and state Covid orders when other workers will lose their jobs if they don’t. Hell, in LA, the Sheriff’s Department had a party indoors at a bar in our neighborhood. Bars and indoor dining have been closed since early July here. I’m tired!#WEARAMASK we wear masks to not only protect ourselves, but to protect our loved ones and our communities. even if your local police force isn’t wearing them, doesn’t mean you don’t have to ...... so... wear a mask. it’s cute and cool. they even have different colors now so u can protect and still have a passion for fashion. be smart. let’s go. love u.
