Celebs x Politics 10/6/20

Sometime in-between watching Claudia Conway Tik-Toks, I took a moment of my time to fill out my mail-in ballot and drop it off at a dropbox. I live in CA, so they make that very easy for us.

A strange man filmed me on his phone while I dropped mine off, I think to make fun of me? Not sure…He was cackling and balancing on a very broken-looking bicycle held together with duct tape.

One of my fav readers, Jenna Zine, was personally affected by the Oregon wildfires. Donate here to help families affected by these horrific disasters, or consider donating to Oregon Food Banks to help people suffering from hunger get fed.

This week in the Kanyidate…

To my surprise, Kanye Omari West appeared on my California ballot…as a Vice Presidential candidate for the American Independent Party.

TMZ speculates that Kanye did not consent to this nomination. Does this mark the first time in US history a candidate appears on a ballot as both a VP and a President? Will there be states in which Kanye is on the ballot twice? Is that legal? Someone let me know.

If Rocky De La Fuente Guerra’s name looks familiar, he’s the owner of a bunch of car dealerships, and you may have seen him on a ballot before. He’s run for Senate in 9 different states; he’s run for President as both a Democrat and an Independent.

Two other stories came out about Kanye this week: a story that Kim “took care” of Kanye when he reportedly had Covid-19 earlier this year, and a story about Kanye this week, “going maskless” at a Malibu restaurant, despite a statewide mandate.

And, while we’re bringing up the whole family, I have to say that Kylie Jenner buying her two-year-old daughter Stormi a $12,000 Hermes backpack is NOT OK. The caption on Kylie’s insta last week read, “First Day of Home School.” So what’s the backpack even for??!?

It’s Normal to Be Mad About Yesterday

Trump returning to the White House full of workers despite being still COVID-positive, the false claims Trump posted on Twitter about the flu is worse than Rona (since removed by multiple social media networks for spreading misinfo), him wheezing on the steps of the White House, not wearing a mask. All of it.

I enjoyed this tweet by Patti Lupone of the (twice-filmed) balcony performance:

I also thought Amanda Kloots’ stories on Instagram about how this makes her feel, in light of her husband’s death. This post sums it up, in case she takes down her other stories.

amandakloots To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus - I stand by you, with you, holding your hand. Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we “let it” - like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.

This is the best celebrity voting initiative I have seen:

It’s Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Ken Jeong, Amy Schumer, Shaq and other celebs doing an 80s workout video telling us to exercise our right to vote!

kerrywashington The QUEEN @JaneFonda getting us all in shape for the election of our LIVES!!!!!! Don’t weight 🏋🏾‍♀️ (see what I did there? 🤣), many state registration deadlines are TODAY!!!! So click the link in my bio and check your registration status now!!!!! #ExerciseThatVote 💪🏾

