Going Downs

Celebs at Religious Functions Thread

claire downsJul 13 1

Yesterday, it was announced that Jennifer Anniston will be the Godmother to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby. Because Perry got her start in Christian rock, that means they’re probably having a traditional church christening/baptism for the child.

So, that got me thinking…

Email me to be anonymous or comment below with your:

Celebrity Sightings at Religious Functions

For example:

  • Baptisms/Christening

  • Religious services

  • Weddings

  • Funerals / Wakes / Shivah

  • Bar/Bat Mitzvahs

  • Religious community center events

  • Charity events

  • Meditation / yoga

  • Retreats

  • Kris Jenner’s church / Kanye’s services

  • Culty stuff

I’ll be posting these on Friday’s newsletter.

Email for Anon

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2020 claire downs. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack