Yesterday, it was announced that Jennifer Anniston will be the Godmother to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby. Because Perry got her start in Christian rock, that means they’re probably having a traditional church christening/baptism for the child.
So, that got me thinking…
Email me to be anonymous or comment below with your:
For example:
Baptisms/Christening
Religious services
Weddings
Funerals / Wakes / Shivah
Bar/Bat Mitzvahs
Religious community center events
Charity events
Meditation / yoga
Retreats
Kris Jenner’s church / Kanye’s services
Culty stuff
I’ll be posting these on Friday’s newsletter.
Email for Anon
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Celebs at Religious Functions Thread
Yesterday, it was announced that Jennifer Anniston will be the Godmother to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby. Because Perry got her start in Christian rock, that means they’re probably having a traditional church christening/baptism for the child.
So, that got me thinking…
Email me to be anonymous or comment below with your:
Celebrity Sightings at Religious Functions
For example:
Baptisms/Christening
Religious services
Weddings
Funerals / Wakes / Shivah
Bar/Bat Mitzvahs
Religious community center events
Charity events
Meditation / yoga
Retreats
Kris Jenner’s church / Kanye’s services
Culty stuff
I’ll be posting these on Friday’s newsletter.
Email for Anon
Sign up to like post
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.