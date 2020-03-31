Celebrities Should Take the #700SquareFeet Challenge

Seriously…I took a 2 mile walk up into Beachwood Canyon today, and if I could only be quarantined in a place with a PORCH and a POOL…I mean I’m not spiraling but the below photo is of a real place I could have been quarantined in if I had made better life choices and bought stocks in toilet paper.

From 1894 until the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Elsie MacGill

Elsie MacGill was a Canadian college student at University of Toronto when she started studying aeronautical engineering in 1923. She dreamed of becoming a pilot, one of the first females in Canadian history. But, just as she was about to graduate at the age of 24, she was stricken with polio and was told she’d never walk again. But, she didn’t let the viral disease stop her. She taught herself to walk using metal canes and became the first female aircraft designer in the world. Though she couldn’t fly the planes she designed, she co-piloted thousands of flights to test them. After designing the Hawker Hurricane, a pivotal plane in WW2, she was named the “Queen of the Hurricanes.” In her later life, she became an outspoken women’s rights activist, advocating in the pro-choice movement. Elsie said of her legacy, “I have received many engineering awards, but I hope I will also be remembered as an advocate for the rights of women and children.”