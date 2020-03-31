Celebrities Should Take the #700SquareFeet Challenge

Seriously…I took a 2 mile walk up into Beachwood Canyon today, and if I could only be quarantined in a place with a PORCH and a POOL…I mean I’m not spiraling but the below photo is of a real place I could have been quarantined in if I had made better life choices and bought stocks in toilet paper.
From 1894 until the last known US case in 1979, polio was the most feared viral disease for most Americans. During the worst outbreak in 1952, 60,000 children were infected in a single year. Every day this week, I’ll post about a notable person who survived the deadly and paralyzing virus. Today: Elsie MacGill
Elsie MacGill was a Canadian college student at University of Toronto when she started studying aeronautical engineering in 1923. She dreamed of becoming a pilot, one of the first females in Canadian history. But, just as she was about to graduate at the age of 24, she was stricken with polio and was told she’d never walk again. But, she didn’t let the viral disease stop her. She taught herself to walk using metal canes and became the first female aircraft designer in the world. Though she couldn’t fly the planes she designed, she co-piloted thousands of flights to test them. After designing the Hawker Hurricane, a pivotal plane in WW2, she was named the “Queen of the Hurricanes.” In her later life, she became an outspoken women’s rights activist, advocating in the pro-choice movement. Elsie said of her legacy, “I have received many engineering awards, but I hope I will also be remembered as an advocate for the rights of women and children.”
Jack Black is now on TikTok. As a huge JB fan, I just have to stan. He’s so fucking funny. Have you seen Bernie?? Not that Bernie, the other one. I can only hope Black also fights for the rights of the working class too!!
Reaching out to old friends. Is there someone out there you’ve lost touch with? Either you had a falling out over something dumb or you just haven’t connected in awhile? It might be a good time to reach out. I think social media makes it seem more difficult to reach back into our pasts and reconnect, because can’t we “see” that person online all the time? It doesn’t have to be awkward, and you don’t have to feel guilty. Maybe they’ve always wanted you to reach out but are too shy themselves to initiate. Here’s a good guide on how to keep it simple.
Hint: don’t be like this cursed stock photo I just found.
There is a blood shortage. Putting aside the American Red Cross’ lameass history with homophobia and exclusion, there is a serious need for blood donors right now. If you are not immunocompromised or experiencing symptoms, or if your mental health can handle it, this would be a great way to give back. The only way we can get blood is if people give blood. The Red Cross is actually taking appointments in timed slots to keep the social distancing in tact.
Thriving animals. Idk why, but I love all the stories of animals living their best lives and tell humans, “Bye bitch.” Here’s a few I’ve seen recently.
Goats:I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested. Let me explain... first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video:
Bird thriving in a car mirror nest in Malaysia:
Mountain lions roam Boulder, CO with no fucksShort straw gets to go tell the mountain lions they are not social distancing properly... Taken by reader KB in north #Boulder over the weekend
Deer running things now
Planet of the Apes
The spotted malabar civet, an endangered species showed up in Calcutta.
Great follow: I HIGHLY recommend following Mondo Mascots, which are real Japanese mascots, explained. If you don’t know in Japan, there are cute mascots for literally everything - sewage water, train lines, dentist schools. Instagram and Twitter.
Writer and cool girl Sophie Ross has done an excellent job of summing up the Arielle Charnas (SomethingNavy) covid controversy I was talking about yesterday. Either Charnas had it and is being really dangerous, or she didn’t have it, and that’s bad too!!
What not to do: a Zoom session where you fall asleep and your parrot ruins everything. From Today I Fucked Up
So, I have a parrot and online classes. We are not required to have video in the online class, so we just connect our microphones. Today, my bed, was extremely comfortable. As I got up at 10 am to join the online meeting in Zoom, my bed started calling me. I fucking felt it. I joined, and didn't mute myself. Normally I'd mute myself because I have a parrot. My parrot is an Indian Ringneck, and those bastards are loud as fuck. I decided to fall asleep through the whole class as my bed felt so good. Only after I woke up an hour after the class I realised I was still in the meeting with an unmuted microphone. I texted one of my classmates and they told me they couldn't have a normal class, and the teacher didn't know how to kick me out. They also said they tried talking with the parrot, they told me he said "Hello" and "What you doing" and then proceeded to repeat "ok" for the duration of the class.
EDIT: Talked with my teacher to explain her what the hell was going on and she told me she hadn't muted me because she wanted to have fun with the parrot. I guess teachers can get lonely in such depressing times.
Audiobook recommendation: Caffeine by Michael Pollan. I really enjoyed it, learning about the history of this “drug,” and how it may be either killing me or making me live longer, but if this dude thinks I’m giving it up, that’s a pass from me. I got scared at the part where scientists said that bad sleep makes you die! My favorite part were all the insane methods writer Honore de Balzac tried to get his *perfect* java high. Me after reading this book: *buys a cringey T-shirt off Facebook immediately in staunch defiance*
Watch: Watch fucking Dickinson on Apple TV! It’s HILARIOUS, and so well done by Alena Smith who is also an excellent Twitter follow and a socialist like me. What if Emily Dickinson was a moody teenager (she was) who had lesbian fantasies (she did) and great clothes (she did)! Just add better music! Jane Krakowski plays a mom that is the best internalized misogyny I have ever seen in a character on TV.
Celebs are BORING AF today. Until tomorrow!!
