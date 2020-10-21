Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Earlier this week, I asked paid subscribers about their thoughts on the new rumor that NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dating fun leftist and climate activist, Shailene Woodley, after dating NASCAR driver and conservative, Danica Patrick. One site (sportingnews.com, take it or leave it), suggests Danica introduced Aaron to Shailene.

I was confused about the whole thing, so I asked my husband Brenden to weigh in on Rodgers’ dating history, his brother’s whole deal, and his politics.

Can Shailene Woodley's Love Radicalize Aaron Rodgers?

By: Brenden Gallagher

Hey everyone! It’s Claire’s husband Brenden back for another Wednesday edition of Going Downs. It is my solemn promise that when I talk to you about sports in this newsletter, I will talk to you about the gossip around sports, not sports itself.

As we’ve covered before, the NFL is probably the most conservative of the major sports leagues (NASCAR is no major sport), and quarterbacks tend to be the most outspoken conservatives of the bunch often acting as avatars for the very Trumpy league owners. Yes, Colin Kaepernick is an outspoken lefty, but for every Kap, you have numerous documented Trump supporters like Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees.

Even quarterbacks with less obvious political leanings tend to be outspoken. For example, it is difficult to parse exactly where Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stands, but we do know that as an Evangelical Christian, Russell and his now-wife Ciara saved themselves for marriage.

But, one prominent quarterback has remained an enigma throughout this career: the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers.

Sometimes, an athlete who isn’t outspoken politically reveals their ideological leanings through their public relationships. Tom Brady has embodied a success-win mindset with his marriage to Gisele Bundchen. Big Ben Roethlisberger remorsefully married into a church-going conservative family in the aftermath of an extremely credible sexual assault allegation.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has dated all over the political spectrum. He has had relationships with Olivia Munn (a liberal, former Daily Show correspondent) and Danica Patrick (a conservative Trump supporter). Recently, news broke that he is seeing celebrity lefty, Shailene Woodley.

Perhaps Rodgers is just apolitical? Not exactly, but it’s complicated.

Last year, Dan Rubenstein’s excellent podcast Sports Wars went deep into the drama around Rodgers’ arrival in Green Bay to replace lovable Southern gunslinger (and notable cad), Brett Favre as the Packers’ starting QB. In that podcast series, Rodgers comes off as erudite and aloof. His tendency to pull out novels on the sideline is one example of his more “controversial” behavior. It’s hard to imagine a man like that doesn’t have thoughts on the world around him. Though he doesn’t come off as partisan in the podcast series, he comes off as a man with a point of view.

The QB is also famously semi-estranged from his family, including his brother, former Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers. Though details around the fractured relationship are murky, Aaron has indicated that his personal rejection of conservative Christianity might have been a part of that. Jordan is still with his Bachelorette winner and fiancé, Jojo Fletcher.

jrodgers11 The last few months have been crazy and unpredictable, from rescheduling our wedding, to living part-time in Puerto Rico for a fun new renovation project, and...oh yeah, ADDING TO THE FAMILY! Jagger you are the life of the party, and despite a few new gray hairs we wouldn’t trade you or Jackson for anything! I am however willing to negotiate a trade for @joelle_fletcher .... (😂😂SYKE!! Love her, cant wait to Marry her next year, and wouldn’t trade her for the world either!) #HappyNationalDogDay

When Aaron was still dating Patrick, he was a guest on her podcast, “Pretty Intense,” and gently admitted that he felt religion was forced on him as a child and has since adopted a more open “spirituality” in his adulthood.

aaronrodgers12 I did an interview with @danicapatrick ❤️ for her podcast back in November and it’s up on YouTube now, full video, sitting in chairs, talking about sports, religion, not eating blizzards anymore (at least not when she’s around), highlighting like crazy when I read, and much more 🔥. Check it out, let us know what you think, subscribe to her podcast, she’s got an amazing list of people she’s interviewed, and a great list of ones upcoming 💯💪🏼 stay safe and keep learning and growing 🤙🏼 Link in @danicapatrick bio 😀

Rodger’s passive, pretentious public style has been challenged in recent months as the Black Lives Matter movement has returned to national prominence. In August, Rodgers tweeted his vigorous agreement with a team statement in support of protesting players. In June, he criticized Drew Brees’ pushback against player protests. However, Rodgers himself has stopped short of saying “Black Lives Matter.”

In “Aaron Rodgers: Just Say Black Lives Matter,” by Domonique Foxworth, he called the quarterback’s politics, “progressively minded,” pointing to the fact that Rodgers joined Wisconsin protests alongside public sector workers for collective bargaining. In a Washington Post article about his “subtle social activism,” it was reported that Rodgers donated a substantial sum to Legal Aid, a group that helps pay for the legal bills of poor people.

Though journalists and fellow players have praised his quiet activism, a question has dogged Rodgers’ public life: can he do more?

Being a celebrity is a strange position no matter which way you slice it. It’s easy for the public to feel that you are overstepping your boundaries and it is equally easy to draw criticism for not using your platform. Rodgers is clearly comfortable using his position of cultural power sometimes, as long as it doesn’t draw too many headlines. Though he is clearly left of center, he studiously avoids statements that are too partisan.

It will be interesting to see if his relationship with Shailene Woodley, known for her environmental activism around causes like the Dakota Access Pipeline and her adamant support of Bernie Sanders’ presidential run, will change his tune.

Regardless, Rodgers will likely remain one of the most complex political figures in all of sports.

