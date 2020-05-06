bryce dallas howard should write a memoir about this photo

Ok my wrist literally hurts from splicing together audio voicemails about the Musk baby. BUT, I promised 5 days of content and you have to die for your art, even if your art is listening to someone shout “AEON FLUX” into the phone.

I’ll keep it short, and I’ll be back tomorrow with a full version to share thoughts no one asked for on Britney’s conservatorship, etc.

Here’s just 1 good pic from the New York Post. “Bryce Dallas Howard celebrates Cinco De Mayo laying in her bed with a margarita.”

BOOKSTORES are opening back up in LA this weekend

I know that the Southern states have been allowed to jetski and have orgies or whatever since April 29 (jealous) but let us Californians celebrate 1 dumb thing.

I decided to make a recommendation list of my favorite first-person memoirs. Yes, I’ve read Man’s Search for Meaning (it’s good, ok) but please don’t be mad at me for including Jessica Simpson’s memoir about her relationship with John Mayer instead of his.

Go to your bookstore to buy them, or support any local store instead of Amazon by using bookshop.org.

What are your favorite memoirs? Comment with your recs!

These, the best written:

Just Kids by Patti Smith

My Life in France by Julia Child

The White Album by Joan Didion

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty

Geisha, A Life by Mineko Iwasaki

How to Murder Your Life by Cat Marnell

These, because they are so funny:

The Disaster Artist by Greg Sestero

Monster: Living Off the Big Screen by John Gregory Dunne

These because they are so juicy:

I Think You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World's Most Notorious Jewel Thief by Doris Payne

Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress by Rachel Deloache Williams

Inside Out by Demi Moore

