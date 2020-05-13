Bonus: An interview with a caretaker for the Winchester Mystery House + a roundup on what's up with ghosts right now
Christopher Meloni, The Conjuring house, the "free" house, British Museum, RMS Queen Mary, and Indonesia is punishing people with haunted houses
Since the dawn of lockdown, one question has plagued me. What’s going on with ghosts right now? Unfinished business doesn’t stop just because all other non-essential businesses legally have to. Unfinished business is essential business! The spirit realm isn’t subject to the bylaws governing our new gothic realities!