blowing it with character actors

Hi! Thanks so much to all of you who subscribed to keep this 5-a-week newsletter free. I released my first bonus content this week, an audio supercut of people who called into a Google voice number to pronounce Elon Musk’s baby’s name. More fun is planned for this weekend. Please subscribe to keep me being able to do this for free!
A short semi-embarrassing story.
Earlier this week, I awoke at 3:30 AM, for no particular reason. So did a well-known character actor who I follow on Twitter. He and I tweeted similar things in the vein of “What’s up 3:30 people?” So, I favorited his tweet. He then, seeing I tweeted the same thing, followed me back.
This is a person who I grew up watching on Saturday Night Live and genuinely felt a nostalgic connection to his warm, inclusive funny characters. Plus, he’s most famous for performing a Christmas song.
So, I’m thinking to myself, “I should tweet something to him, to seem cool.” I ran down a list of possible things to say, going through things that felt too fan-girly or disingenuous. I landed on the question, “What’s your favorite classic L.A. bar?”
This backfired spectacularly.
Little did I know, this actor is famously sober. If it wasn’t dawn and I was thinking clearly, maybe I would have thought to Google this first? He quote tweeted me and wrote “LA bars suck.” Then I Googled “Is [actor] sober?" and immediately felt a wash of guilt come over me. I deleted everything, threw my phone on the floor to be charged and laid awake for another hour thinking about how dumb and overconfident I am.
There’s a thing in Hollywood where you’re supposed to know every little thing about every person with a mild amount of success, minutia about anyone with any mild amount of power over your career. You’re supposed to know who doesn’t eat shellfish for religious reasons and who voted for Elizabeth Warren and who worked on Scooby Doo 3 lest you say anything remotely bad about any of those topics. You’re supposed to have edgy opinions but never discuss what you think about Israel, astrology, or anybody’s pseudoscientific diet choices.
This is all to say that I was reminded that being earnest is very overrated. Oscar Wilde was wrong. It rarely, if ever pays off.
🔗Lynx 🐆
I asked for people to paste what was in their clipboard to me and Brandon Hardin, the curation editor of BuzzfeedNews, sent me this amazing clip. I can’t stop watching her.
The upcoming Makeup Museum NYC released a video of a historical document detailing Marilyn Monroe’s skincare routine to promote a new exhibit. Many of the products are still available today.
Monroe was to wash her face and neck in warm water with Active Phelityl Soap before applying “well-shaken” Normalizer Shake-It on her face, avoiding the area around her eyes, before immediately blotting it off. Beneath her eyes, she was to apply Phelitone “in tiny dots, spreading it gently over the surface” and then blotting it off as well. For the final step, she was told to apply Duo-Phase Face Powder to her entire face and neck — and then brush it off with cotton after one minute.
Airbnb Experiences released their extremely affordable Online Experiences this week, including things like a Mochi Making Class from Japan, a coffee lecture from Columbia, and a self-massage class with this super hot Olympic pole vaulter. ummm. Anyway, the New York Times reviewed a few of these and despite some technical difficulties, found “no duds.”
This weekend, clean your microwave. Better yet, clean the glass window on your oven.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
There are conflicting pronunciations from the mother and father of baby X Æ A-12. In the last day, Grimes said it’s “Eks-Aye-Eye” and Elon Musk went on Joe Rogan and said it’s “Eks-Ash.” Seems to be a communication issue. The State of California says it’s neither, as numbers can’t be names. But again, the only official pronunciations in my book are the 27 different ones that were sent to me on a Google Voice number I set up for this purpose. Today, I’m going with the one that was like “sdfjasdfsd…Michael.”
January Jones posted this now-deleted video of herself hosing down her dogs in her underwear in an amazing luxury shower. I love her. I have to wonder if she forgot to push the “close friends only” button on Instagram. Either way, I’d kill to be one of those dogs right now. I mean she has a mirror - INSIDE - her her shower!!
In a world full of darkness, there is light: J.Lo posted a carousel of fun BTS videos of her Superbowl rehearsals. 50. This woman is 50. She does a kartwheel just ‘cause!I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! ✨🏈✨ So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira❤️
On the other end of the spectrum, Diane Keaton cleans out her massive closet, saying “Was I kidding when I bought these? Can you believe this? Crazy!” There’s a part where she picks up some literal clown shoes before deciding to keep them, “Fantastic!” Then the video concludes with her running across traffic towards the Brentwood Goodwill before arriving at the closed (duh) facility. “This is insane!”I have lived here for three years and my closet is jam packed with way too many clothes!!! It's time for me to get over myself and let it go! I don't need all of this.
Mark Consuelos is…a little controlling. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 24 years. In a new Marlo Thomas/Phil Donahue marriage book called What Makes a Marriage Last, Kelly and Mark were interviewed. Mark has apparently gone to great lengths when he tried to “catch” Kelly cheating.
Mark: “After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling. So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.”
Kelly: “Apparently, he thought that sounded very fishy. He wanted to catch me. So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery. I’m excited because I’m thinking, Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!” But instead of seeing a flower delivery man at her door, Kelly instead gets her husband barging into their house. “Meanwhile, I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I’m wearing a bathrobe,” Kelly added. “So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in—he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!”
Sidenote: I’d also like to point to another article from earlier this week, in which Ripa said she’s not paying her son, an NYU film student, who has been helping her film and singlehandedly producer her national TV show. As someone who did a few unpaid TV internships, then was the beneficiary of a few class action lawsuits against NBC and ABC after NY state changed the law, I have to say Ripa should really be paying him. She has bragged before about not helping him pay rent in Bushwick, and TV producing is a seriously grueling job. Ok off my soapbox and making myself a quarantini.
Have a killer weekend babieeees!
Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments. If you cannot, for any reason, afford a paid subscription, reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important to me!
