blowing it with character actors

Hi! Thanks so much to all of you who subscribed to keep this 5-a-week newsletter free. I released my first bonus content this week, an audio supercut of people who called into a Google voice number to pronounce Elon Musk’s baby’s name. More fun is planned for this weekend. Please subscribe to keep me being able to do this for free!

A short semi-embarrassing story.

Earlier this week, I awoke at 3:30 AM, for no particular reason. So did a well-known character actor who I follow on Twitter. He and I tweeted similar things in the vein of “What’s up 3:30 people?” So, I favorited his tweet. He then, seeing I tweeted the same thing, followed me back.

This is a person who I grew up watching on Saturday Night Live and genuinely felt a nostalgic connection to his warm, inclusive funny characters. Plus, he’s most famous for performing a Christmas song.

So, I’m thinking to myself, “I should tweet something to him, to seem cool.” I ran down a list of possible things to say, going through things that felt too fan-girly or disingenuous. I landed on the question, “What’s your favorite classic L.A. bar?”

This backfired spectacularly.

Little did I know, this actor is famously sober. If it wasn’t dawn and I was thinking clearly, maybe I would have thought to Google this first? He quote tweeted me and wrote “LA bars suck.” Then I Googled “Is [actor] sober?" and immediately felt a wash of guilt come over me. I deleted everything, threw my phone on the floor to be charged and laid awake for another hour thinking about how dumb and overconfident I am.

There’s a thing in Hollywood where you’re supposed to know every little thing about every person with a mild amount of success, minutia about anyone with any mild amount of power over your career. You’re supposed to know who doesn’t eat shellfish for religious reasons and who voted for Elizabeth Warren and who worked on Scooby Doo 3 lest you say anything remotely bad about any of those topics. You’re supposed to have edgy opinions but never discuss what you think about Israel, astrology, or anybody’s pseudoscientific diet choices.

This is all to say that I was reminded that being earnest is very overrated. Oscar Wilde was wrong. It rarely, if ever pays off.

🔗Lynx 🐆

Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments. If you cannot, for any reason, afford a paid subscription, reach out to me and we can work something out. Community is important to me!