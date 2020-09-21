Blind Item of the Week 9/21

Hey all! I hope everyone had a good weekend. Shout out to Going Downs readers and dear friends Jessica Rionero and Phil Rosenberg, who made their Emmy debuts last night as tuxedo hazmat suit Emmy delivery people!!

jess.the.rio #hazmatsuit #hazmat



Hit me up if you ever need me to babysit your Emmy! This is the most dressed up I’ve been all Quar! About last night #emmys #hazz life!Hit me up if you ever need me to babysit your Emmy!

thephilberg THE PANDEMMYS WERE A HIT! 😷🤵🏻 What a night! Still reeling from the excitement. I am so grateful to get the opportunity to work with some of the most talented humans in the business and from ALL OVER THE WORLD! Last night was a literal dream. Congratulations to the entire @doneanddustedtv team! WE DID IT! In the immortal words of Cardi B...THAT'S A W(r)AP, THAT'S A W(r)AP👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

👁️‍🗨️ Blinds still at large 👁️‍🗨️

