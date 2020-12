Hey subscribers!

Hope everyone had a nice weekend!

Reminder as a subscriber you can hang out at our Slack Channel. I keep it open basically all day.

👁️‍🗨️ Blinds still at large 👁️‍🗨️

Last week, we speculated that the people mentioned in this blind could be Ellen, Kelly Clarkson, and Drew Barrymore OR Keke Palmer.

And, Blind Gossip is not confirming this…